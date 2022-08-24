OC board OK’s recommended tax rate

The Odessa College Board of Trustees approved the

The total rate will be $.188643 per $100 valuation, a decrease of 6.5 percent.

The maintenance and operations rate will be $.164191 per $100 valuation, a decrease of 4.9 percent, Chief Financial Officer Brandy Ham said.

The debt service rate woo be $.024452, which is a decrease of 16 percent over last year’s debt service.

“So looking at what the rate represents, again, it’s a decrease of 6.5 percent, but it is an increase of 6.45 percent over the no new revenue tax rate. So based on the new tax rate of $.188643, the annual taxes on an average home with a market value of $229,619 would be $347.06 per year which is a decrease of $2.12 per year. That equates to about 18 cents a month decrease,” Ham said.

Since the new tax rate will be above the no new revenue rate, but below the voter approved rate, the college will have to have public hearings.

They are scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 8 in room 128 of the Saulsbury Campus Center and noon Sept. 13 in the same room.

The total budget for 2022-23 is $75,241,575.

On a separate item, the board approved a fitness court for the James Segrest Stadium. The total cost will be $166,350.

Trustees also appointed Tom Byford to Place 4 and Randy Wilson to Place 5 and approved resolutions to do so. Byford was sworn in and took his place Tuesday night.

Wilson was out of town.

“I’m very happy to be here and be part of the board,” Byford said.

In the education report, Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri thanked OC for welcoming him to the community three and a half years ago and thanked them for embracing the two early college high schools on campus.

Odessa Collegiate Academy and OCTECHS were recognized for earning A ratings under the state accountability system.

Trustee Dr. Tara deaver appointed to engagement committee of the Texas Association of Community Colleges.

And Julie Lyon won the Blackboard Exemplary Course Program Award.