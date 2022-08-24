Read full article on original website
WSLS
Senior-dog-citizen Simba needs someone to love him for the rest of his days
ROANOKE, Va. – Time to take away Simba’s worries for the rest of his days. He’s a sweet, senior pomeranian mix that’s been at the RVSPCA for over five months. At only eight pounds, Simba is a very special senior that loves love. Shelter staff said...
visitfarmville.com
Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway
Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
WSLS
Act of kindess: Roanoke first responders stay after call, finish mowing yard
ROANOKE, Va. – An act of kindness by Roanoke Fire & EMS caught on camera was shared on social media, touching the hearts of those in the Roanoke community and beyond. First responders were called to help a woman having a medical emergency while she was mowing her yard, but their work didn’t stop when the call was over.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: ‘U-pick flower farm’ in Moneta
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — In this week’s edition of All the Dirt, WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney got an interesting lesson about how showing a little love for Mother Nature can produce beautiful results. Savanah Songer Arnold was devastated when the electrical company told her they had to...
WSLS
Roanoke teen to be featured in Inspiring Teens Magazine
ROANOKE, Va. – Most days you’ll find Ida Sheldon tap dancing in the studio but her mom took on a new beat to showcase her daughter. Sheldon first put on a pair of tap dancing shoes when she was five, and now nine years later, the teen took home a 16th place victory at Nationals with her performance “Club Nine.”
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Fenderz Drive-In
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Welcome to Tim and Stacy Connor’s blast from the past in Collinsville, Fenderz Drive-In. “We play Andy Griffith on the TV, just DVDs. We don’t have cable, we don’t sell alcohol, we don’t have Wi-Fi,” bragged Stacy. “We try to...
WSLS
Life is only as sweet as your perspective: Roanoke business owner shares story behind bakery
ROANOKE, Va. – Owning a business is hard, and so is being a parent. Doing both? Unthinkable for most — except for Shaneice Jones, owner of Sweets by Shaneice and mom of three. Shaneice owns Sweets by Shaneice, a unique dessert shop situated in Downtown Roanoke. 10 News...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Chester waiting for forever home at Franklin Co. Humane Society
ROANOKE Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our ‘Furry Friends’ segment. Emily Witt from the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood Clinic and Adoption Center stopped by “Good Day Virginia” on Tuesday, Aug. 23 with a shy but sweet puppy named Chester.
wallstreetwindow.com
Wendell Scott Charity Ride To Be Held Saturday In Danville, Virginia
The Wendell Scott Foundation is proud to announce the first-ever Wendell Scott Charity Ride to celebrate the 101st birthday of NASCAR legend Wendell Scott. It will take place Saturday, August 27, 2022. Registration to participate is $20 and begins at 11 am. All proceeds go to benefit the Wendell Scott...
WDBJ7.com
Detour set around sinkhole in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Highland Drive in Botetourt County, near its intersection with Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area, is closed until further notice because of a weather-related pipe failure and sinkhole, according to VDOT. A severe rainstorm hit the area Thursday night. VDOT has established a detour via...
wallstreetwindow.com
New Climax Convenience Center Opens In Pittsylvania County, Virginia
The new Climax Convenience Center is now fully operational and open to the public! The site is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the address is 8004 Climax Road. This site has:. Open-top containers for bulky items and recycling options. With the launch of this new site, the...
whee.net
Martinsville man killed in Franklin County
Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
WSET
Few storms this weekend, but far from a washout
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We're waking up this morning to some patchy fog in a few areas. This will burn off as we go through the morning, on our way to a nice blend of sunshine and clouds. Looking ahead to Saturday - far from a washout, but in...
WSLS
Roanoke Wing Fest returns to Dr Pepper Park for it’s 13th year
ROANOKE, Va. – Bring your appetite to Dr Pepper Park on Saturday! The Roanoke Wing Fest returns for its 13th year. There will be more than 10 different wing vendors serving up different varieties of chicken wings, contests, live music, vendors and more. You can vote for your favorite...
WSET
26-year-old Martinsville man dead after shooting in Boones Mill: Sheriff
BOONES MILL, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Boones Mill on Wednesday evening. At approximately 9:28 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for a shooting at a Boones Mill home along Virgil Goode Highway.
WDBJ7.com
Demolition of former Ramada Inn underway in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s easy to see why the demolition crew calls the machine ‘the muncher.’. The heavy equipment is taking down the former Ramada Inn on Franklin Road one bite at a time. The city of Roanoke bought the property in April, and crews spent about...
Dozens of dogs seized from Hurt hoarding situation find happy homes
PITTSLYVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — More than four months after 68 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Hurt, the Pittsylvania Pet Center announced they have all been happily adopted or transferred to partner shelters. Officials say the dogs were seized from a Hurt home after animal control officers with the Pittsylvania County Department […]
WSLS
New Danville police officers focus on building relationships, fighting food insecurity
DANVILLE, Va. – Nine new police officers are already making a difference in Danville by focusing on community policing. “Without the community, the police can’t do their job,” said Officer Erica Lewis. Lewis was one of nine rookie officers to graduate Friday from the Community Leadership and...
WDBJ7.com
New “Made in Martinsville” shop showcases local artwork
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to buy art and gifts for your loved ones in Uptown Martinsville. Made in Martinsville had its ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon on East Main Street. The new store will showcase arts and crafts from artists in our hometowns. There are locally-made items...
WDBJ7.com
Search ongoing for man missing from Amherst County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man missing since August 8. Melvin Keith Taylor is 5′10″ and 175 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He was driving a red 2009 Toyota Camry with license plate number ID46420.
