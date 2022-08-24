Read full article on original website
Child held hostage in Soddy-Daisy rescued Sunday night, weapons recovered from home
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A child is safe after authorities say a man held them against their will Sunday night. That man now faces several charges. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says this happened at a home on the 9000 block of West Ridge Trail Road in Soddy-Daisy.
Viewer video shows bear in back yard in Ooltewah; Another bear sighting in Collegedale
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Bears are on the prowl near Ooltewah and Collegedale. Viewer Paul Bogard caught a bear in his back yard Sunday evening in Ooltewah:. Other than making noises trying to shoo it away, Pogard and his family left the bear alone until it wandered off their property, which is near the southern end of White Oak Mountain.
VIDEO: Tennessee boy, 12, sinks hole-in-one at golf tournament
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — A young golfer from Lawrenceburg made the shot of a lifetime Sunday at a Middle Tennessee tournament. Corbin White, age 12, sunk a hole-in-one at the Mid South Golf Series Tournament at Tims Ford State Park. The exciting moment was captured on video. Corbin's mother,...
