Fairfield Sun Times
Trial for trio of voting laws concludes with testimony from Secretary of State’s Office
Austin James, the Chief Legal counsel for the Montana Secretary of State's Office testifies at a trial in Yellowstone County District Court on Aug. 25, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Even though the Montana Secretary of State’s Office knew that more than 3,000 voters may be...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Jewish Project successfully purchases former Helena synagogue
The site of the former Temple Emanu-el in Helena. (Photo by Evan Jones | Via Temple Emanu-el) The Montana Jewish Project has simultaneously shattered history and made history as it announced it had reached its goal of purchasing the building that served as the Helena community’s synagogue until 1935.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana job growth continues setting records
Governor Greg Gianforte today announced Montana’s economy continued its strong growth in July, reaching a new record high for the number of Montanans employed. Job creation in Montana grew in July for the 27th consecutive month. According to data compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and...
Fairfield Sun Times
Two Brothers from Montana Plead Guilty to Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
WASHINGTON – Two Montana men, who are brothers, pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Fairfield Sun Times
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Montana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Fairfield Sun Times
In Housing Crisis, Montanans with criminal records face higher hurdles
It’s hard for almost anyone to find housing in Montana right now, but the barriers are even higher for people with criminal records. Low availability and rising housing prices mean landlords typically have the pick of the litter, and they can relegate people who’ve been in jail or prison to the bottom of the pile. Katrina Everhart is in Missoula and has experienced the frustration firsthand.
Fairfield Sun Times
Does the state Legislature need a special session to spend down the budget surplus?
Republican legislators are divided on calls to assemble in a special session and pass income and property tax rebates, the latest proposal to spend down a substantial state budget surplus. Two separate pushes for a special session, a comparatively rare phenomenon in Montana politics, have emerged. Each faces the hurdle...
Fairfield Sun Times
Lawmakers urge DPHHS to actively pursue federal reaccreditation for Montana State Hospital
A handful of Democratic lawmakers are calling on the Montana State Hospital to reapply for federal accreditation, a move they say would improve care and clarify the state’s intentions with the psychiatric hospital. Monday’s letter, addressed to Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Charlie Brereton, cites a...
Fairfield Sun Times
Democratic lawmakers call for stabilizing Montana State Hospital with federal accreditation
Five Democratic lawmakers on Monday called on state health department leadership to clarify the agency’s intentions for the struggling Montana State Hospital (MSH) and urged the department to publicly support the hospital regaining accreditation from federal health authorities. The state’s only public psychiatric hospital, which provides short-term and residential...
Fairfield Sun Times
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Mosquito Samples, Horse in Two Montana Counties
Press release from the Montana Department of Heath and Human Services. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. The first horse infected with WNV this season was also confirmed...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Highway Patrol troopers training with less lethal shotguns
BOULDER, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is putting a new tool in the hands of their troopers. Recently, troopers have been training with less lethal shotguns so they have another tool to keep the community safe. "We're doing everything possible so that we would not have to use...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana DPHHS reports mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus found in Lewis and Clark Co.
HELENA, Mont. - Officials from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services are reporting mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus (WNV) have been found in some Lewis and Clark County mosquito populations. Cases of WNV in Montana mostly occur in late August and early September, Lewis and Clark County...
