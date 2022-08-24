Read full article on original website
WSMV
Third threat of violence made toward Coffee County in a week
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Coffee County community is fed up and alarmed after three threats of violence have been made across the community within the last week. Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) was recently made aware of the latest threat directed toward Friday’s Coffee Pot game at Tullahoma High School, according to a Facebook post by the school district. It’s unclear what the threat was at this time.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Team Training
Photo: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiations Team members are from left, front row, Sgt. David Alford, Deputy Christiana Overton, Detective Monica Fonseca and SRO Teresa Reed; back row, SRO Matt King, Cpl. Brad Lynn, K9 Deputy Michael Romans, SRO Jeff VerBruggen, Detective Joseph Duncan, Cpl. Brian Stanley and Lt. Derek Oeser.
Detectives pursue new leads in Mya Fuller murder case
Wilson County detectives are working several new leads in the Mya Fuller murder case. This includes vetting a suspect in another criminal case who is now in jail.
Father of fallen Brentwood police officer has heart attack on cruise
The father of a Brentwood Police officer who was hit and killed by a drunk driver two years ago has now suffered a heart attack while on vacation.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna has Lowest Unemployment Figures, Followed by Murfreesboro and LaVergne, TN
(Rutherford County, Tenn.) Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. Rutherford County, with a jobless rate of...
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna Police Continue Investigation into Alleged Aggravated Assault Incident
(SMYRNA, TENN.) In Smyrna, police continue to investigate an incident that was reported on August 14, 2022, at 9:40 in the evening. On that Sunday, the Smyrna Police responded to a possible aggravated assault at the Kwik Sak store, located at 1219 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna, TN. While details of...
High school freshmen show up to Nashville school in stolen SUV
Three Nashville teens are facing charges after showing up to school Thursday morning in a stolen vehicle.
WSMV
Off-duty Robertson Co. Deputy life-flighted to VUMC, in critical condition
CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WSMV) - An off-duty Robertson County corrections deputy was life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. Cross Plains Fire Chief Tommy Jackson told Smokey Barn News the off-duty deputy was driving near Bethlehem Road around 7:10 p.m....
WSMV
Suspicious letter prompts local, federal response to Franklin IRS building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A suspicious letter prompted local and federal authorities to respond Tuesday morning to the IRS building in Franklin. Franklin Police and Fire Departments responded to the building, located at 127 International Drive, at about 9 a.m. An employee had reported feeling mildly ill after opening the letter.
Phone scammer 'Debra Cook' surrendered self to Metro Nashville PD
A scammer who used phone calls to pose as a worker for the Metro Nashville Police Department and scare residents into paying for nonexistent warrants surrendered herself on Wednesday.
WSMV
Loaded gun recovered at Nashville high school, student charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School student was charged with carrying a gun on school property Thursday after a loaded nine-millimeter pistol was found in his backpack. Metro Nashville Police said a tip led to a search of the 16-year-old student’s locker Thursday afternoon, where the...
williamsonherald.com
Franklin Police officer Legieza suffers heart attack on vacation
Scott Legeiza, a Franklin Police Officer for more than two decades, has suffered a heart attack while on a long-awaited honeymoon vacation in the Caribbean. Legieza married Brianna D’Errico two years ago, just one month after his son Destin Legieza was killed in the line of duty by a drunk driver. Because of the tragedy, impending trial and the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple postponed their honeymoon.
Tennessee woman involved in ongoing phone scam turns herself in
The woman sought for her involvement in an ongoing phone scam has turned herself in.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant and Marion County Sheriff's Department Detective Killed in Helicopter Crash
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Members of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and the Murfreesboro Police Department saluted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Detective Matt Blansett as his body was escorted through Murfreesboro on Wednesday. Blansett and THP Sgt. Lee Russell died in a helicopter crash. On August 23, the Tennessee Department...
WSMV
Body found in Hermitage, police investigating
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found by a person walking their dog in Hermitage this morning, according to Metro Police. The body, identified as a Black male, was found at the Brookside Woods subdivision. The man’s body was rolled up in a sheet and inside a carpet or rug, police said.
Tennessee Students Help Save Their Teacher's Life On First Day Of School
"I looked out of the corner of my eye, and I saw our instructor seize up, take a few steps back, and then start to lurch backward."
Pedestrian killed in McGavock Pike hit-and-run crash
A man has died following a hit-and-run crash in Nashville Thursday afternoon.
wgnsradio.com
Police Looking for "Porch Pirate" in Murfreesboro - MPD Releases Video
Murfreesboro Police report they are looking for a subject who is apparently helping himself to others people’s packages. The MPD says they obtained videos of a ‘person of interest,’ who may be responsible for stealing packages from various addresses. The alleged porch pirate reportedly stole packages that...
carthagecourier.com
Suspect caught in Dixon Springs
A man faces a host of charges after eluding law enforcement authorities in Trousdale County only to be taken into custody by Smith County Sheriff’s Department deputies in the Dixon Springs community. Meanwhile, the suspect allegedly attempted to fight-off deputies as he was being arrested. The investigation began when...
wgnsradio.com
Christiana Middle launches ‘STEAM Thursdays’ in pursuit of state designation
You may have noticed a few new items at Christiana Middle School this year. On the light poles in the parking lot outside, for example, there are banners that read, “We Are Christiana,” “Go Cougars,” or simply, “Christiana Middle School.”. On a wall in the...
