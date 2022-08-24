ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

WSMV

Third threat of violence made toward Coffee County in a week

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Coffee County community is fed up and alarmed after three threats of violence have been made across the community within the last week. Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) was recently made aware of the latest threat directed toward Friday’s Coffee Pot game at Tullahoma High School, according to a Facebook post by the school district. It’s unclear what the threat was at this time.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Team Training

Photo: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiations Team members are from left, front row, Sgt. David Alford, Deputy Christiana Overton, Detective Monica Fonseca and SRO Teresa Reed; back row, SRO Matt King, Cpl. Brad Lynn, K9 Deputy Michael Romans, SRO Jeff VerBruggen, Detective Joseph Duncan, Cpl. Brian Stanley and Lt. Derek Oeser.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Smyrna, TN
Tennessee State
Smyrna, TN
WSMV

Suspicious letter prompts local, federal response to Franklin IRS building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A suspicious letter prompted local and federal authorities to respond Tuesday morning to the IRS building in Franklin. Franklin Police and Fire Departments responded to the building, located at 127 International Drive, at about 9 a.m. An employee had reported feeling mildly ill after opening the letter.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Loaded gun recovered at Nashville high school, student charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School student was charged with carrying a gun on school property Thursday after a loaded nine-millimeter pistol was found in his backpack. Metro Nashville Police said a tip led to a search of the 16-year-old student’s locker Thursday afternoon, where the...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin Police officer Legieza suffers heart attack on vacation

Scott Legeiza, a Franklin Police Officer for more than two decades, has suffered a heart attack while on a long-awaited honeymoon vacation in the Caribbean. Legieza married Brianna D’Errico two years ago, just one month after his son Destin Legieza was killed in the line of duty by a drunk driver. Because of the tragedy, impending trial and the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple postponed their honeymoon.
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant and Marion County Sheriff's Department Detective Killed in Helicopter Crash

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Members of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and the Murfreesboro Police Department saluted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Detective Matt Blansett as his body was escorted through Murfreesboro on Wednesday. Blansett and THP Sgt. Lee Russell died in a helicopter crash. On August 23, the Tennessee Department...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Body found in Hermitage, police investigating

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found by a person walking their dog in Hermitage this morning, according to Metro Police. The body, identified as a Black male, was found at the Brookside Woods subdivision. The man’s body was rolled up in a sheet and inside a carpet or rug, police said.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Police Looking for "Porch Pirate" in Murfreesboro - MPD Releases Video

Murfreesboro Police report they are looking for a subject who is apparently helping himself to others people’s packages. The MPD says they obtained videos of a ‘person of interest,’ who may be responsible for stealing packages from various addresses. The alleged porch pirate reportedly stole packages that...
MURFREESBORO, TN
carthagecourier.com

Suspect caught in Dixon Springs

A man faces a host of charges after eluding law enforcement authorities in Trousdale County only to be taken into custody by Smith County Sheriff’s Department deputies in the Dixon Springs community. Meanwhile, the suspect allegedly attempted to fight-off deputies as he was being arrested. The investigation began when...
DIXON SPRINGS, TN

