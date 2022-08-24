Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb LibrariesDeanLandCobb County, GA
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'HoochDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Here's where to have the best fried lobster tail and more in ATL!Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Schlotzsky's Makes Some Key Changes In BrandsBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Morehouse College Human Rights Festival to Spotlight Emmy Award-Winning Film Wade in the Water Drowning in RacismShe Got Game MediaAtlanta, GA
Look: NASCAR World Praying For Longtime Driver Thursday
Earlier today, driver Kurt Busch announced he will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch has missed the last month after a scary crash at Pocono on July 23. The 44-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to return to the track at some point, but right now is not healthy enough to compete.
Dodgers News: All-Star Shortstop's Return to LA Remains Unknown
The All-Star shortstop was told by the Dodgers front office that no talks of a contract will be discussed during the season.
100 Thieves top Team Liquid, advance in LCS Summer Split
100 Thieves edged Team Liquid 3-2 on Saturday to secure a spot in the upper-bracket final of the League of
Jason Jenkins, Dolphins executive and fixture in South Florida community, dies at 47
Jason Jenkins, a fixture in the Miami Dolphins’ organization for more than a decade as part of their communications department, died Saturday, the team announced at halftime of its preseason finale. He was 47.
UNC loses starting DB Tony Grimes early in Week 0
As North Carolina’s offense is off to a fast start with two touchdowns in three possessions, the defense is struggling a bit. And early on they lost a key player in their secondary. Starting defensive back Tony Grimes had to leave Saturday’s game early suffering what appears to be a head injury. Grimes went in to make a tackle early in the first quarter and stayed on the ground after. He then went back to the locker room to be evaluated. Per multiple reports, Grimes has been ruled out for the rest of the game with an upper-body which is a tough loss for UNC’s defense: Tony Grimes won't return tonight with an upper-body injury. — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) August 28, 2022 Dontae Balfour has taken over for Grimes in the game as Storm Duck is the other starting defensive back. This is something to monitor moving forward not only for this game but for next week with a trip to Appalachian State ahead. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
WATCH: Drake Maye throws touchdown pass for first points of season
UNC football quarterback Drake Maye is making his first start after winning the team’s quarterback battle this offseason. Maye is hoping to lead North Carolina to a Week 0 win over Florida A&M in a rainy Kenan Memorial Stadium and after a three-and-out on the first drive, Maye started to settle in. The quarterback led the Tar Heels on their first scoring drive of the season, going 78 yards on 7 plays in 2:21 to give the Tar Heels their first points of the year. Watch as Maye finds tight end Kamari Morales for a 19-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter of Saturday’s game: First TD pass of the season for @myersparkfball product Drake Maye!@CSLonQCN #TarHeels pic.twitter.com/nUjXXoQLVD — Gabe McDonald (@GabeMcDonald_) August 28, 2022 On the drive, Maye had a 42-yard scramble to setup UNC deep in FAMU territory. A play later, he found Morales for the score. The game is currently tied at 7 in the first half. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
