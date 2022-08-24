Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M sells a record 37,000 student passes
Texas A&M has sold its student section of seats for this season's games at Kyle Field with approximately 37,000 student sports passes purchased, the 12th Man Foundation announced Thursday. That's the most for the current configuration of Kyle Field, which seats 102,733. This year's total is 1,000 more than last...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna: Texas A&M battle for starting QB continues
Texas A&M’s starting quarterback is ... wait for it ... wait for it. Nah, let’s wait some more. The hope was head coach Jimbo Fisher would name his starting quarterback at Wednesday afternoon’s press conference. It didn’t happen. “We’ll announce it when we’re ready,” Fisher said....
Bryan College Station Eagle
South End Zone Suites Announcement
Texas A&M Athletics, the 12th Man Foundation, Texas A&M University and the Texas A&M System announce the addition of premium suites in the south end zone of Kyle Field for the 2023 season. Speakers at the event include System Chancellor John Sharp, University President M. Katherine Banks, Populous Senior Principal...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sam Houston Postgame: Coach Guerrieri
Coach G Guerrieri meets with the local media following the 6-0 win over Sam Houston. August 25th, 2022.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M rolls over Sam Houston
The Texas A&M soccer team got goals from five different players and rolled to a 6-0 nonconference victory over Sam Houston Thursday night at Ellis Field. A&M (2-0-1) grabbed a 4-0 halftime lead by outshooting the Bearkats 17-0. Mia Pante scored the first goal with assists from Kate Colvin and Laney Carroll. Pante helped make it 2-0 as she crossed the ball from the far right and caused a Sam Houston own goal.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station RB Marquise Collins out for season with injury
The College Station football team has yet to play a game this season, but the Cougars already have suffered a major loss. Senior all-state running back Marquise Collins is out for the season with an injury, he announced via social media Wednesday. Collins suffered the injury during a scrimmage against Pearland last Friday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Week 1 is finally here; time to pick some winners
It’s the start of a new high school football season and Week 1 features plenty of new things for the Brazos Valley. Some student-athletes are stepping into new roles and some are even making their varsity debuts. College Station and Bryan have new head coaches and revamped coaching staffs....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sam Houston Postgame: Jai Smith
Senior forward Jai Smith meets with the local media following the 6-0 win over Sam Houston. August 25th, 2022.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Fall Camp Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher meets the media during the final week of Fall Camp. (8.24.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan opens season with Waller tonight at Merrill Green Stadium
When Bryan and Waller take the field Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium, it will be a matchup between head coaches in their first game at their respective schools. And while there’s still some uncertainty about what both teams will look like on Friday nights under new coaches, Bryan’s Ricky Tullos knows you have to be ready to play, regardless if it’s your first or 100th game.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sam Houston Postgame: Mia Pante
Sophomore midfielder Mia Pante meets with the local media following the 6-0 win over Sam Houston. August 25th, 2022.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated opens with familiar foe in Huntsville
It was only a season ago that Huntsville and A&M Consolidated were district foes. Now, A&M Consolidated is in District 11-5A Division I and Huntsville is in District 10-5A Division II. Still, the former district opponents will meet in the season opener as the Hornets travel to Tigerland Stadium Friday...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cougars, Vikings hope to flourish under first-year head coaches
It’s been a busy couple of months for Stoney Pryor and Ricky Tullos. Pryor and Tullos are both first-year head coaches in the Brazos Valley with Pryor taking over as the head football coach at College Station and Tullos in charge at Bryan. For Pryor, the move is a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated eyes deepest playoff run in a decade with veteran team
Last season, the A&M Consolidated football team came just short of reaching the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2013. With seven starters back on each side of the ball, including three on each of the lines, the Tigers are hopeful their depth and talent can carry them to their furthest playoff run in almost a decade this fall.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Why run game still rules for some of the Brazos Valley's top football teams
In the age of spread, pass-oriented offenses, some of the area’s top football teams are still leaning on their run game as four 1,000-yard rushers return to the Brazos Valley this season. A few programs still operate out of old-school formations, and several teams with spread systems tap into...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station will try to blend new with old for another big year in 2022
Marquise Collins calls it a “blessing and a lesson.”. Last season, College Station made a heroic run all the way to the Class 5A Division I state championship game but came up short of the title in a 27-24 overtime loss to Katy Paetow. The Cougars finished the season...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Iola football team spreading its wings on offense this season
Iola’s offensive switch isn’t as dramatic as going from a meat-based diet to becoming a vegetarian or experiencing the weather patterns of Northern Minnesota compared to that of Central Texas, but the Bulldogs’ move from the wing-T to a spread formation on short notice will be a major test.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cameron Yoe football team fighting to get out of losing rut
The Cameron Yoemen rolled up their sleeves during the offseason after the program’s first back-to-back losing seasons in almost six decades. The Yoe made the playoffs last year, but a 42-38 bi-district loss saddled the team with a 4-7 record. That came on the heels of a 4-5 season that ended a decade run of playoff trips that included six double-digit winning seasons, including a trio of state championships (2012-15).
Bryan College Station Eagle
More experienced Bremond football team excited to continue where it left off
Bremond made a surprising three-week playoff run last year that was as rewarding for some as winning a state championship. The Tigers started slowly in 2021 because of youth and inexperience, but they managed to finish third in District 10-2A Division II highlighted by a 43-35 overtime victory at Hubbard. Bremond knocked off Quinlan Boles in a tossup bi-district game, then upset 12-2A-II champion Evadale in area to advance to regionals. That was a step further than the previous season, adding to the program’s rich history that includes 35 playoff appearances and four state championships.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Navasota football team prepared to get physical in step up to new district
The Navasota Rattlers concluded the 2021 season on a down note, losing their playoff opener and finishing with a sub-.500 record. In response, the team decided to bulk up to prepare for a tougher district schedule this fall. “We’re coming in a lot more physical, a lot stronger,” junior linebacker...
