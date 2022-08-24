As North Carolina’s offense is off to a fast start with two touchdowns in three possessions, the defense is struggling a bit. And early on they lost a key player in their secondary. Starting defensive back Tony Grimes had to leave Saturday’s game early suffering what appears to be a head injury. Grimes went in to make a tackle early in the first quarter and stayed on the ground after. He then went back to the locker room to be evaluated. Per multiple reports, Grimes has been ruled out for the rest of the game with an upper-body which is a tough loss for UNC’s defense: Tony Grimes won't return tonight with an upper-body injury. — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) August 28, 2022 Dontae Balfour has taken over for Grimes in the game as Storm Duck is the other starting defensive back. This is something to monitor moving forward not only for this game but for next week with a trip to Appalachian State ahead. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 20 MINUTES AGO