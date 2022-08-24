Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts React to the Max Muncy Extension
On Monday afternoon, before their series-opening loss to the Brewers, the Dodgers announced they had signed infielder Max Muncy to a contract extension that locks in the team option they had held for 2023 and adds a new team option for 2024. The contract will pay Muncy $13.5 million in 2023, and the option for 2024 is worth a base $10 million with incentives based on plate appearances that could push the value to $14 million.
Los Angeles Angels for sale: 3 candidates to buy the MLB team from Arte Moreno
The Los Angeles Angels have not had much success on the diamond since Arte Moreno bought the MLB team for
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno looking into selling team
Calling it a "difficult decision," Angels owner Arte Moreno says he has begun the process of looking for a buyer for the team he purchased in 2003.
Mai Tai Guy estimates there are fights in Wrigley Field bleachers at 30%-40% of games, and he'd like it if fans would just relax a bit
The diehard Cubs fan known as Mai Tai Guy estimated a fight breaks out in or near the Wrigley Field bleachers at 30% to 40% of games, and he has offered a friendly reminder that he’d like people to chill out.
Angels positon Jose Rojas at third base on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Jose Rojas is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rojas will take over the hot corner after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second base, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. numberFire's models project Rojas to score...
Yardbarker
Friedman Knew There Was a 'Real Chance' of Tommy John for Buehler
When the Dodgers announced earlier this month that Walker Buehler's season was over, we knew he would be having surgery on his elbow on August 23. What we didn't know — because even the surgeon didn't know — was exactly what that surgery would look like. We found...
Dodgers Fans React to Walker Buehler Undergoing Second Tommy John of His Career
Prior to first pitch on Tuesday afternoon, Walker Buehler announced on his Instagram page that he underwent Tommy John surgery to reconstruct his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and repair his flexor tendon. World-renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure on the Dodgers hurler. Buehler is now set to...
