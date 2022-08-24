ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Judge gives Trump until Friday to clarify request for special master on records seized by FBI

By Zach Schonfeld, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fVNZk_0hSnYz4y00

(The Hill) – A federal judge on Tuesday responded to former President Trump’s lawsuit requesting a special master to review the documents collected by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago residence, giving Trump a Friday deadline to clarify his request.

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida Judge Aileen Cannon issued an order for Trump to elaborate on how the court has jurisdiction and precisely what he wants the court to order in the case.

She also asked Trump’s team to provide more details on whether they served the Department of Justice (DOJ) with the suit and on the lawsuit’s effect on another proceeding determining if parts of the affidavit that supported the search warrant should be released.

The request was one of two brief orders filed on Tuesday by Cannon, who was nominated to the position by Trump in 2020. She also issued a separate one asking two of his attorneys to correctly format and resubmit their motions to appear pro hac vice, which allow lawyers to appear in courts in which they are not admitted for a particular case.

The former president filed the lawsuit on Monday to temporarily block the FBI from reviewing the documents it seized from his Florida home until the agency appoints a special master to provide outside oversight, marking Trump’s first major legal action since agents executed a search warrant at the property on Aug. 8.

Student loan forgiveness decision expected Wednesday: Will you qualify?

A letter released by the National Archives on Tuesday said DOJ seized at least 700 pages of classified materials when it first recovered documents from Trump’s Florida home in January. Authorities separately seized another 11 sets of classified documents earlier this month.

Trump has repeatedly attacked the FBI and the search as being politically motivated, and he has said the materials include those protected by attorney-client privilege and potentially executive privilege.

He alluded to the forthcoming suit on Friday, claiming the FBI violated his Fourth Amendment rights protecting against unreasonable searches and seizures.

His attorneys outlined many of those concerns in Monday’s motion as it asked the court to appoint a special master, who generally ensures a court’s orders are carried out. The appointment is typically rare in the context of the execution of a search warrant.

The request comes after DOJ began its common practice of leveraging a “filter team” to examine the documents, which is designed to avoid prosecutors seeing protected materials.

Trump also asked the court to also require the government to provide a more detailed property receipt, which lists the seized materials, and to return any documents outside the scope of the search warrant.

A federal judge signed off on the warrant days before the search took place, permitting agents to search the “45 Office,” all storage rooms and other areas at Mar-a-Lago available to be used by Trump and his staff in which boxes or documents could be stored.

The warrant allowed the agents to seize any property in those areas that constituted evidence of violations of the Espionage Act and two other statutes.

The laws included one statute that bars the concealment, removal and mutilation of government documents and the other prohibits similar actions when done “with the intent to impede, obstruct, or influence [an] investigation.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Former mall store manager pleads to embezzlement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former manager at a Sikes Senter athletic shoe and clothing store pleads guilty to embezzling. Julius Hastings, 27, pleaded guilty in 78th District Court and received a 5-year probated sentence. The Foot Locker store manager at the time was arrested in 2019 and accused of stealing almost $8,400 from the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
POLITICO

Republicans are already casting doubt on the Justice Department's move to unseal portions of the search warrant that allowed for the Trump estate FBI search.

Others are continuing threats to investigate the Garland and the DOJ if Republicans retake the House. More Republicans are piling on accusations of the search being a "politically-motivated witch hunt." Take a look at the ad, posted online Thursday morning:. "The lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago

ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Special Master#District Court#The Department Of Justice
CBS News

Trump lawyer who was at Mar-a-Lago for FBI search describes the scene

Lindsey Halligan, a Florida-based attorney for former President Donald Trump, was at Mar-a-Lago and spoke with CBS News about the FBI search. Here's her description of what transpired:. Halligan received a call at around 10 a.m. Monday that FBI agents were at Trump's Palm Beach home, Mar-a-Lago, and they had...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Judge orders release of redacted affidavit in FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home has ordered the release of a redacted version of the affidavit FBI agents used to obtain a warrant to search the ex-president’s property.In a two-page order issued on Thursday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said the Department of Justice had met the “compelling reason” or “good cause” legal standard required to keep portions of the sworn statement under seal because disclosing those portions would reveal “identities of witnesses, law enforcement agents, and uncharged parties” as well as the “strategy, direction, scope,...
POTUS
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy