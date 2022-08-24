ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

OC board OK’s recommended tax rate

By Ruth Campbell
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Is7yz_0hSnT12I00

The Odessa College Board of Trustees approved the

The total rate will be $.188643 per $100 valuation, a decrease of 6.5 percent.

The maintenance and operations rate will be $.164191 per $100 valuation, a decrease of 4.9 percent, Chief Financial Officer Brandy Ham said.

The debt service rate woo be $.024452, which is a decrease of 16 percent over last year’s debt service.

The total rate is a decrease of 6.5 percent.

“So looking at what the rate represents, again, it’s a decrease of 6.5 percent, but it is an increase of 6.45 percent over the no new revenue tax rate. So based on the new tax rate of $.188643, the annual taxes on an average home with a market value of $229,619 would be $347.06 per year which is a decrease of $2.12 per year. That equates to about 18 cents a month decrease,” Ham said.

Since the new tax rate will be above the no new revenue rate, but below the voter approved rate, the college will have to have public hearings.

They are scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 8 in room 128 of the Saulsbury Campus Center and noon Sept. 13 in the same room.

The total budget for 2022-23 is $75,241,575.

On a separate item, the board approved a fitness court for the James Segrest Stadium. The total cost will be $166,350.

Trustees also appointed Tom Byford to Place 4 and Randy Wilson to Place 5 and approved resolutions to do so. Byford was sworn in and took his place Tuesday night.

Wilson was out of town.

“I’m very happy to be here and be part of the board,” Byford said.

In the education report, Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri thanked OC for welcoming him to the community three and a half years ago and thanked them for embracing the two early college high schools on campus.

Odessa Collegiate Academy and OCTECHS were recognized for earning A ratings under the state accountability system.

Trustee Dr. Tara deaver appointed to engagement committee of the Texas Association of Community Colleges.

And Julie Lyon won the Blackboard Exemplary Course Program Award.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

MISD revamps security measures on campuses

MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Midland ISD is revamping its security measures for all their schools across the district. District leaders say their number one priority is keeping everyone in the district completely safe. “In light of recent events, everything that we can do to mitigate any kind of potential dangers, just making sure we have […]
ABC Big 2 News

Boil water notice & boiling tempers

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Neighbors in North Odessa’s upper plain neighborhood say the multiple boil water notices they’ve experienced in 2022 are getting old. “We don’t ever drink tap water over here. We drink bottled water,” said Michael Falayi. “It does get frustrating. Thankfully, we have relatives that live outside of the North Park area […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Business
Odessa, TX
Business
ABC Big 2 News

MCH facility temporarily closes 191 entrance

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Health System is temporarily closing the first entrance to Mission Fitness and Center for Health & Wellness off Hwy 191 due to a road project that MCH says could take several weeks to complete. According to a recent post on the Medical Center Health System Facebook, Dr. JK Wood […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Board#Tax Rate#Odessa College#Debt Service#The James Segrest Stadium
ABC Big 2 News

Fun times at the Midland County Fair

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Now in its 13th year, the Midland County Fair has it all! Roughly 25,000 West Texans are expected to visit the fair this weekend, and they’ll get to experience 50 different vendors, 25 different food options, live music and other entertainers, and a whole lot more. “If you can’t find […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

5 Most Unique Texas Airbnbs Closest To Midland Odessa!

Whether it's for Labor Day Weekend, or anytime you just want to get away, here are 5 Airbnbs that are not only UNIQUE but the closest to Midland Odessa. Getting away to an Airbnb can be just what you need to get away for a bit. But, maybe you're looking for an Airbnb that's just a little different, these might pique your interest.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: Student with gun detained at Permian High

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department has confirmed that a “juvenile male” was found with a gun on campus at Permian High School. The armed student has been detained by police. The first call came in around 3:30 this afternoon after someone called 911 and said an armed person was trying to get […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
cbs7.com

Traffic alerts for multiple West Texas areas

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT is reporting multiple traffic alerts in the area for this upcoming week. WINKLER COUNTY: The main lanes of the SH 302 overpasses spanning the railroad and SH 115 are open. Periodic lane closures for sign installations may still happen. The SH 302 service roads between Standard Ave. and SH 115 remain closed for the week of Aug. 29, 2022. The westbound SH 302 service road between SH 115 and CR 207 will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week of Aug. 29.
WINKLER COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OHS student stabbed during campus fight

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- ECISD police are investigating a fight between two Odessa High School students that ended when one of the students was stabbed, the District said in a release Wednesday afternoon. ECISD said two boys, who have not been identified, agreed to a fight near the end of the school day. The student who was […]
ODESSA, TX
yourbasin.com

Bees in the Basin

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Bees are a scary sight to most but they are vital to our ecosystem. Honeybees are a huge aspect of U.S. agriculture production. Natalie Castillo with Bello Tallow says honey is the most well-known and economically important hive product in the world. “We get honey...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

FM 1053 in Pecos County closed

PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT reports FM 1053 is closed to through traffic between FM 11 and FM 1450 south of Imperial. Heavy rains have caused large cracks in the surface of the road. Local traffic will still have access, but no traffic is allowed to pass by the...
PECOS COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

The Most Haunted Subdivision In Midland Odessa-BEWARE!

Most, if not all of the houses built in the Adobe Meadows Subdivision in Midland were built back in 2014. So the properties on average are only 7 years old. Prior to construction, it was an open field-so one has to wonder why there would be stories of haunted houses where there was nothing before them. I mean you always see movies where places are haunted because they were built on sites where things like cemeteries once stood (Poltergeist) or you hear stories of someone dying or being murdered in a house and their spirit still haunts the grounds. But this is nothing like that. At least not that we KNOW of anyway.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD Fire Safety Tech loses home to fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -“I do this for a living and it’s not going to happen to me,” thought MISD’s Fire Safety Tech Joe Lopez. After working for over 20 years in fire safety and spending the last 15 years as a fire code official and licensed fire equipment technician, Lopez never imagined his work would one day hit so close to home.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Stadium safety at Ratliff

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Those Friday night lights are finally here and high schoolers are ready to cheer on their classmates -but ECISD says stadium safety for everyone involved is the district’s first priority. Track and cheer coach Diva Day says the anticipation for kick off is intense but first things first, is safety “We’re […]
fox26houston.com

Juvenile found in possession of firearm at Texas high school

ODESSA, Texas - A juvenile male has been detained after he attempted to enter an Odessa, Texas high school with a firearm, police say. The Odessa Police Department said around 3:30 p.m. August 26, a call went out about a subject with a gun attempting to get into Permian High School.
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
3K+
Followers
385
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy