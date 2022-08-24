Read full article on original website
Dana White updates on UFC's plans for Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington's next fights
LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White is working on Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal’s next fights. Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) and Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) faced off in a grudge match in March at UFC 272, where Covington scored a lopsided decision win over his former best friend. Their bad blood continued after the fight when Masvidal allegedly assaulted Covington outside a Miami Beach restaurant just weeks later. Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief, and his pre-trial hearing and trial are scheduled for later this month.
MMAmania.com
Charles Oliveira: Pursuit of Conor McGregor bout in Brazil ‘sole reason’ for fighting Islam Makhachev
Charles Oliveira has made it very clear that he wants to compete against Conor McGregor. Before “Do Bronx” can possibly get his hands on “The Notorious,” McGregor will first need to be cleared to return after suffering a nasty broken leg in his last time out against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 (watch highlights). As for Oliveira, the most recent Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion has to get through Islam Makhachev in UFC 280’s main event on Oct. 22, 2022.
MMA Fighting
New video shows Kamaru Usman’s instant backstage reaction after stunning loss to Leon Edwards
Kamaru Usman handled his first UFC loss with grace, even in the moments after his stunning defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards at UFC 278. New video released Wednesday by documentarian Will Harris of Anatomy of a Fighter showcased a before and after look into Usman on a day that will forever live in MMA infamy. Set as more than a 3-to-1 betting favorite, Usman was up on the scorecards at UFC 278 and 56 seconds away from tying Anderson Silva’s hallowed record for the best-ever start to a UFC career (16-0) before suffering an improbable fifth-round knockout loss via head kick.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Brendan Schaub labels Michael Bisping the ‘Rosa Parks of British fighters’
Don’t look now, but mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter-turned quasi-comedian, Brendan Schaub, may have just dropped the silliest statement of his career. And that’s saying something. With no upcoming UFC event this weekend, the overall discussion in the MMA world continues to revolve around UFC 278. Most notably,...
MMA Fighting
Why the Rockhold vs Costa fight was so Important
In recent times we’ve witnessed a new wave of young fighters take on the UFC gauntlet. From Arman Tsarukyan cracking the upper echelon of the Lightweight division at just 25, to Muhammad Mokaev taking on the world at age 21. This new wave of fighters has proven to be more technically-driven and well-rounded than their predecessors, even at a younger age. Gone are the days of Miletich scrappers and Pit-Fighting heavyweights. It’s this new balanced approach based on technical precision, and disciplined fighting, that often produces wins in this sport. However, Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa reminded us what it means to win a fight.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Xiaonan
Askar Mozharov temporarily suspended in Nevada for positive drug test following only fight in UFC. Askar Mozharov has been hit with a temporary suspension after failing a drug test surrounding his first and only fight in the UFC. Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure how Kamaru Usman looks after KO loss:...
UFC 279 free fight: Nate Diaz pulls major upset, hands Conor McGregor first UFC loss
Nate Diaz surprised the world in 2016, even if he himself wasn’t. The UFC veteran submitted Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 196, after replacing Rafael dos Anjos and taking the fight on short notice. The submission victory, which few expected given the circumstances, sent Diaz (20-13 MMA, 18-12 UFC) to stardom and gave McGregor his first defeat in the UFC.
Demetrious Johnson Described KO Loss to Adriano Moraes as ‘Like Getting Cancer’
All-time flyweight great Demetrious Johnson steps back into the ONE Circle on Friday, August 26th when the promotion makes its highly anticipated debut on Amazon Prime Video. In the main event of the evening, ‘Mighty Mouse’ will face reigning ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes with the gold on the line.
Chris Weidman still training, hoping to return “middle of next year,” reveals Stephen Thompson
Chris Weidman has made it known he will make the walk to the Octagon again. At UFC 261, Weidman broke his leg in a gruesome fashion as just 17 seconds into the fight, he threw a leg kick that Uriah Hall blocked and his leg snapped in half. It was a major injury that resulted in multiple surgeries but Weidman is back in the gym and getting closer to a return.
mmanews.com
Watch: Live Worldwide Reactions To Edwards’ UFC 278 KO Of Usman
UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 drew global attention after one of the most iconic Octagon moments. Edwards shocked the world with a fifth-round head kick KO of Usman in the UFC 278 headliner. The fight was a rematch of their first matchup as both fighters were in the beginnings of their UFC tenures in Dec. 2015.
Can Esparza Hold UFC Gold Past Title Defense at UFC 281?
Still searching for her first victory with a championship belt in hand, the strawweight champ says she’s hungry to solidify her place atop the division.
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6, Week 5 Results
MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the fifth week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.
MMA Fighting
ONE Championship weigh-in video: Adriano Moraes fails initial hydration test ahead of Demetrious Johnson rematch
Adriano Moraes’ latest title defense has hit a snag. The reigning ONE Championship flyweight (135-pound) champion is scheduled to defend his title for a second time against former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson at ONE on Prime Video 1 on Friday in Singapore, however he failed his hydration test at Thursday’s official weigh-ins and the bout is not yet locked in.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Luke Rockhold, Chael Sonnen, Mike Perry, Dan Hooker, Brendan Loughnane, and Dave Lovell
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: Catching up after the crazy weekend of UFC 278 and relatively quiet one ahead with ONE on Prime and more.
Henry Cejudo advises Khamzat Chimaev to pursue UFC middleweight title if he beats Nate Diaz
Henry Cejudo thinks Khamzat Chimaev should go after the middleweight title – not welterweight. With Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman to capture the 170-pound title this past Saturday at UFC 278, a trilogy bout is expected to take place in early 2023. Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) faces...
Pearl Gonzalez Reveals Her Interest in Pursuing New Horizons in Combat Sports: “I Miss MMA, Right Now My Priority is Boxing”
Pearl Gonzalez seems to be putting her mixed martial arts (MMA) career on the backburner in favor of a professional boxing career for the time being. Gonzalez has been competing in boxing primarily as of late. She signed with Bare-Knuckle FC (BKFC) back in April of 2021, going 1-1 inside the squared circle.
MMA Fighting
Din Thomas defends analysis before Leon Edwards’ shocking KO — and why it helped create ‘memorable moment’
Din Thomas has taken some heat for his analysis prior to Leon Edwards’ crowning moment at UFC 278, and he stands by his words. Thomas served as a fourth voice during the main event between Edwards and Kamaru Usman at this past Saturday’s card in Salt Lake City, where Edwards landed a shocking last-minute head-kick KO to win the title in the fifth round. During the final round of a fight that saw Usman up 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards, the booth went to Thomas to give his thoughts on what was happening with the now-welterweight champion.
ESPN
Naoya Inoue, ESPN's No. 2 pound-for-pound boxer, agrees to title bout with Paul Butler, sources say
Naoya Inoue and Paul Butler have agreed to terms on an undisputed bantamweight championship fight Dec. 13 in Japan, sources told ESPN. Inoue, a star boxer in Japan who is ESPN's No. 2 pound-for-pound boxer, will attempt to unify all four belts for the first time in his career (he holds the WBA, WBC and IBF titles.) The winner of the matchup -- Inoue will be heavily favored -- will be the first undisputed champion at 118 pounds in nearly 50 years.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Israel Adesanya declares Yoel Romero fight as lowest point in MMA career
Israel Adesanya found out the hard way that they can’t all be barnburners. Entering the UFC with a perfect 11-0 record in Feb. 2018, “The Last Stylebender” quickly started leaving a mark on the division as a striker to be taken seriously. Racking up win after win in a timely fashion, it wasn’t long before Adesanya was facing his idol Anderson Silva in a home game and progressing to put on some thrilling performances.
MMA Fighting
DAMN! They Were Good: Debating Daniel Cormier’s place in the all-time MMA pantheon
DAMN! They Were Good celebrates the careers of the most exciting and influential fighters in MMA history, and this episode, we are covering the career of UFC Hall of Famer and two-time Olympian, Daniel Cormier. Cormier entered MMA after a distinguished freestyle wrestling career and had almost immediate success, winning...
