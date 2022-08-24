When Bryan and Waller take the field Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium, it will be a matchup between head coaches in their first game at their respective schools. And while there’s still some uncertainty about what both teams will look like on Friday nights under new coaches, Bryan’s Ricky Tullos knows you have to be ready to play, regardless if it’s your first or 100th game.

BRYAN, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO