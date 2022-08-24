Read full article on original website
Kazakhstan plans to scrap wheat export caps next month - minister
NUR-SULTAN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to scrap wheat and flour export quotas next month as forecasts for a bumper harvest ease concerns about domestic supplies, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said on Saturday. Central Asia's biggest grains exporter introduced the export limits in May to keep the local market...
GRAINS-Corn rises; Pro Farmer sees smaller U.S. harvest than USDA
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures jumped on Friday on concerns about hot and dry weather reducing U.S. yields, analysts said. After the close of trading, advisory service Pro Farmer projected a U.S. corn harvest of 13.759 billion bushels, which would be the smallest since 2019 and below government forecasts for 14.359 billion bushels. Pro Farmer predicted a soybean crop of 4.535 billion bushels, slightly bigger than the U.S. Agriculture Department's outlook for a record 4.531 billion bushels.
CBOT soybeans end higher on U.S. export demand, crop uncertainty
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Friday on export demand and uncertainty over the size of the upcoming U.S. harvest, analysts said. * Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures settled up 30 cents at $14.61-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was $14.2 higher at $428.50 a ton, and CBOT December soyoil jumped 0.97 cent to 66.88 cents per lb. * After the close of trading, advisory service Pro Farmer projected that farmers would harvest a soybean crop of 4.535 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 51.7 bushels per acre. * The USDA's most recent forecast, issued on Aug. 12, called for a soybean harvest of 4.531 billion bushels, with average yields seen at 51.9 bushels per acre. * Farmers said U.S. growing areas still need good weather before harvest to produce a large crop. * Exporters struck deals to sell 146,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown buyers, the USDA said. This week the agency also reported U.S. soy sales totalling 627,000 tonnes to China. (Reporting by Tom Polansek;)
LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle weaken as grain prices climb
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures declined on Friday as a spike in crop prices signaled higher costs for livestock feed, brokers said. Grain and soybean futures rallied at the Chicago Board of Trade on concerns that unfavorable heat and dryness in the U.S. Midwest...
U.S. wheat futures end higher on spillover support
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures finished stronger on Friday on short covering and spillover support from other markets, traders said. * The most-active Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 16-1/4 cents at $8.05-1/4 a bushel. Last week, the most-active contract hit its lowest price since February. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery rose 16 cents to end at $8.82-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX December spring wheat futures were up 13-3/4 cents to $9.09-1/2 a bushel. * Rallies in CBOT corn and soybeans helped lift wheat futures, traders said. * Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is 98% complete at 18.8 million tonnes in spite of the war in the country's east and south, data from Ukraine's agriculture ministry showed. * On Monday, Statistics Canada is scheduled to release its first estimates of this year's Canadian crop production, based on a model. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Leslie Adler)
GRAINS-Corn resumes rally as U.S. crop tour results awaited
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures jumped on Friday on concerns about U.S. yields and as traders awaited final results from a major U.S. Midwest crop tour, analysts said. Farmers and commodity traders are closely watching the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour at...
CBOT Trends-Wheat and corn up 2-5 cents, soybeans up 10-20 cents
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 5 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures firm, following gains in...
GRAINS-Corn set for weekly gain on U.S. crop concerns; soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained on Friday, with the market climbing for seven of eight sessions and poised for a weekly gain as hot weather conditions continue to impact U.S. crop, raising concerns over world supplies. Soybeans rose, while wheat ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active...
Minnesota corn, soy seen above last year, three-year average -tour
ROCHESTER, Minnesota, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Minnesota's corn yield prospects and soybean pod counts are higher than last year and the three-year average, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. production states found on Thursday. Bumper U.S. crops are needed to offset low global grain supplies, but extreme heat...
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, wheat, corn fall as traders book profits
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybeans, wheat and corn futures fell on Thursday on a profit taking setback after rallying earlier in the week, traders said. "We are just running into a bit of technical resistance across the board," said Dan O'Bryan, a risk management specialist...
CBOT soybeans drop on technical setback
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Thursday on technical selling after rising to their highest in more than three weeks on Wednesday, traders said. * Although the most-active contract hit its highest since July 29 on Wednesday, it closed in negative territory, which traders viewed as a bearish signal. * But prices remained within recent ranges as traders monitored crop potential in the U.S. Midwest. * Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures settled down 25-34 cents at $14.31-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was $15 lower at $414.30 a ton and CBOT December soyoil dipped 0.07 cent to 65.91 cents per lb. * The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour found that soybean pod counts in a 3-by-3-foot square in Illinois, the top soybean producing state, averaged 1,249.70. That was down from 2021 but above the three-year average. * Soybean pod counts in western Iowa were mixed. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Richard Chang)
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Aug 31-Sept 6
MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Aug 31-Sept 6 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
U.S. agriculture export data snafu sends commodity traders scrambling
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A technical misstep over the release of weekly agricultural export sales by the U.S. government's top provider of farm data on Thursday left commodity traders scrambling and caused uncertainty in the futures markets. The weekly export sales report published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture...
French wheat protein slips further in latest harvest results
PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Nearly complete quality results from France's soft wheat harvest showed slightly weaker protein levels than in initial samples, underscoring a decline compared with last year, according to data from farm office FranceAgriMer on Thursday. For protein, 27% of soft wheat analysed so far came below...
Ukraine grain exports at 3.4 mln T, half last year's figure- ministry
KYIV, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's total grain exports for the 2022/23 harvest stood at 3.41 million tonnes on Aug. 26, just under half of the volume at the same time of last year's harvest, according to data from Ukraine's agriculture ministry. Ukraine's exports have been severely disrupted by Russia's...
India restricts wheat flour exports to bring down record prices
MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - India's cabinet on Thursday approved a policy to restrict wheat flour exports to calm prices in the local market, the government said in a statement. New Delhi banned wheat exports in mid-May as a scorching heatwave curtailed output and domestic prices hit a record high....
GRAINS-U.S. corn extends rally to seventh day; soybeans rise on output worries
MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday to trade near a two-month high, supported by concerns that hot and dry weather in the Midwest during key crop development periods could reduce yields. * Soybeans climbed on concerns over supplies from the...
Crop tour finds lower western Iowa corn yields vs 2021
SPENCER, Iowa, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Corn yield prospects in Western Iowa are lower than last year, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. production states found on Wednesday. Bumper U.S. crops are needed to offset low global grain supplies, as extreme heat and widespread drought have impacted parts of the U.S. Midwest and a string of troubled crop harvests worldwide are pointing to multiple years of tight supplies and high food costs.
Iowa soybean pod counts top three-year average - crop tour
ROCHESTER, Minnesota, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Iowa's corn yield prospects are on par with the three-year average, while soybean pod counts are above the three-year average, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. production states found on Thursday. Corn yields in the top U.S. producing state were projected at...
U.S. wheat futures fall, snapping four-session winning streak
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday on a round of profit taking after rising in the four previous trading sessions. * Concerns that high prices for wheat were depressing demand on the export market added pressure to wheat. * The most-active Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 24-1/4 cents at $7.89 a bushel. * The contract dropped below its 10-day, 20-day and 30-day moving averages. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery dropped 28-1/2 cents to $8.64-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat futures were off 27-3/4 cents to $8.92 a bushel. * Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is believed to have made no purchase of imported wheat in talks with trading houses on Wednesday. * The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 34,025 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States. * Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries bought 118,881 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
