In recent times we’ve witnessed a new wave of young fighters take on the UFC gauntlet. From Arman Tsarukyan cracking the upper echelon of the Lightweight division at just 25, to Muhammad Mokaev taking on the world at age 21. This new wave of fighters has proven to be more technically-driven and well-rounded than their predecessors, even at a younger age. Gone are the days of Miletich scrappers and Pit-Fighting heavyweights. It’s this new balanced approach based on technical precision, and disciplined fighting, that often produces wins in this sport. However, Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa reminded us what it means to win a fight.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO