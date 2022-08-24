Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kpug1170.com
Amazon ending healthcare service for employees
SEATTLE, Wash. – In a surprising about-face, Amazon has announced it is pulling the plug on the healthcare service they’ve spent years developing. It first launched Amazon Care in 2019 for the company’s Seattle employees. The 24-hour service that connects patients and healthcare workers virtually was expanded...
parentmap.com
Spooner Farms Sunflower Festival
Add some sun into your day and join us for our Sunflower Festival!. Bring your family, friends, loved ones, and neighbors. or come by yourself. Take in the beauty of the sunflowers. Before you head home stop by the Spooner Farm store right down the road and pick up some blueberries. blackberries, Puyallup valley corn, or all three. There is no limit.
parentmap.com
Sunset Walk & Talk, PNW Bats
Bats are a common wildlife species across Washington state, including urban areas, but their nocturnal habits mean that people often don’t notice them. Taking the time to learn how to observe bats can change that!. We are empowering YOU to become a community scientist while learning more about local...
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners Alike
"Lisa Daugaard, a lawyer, saw a rare chance to develop a new approach to addressing homelessness that didn’t involve law enforcement. She’d already had success in getting officials to cooperate across siloed systems: In 2019, she won a MacArthur 'genius' award for helping to create a program originally called Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, which has now been replicated in over 80 jurisdictions across the United States. Instead of re-incarcerating homeless people who typically already have long histories of minor arrests, police departments that participate in LEAD refer them to case management services. The program has an overall philosophy of harm reduction, which, in addition to securing shelter, focuses on improving health, rather than mandating abstinence from drugs and other risky behaviors. LEAD originated as a collaboration of public defenders, the police and prosecutors, who put aside differences to work on solutions." —Maia Szalavitz.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
Magnolia residents begging for help as coyotes continue spree of cat, dog killings
A recent spree of cat and dog killings put residents in Magnolia on edge, many becoming victims to coyotes. “We saw him go around the side and 20 to 30 seconds later a couple of coyotes came running down the street and he didn’t come home the next morning,” said Anson Fatland, a resident in Magnolia whose cat was killed by a coyote.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Rabid bat found in Olympia couple’s bedroom
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Family credits cat for killing rabid bat. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Decades-long I-5 construction project in Tacoma wraps up this weekend
Decades-long I-5 construction project in Tacoma wraps up this weekend. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The project cost 1.4 billion dollars and is made up...
WSDA Investigating Sick Horses
The Washington state Department of Agriculture is investigating what caused several horses to recently become sick. The Department confirmed on Facebook they are investigating reports of suspected hoary alyssum in hay, possibly causing several horses to become ill. According to WSDA, symptoms may include fever, diarrhea, edema, laminitis or death if consumed in larger quantities. According to social media reports, hoary alyssum has been detected in Lewis and Jefferson counties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here are 3 private pools you can rent near Seattle.
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply — now, the company is betting that people will want to rent private homes for leisure activities even after shutdown orders have lifted.1. Pool with a viewUnwind in this large, private pool overlooking the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains.Location: Burien.Cost: $99 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Mid-Century gemTake a dip in this massive heated pool, then lounge under retro umbrellas.Location: Seattle (Magnolia).Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($50 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Family friendly party pool oasisSoak up the sun at this backyard getaway, featuring a grill and large tables to serve an outdoor meal.Location: Bainbridge Island.Cost: $54–$60 per hour for up to five guests ($12 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
These Are The Top 5 Burger Joints In Seattle
Yelp pinpointed the highest-rated burger joints in the city.
Universal free school lunch is ending — but not for all WA students
Joy Champion has a system for making about 100 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in a matter of minutes: She dollops tablespoons of peanut butter while explaining the benefits of the federally funded summer meals program, which provides two meals a day to kids in need during the summer. “For...
winespectator.com
12 Prime Wine Restaurants in the Pacific Northwest
The Pacific Northwest is home to some of the United States’ best wine regions—and some of its best wine restaurants. All of the Wine Spectator Restaurant Award winners across Washington and Oregon contribute to the thriving wine scene in this corner of the country, but these 12 stand out especially. From classic fine-dining experiences to casual neighborhood joints to a two-story butcher shop–restaurant space, these dining destinations offer benchmark wines while championing producers in their own backyard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Starbucks transfers north Seattle café ownership to QFC; grocery store union to take over
Starbucks has announced that it will close one of its cafes at the QFC grocery store in north Seattle later this week. The location at 9999 Holman Road NW will reopen under the management of QFC. The union representing Starbucks baristas, Starbucks Workers United (SWU), is saying that this is another example of the company breaking labor laws to disrupt union activity.
iheart.com
This Washington Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Crispy, fluffy waffles are always welcome when it comes to breakfast. Top it with some butter, syrup, and other goodies, and you're sure to have an amazing meal. You can usually find waffles on the menus of restaurants serving up breakfast and/or brunch. You can even do some creative things with them, like make a sandwich or serve it with a side of chicken.
Government Technology
Seattle Workers Say Pre-COVID Office World Is Gone
(TNS) — After two years of overly optimistic forecasts, blown deadlines, backtracking and pushback, it's fair to say the return to the office isn't going as planned. In downtown Seattle, offices are just 42% as full as they were before COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Downtown Seattle Association. That's an improvement over the previous four months, when it averaged 35%, and it's in line with a 10-city average tracked by Kastle Systems.
seattlemet.com
11 Games, Toys, and Tools Invented in Washington
Industry night shenanigans led Lake Union Cafe server Rob Angel to commit this charades offshoot to paper in 1985. Coworker Gary Everson and financial whiz Terry Langston designed the board and marketed what became the bestselling board game since Trivial Pursuit. Bauer Shuttlecock. Seattleites knew Eddie Bauer for his expertly...
Human composting facility honored as Funeral Home of the Year
After opening last year, the world's largest human composting facility was honored as Washington's Funeral Home of the Year.
southsoundbiz.com
Slattery Properties Breaks Ground on New Lacey Warehouse Project
Seattle developer Slattery Properties has broken ground on a new warehouse project in Lacey. Located at 8551 Commerce Place Drive, the 87,000-square-foot development is anticipated for completion by the end of 2022. “The Lacey submarket has exploded with growth and is now nearly fully developed out,” Lee & Associates Commercial...
pdxmonthly.com
Portland to Seattle: How to Survive the Drive on Interstate 5
Hippie sandals, squirrel bridges, playgrounds, a car museum, hot pot, skydiving ... take a few breaks on the drive between Portland and Seattle. The inevitable Nisqually wreck, the mysterious JBLM slowdown, the interminable Tacoma traffic jam—it won't take many trips on Interstate 5 between Portland and Seattle to turn most people into major Amtrak fans. But sometimes you can't avoid the drive. What you can do, though, is plan to take a little more time and spot for more than just gas and pee breaks. Here are some suggestions.
southsoundmag.com
All-Access: Street Fair, Block Party, and Blues Fest
The 7th annual Hilltop Street Fair in Tacoma’s Hilltop Neighborhood is being held this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be live performances, family-friendly activities, a book giveaway, and more than 100 vendors. Learn more here. South Sound Block Party. Enjoy a series of outdoor concerts...
Comments / 0