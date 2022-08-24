Read full article on original website
thejoltnews.com
Olympia Site Plan Committee reviews proposed 21-unit apartment project on Kaiser Road
The Olympia Site Plan Review Committee yesterday held a presubmission conference for a project proposal for a 21-unit apartment at 506 Kaiser Road SW. Architect Brett Lindsay said the project is a three-story building with seven units on each floor with a plaza which will provide access to the main entrance of the building.
thejoltnews.com
Vacant and abandoned properties in Olympia now subject to registration
The Olympia City Council approved an ordinance establishing a vacant property registration program, a move that will create a database to identify vacant properties and address squatting on these properties by unhoused people. At the city council meeting last night, Code Enforcement officer JW Mahone gave a brief overview of...
southsoundbiz.com
Slattery Properties Breaks Ground on New Lacey Warehouse Project
Seattle developer Slattery Properties has broken ground on a new warehouse project in Lacey. Located at 8551 Commerce Place Drive, the 87,000-square-foot development is anticipated for completion by the end of 2022. “The Lacey submarket has exploded with growth and is now nearly fully developed out,” Lee & Associates Commercial...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia: It's the water (level)
A history of flooding and our increasing vulnerability. Olympia is blessed to be in such a beautiful location. Nestled at the very southern end of Budd Inlet in Puget Sound, Olympians have long enjoyed a rich maritime history and deep connection with the water. The tidal variations we experience at our location in Puget Sound are significant and especially dramatic during “King Tides” each year. They are a regular reminder of the real vulnerability we face with sea level rise.
KXRO.com
Aberdeen roundabout opening soon
Aberdeen Mayor Pete Schave spoke to KXRO on Thursday to say that the construction process on the Aberdeen roundabout is close to completion. He said that the opening is coming within the next week or two. In June, the city had told KXRO that construction of the roundabout at Market,...
thurstontalk.com
Must-See Gardens in Thurston County
Thurston County has all kids of outdoor activities, from boating on local lakes to taking long hikes. But the beauty of our county is also great to just sit and enjoy! Charming and tranquil gardens located all across Thurston County are perfect to take a breath and relax. If you are need of a dose of beauty, check out one of these must-see gardens in Thurston County.
Chronicle
Cowlitz River Bridge Work Expected to Cause Significant Delays on Southbound Interstate 5 Aug. 26 to Sept. 16
People living and driving near Toledo and Vader in Lewis County will need to plan for extended delays on southbound Interstate 5 between Monday, Aug. 29, and Friday, Sept. 16, the state Department of Transportation announced on Friday. Southbound I-5 near the Cowlitz River Bridge will be reduced from two...
Chronicle
'Overtaken by Plant Life': Offut Lake Residents Want to Tax Themselves to Battle Algae, Weeds
Some Offut Lake property owners want to form a new lake management district (LMD) to reduce toxic algae blooms and limit weed growth. The Thurston County Board of Commissioners reviewed the petition during a Wednesday meeting, about two months after residents submitted the petition. The lake is south of Waldrick Road and east of Old Highway 99 and Millersylvania State Park.
22 years of construction on I-5 in Tacoma wraps up with opening of HOV lanes this weekend
TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades of work, construction on Interstate 5 in Tacoma is finally wrapping up. The completion of HOV lanes in Tacoma this weekend will be the end of a 22-year project to build carpool lanes between I-5, state Route 16 and state Route 167 in Pierce County.
KIMA TV
Tacoma clears homeless camp with plans to sweep more sites in the near future
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma city crews on Tuesday begun clearing another homeless encampment, but several RVs and vehicles remained along with piles of trash and debris after the work began. Officials on Tuesday said they will continue trying to connect those who are still living at the site on...
masonwebtv.com
Structure Fire Damages Shelton Residence
Central Mason Fire & EMS crews responded to a house fire with reports of entrapment Friday morning. All five occupants were able to escape without injury, but the fire caused severe damaged to the older single-family residence on Oak Street in Shelton. The fire was reported at 6:16 AM. The...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia proclaims September as ‘Puget Sound Starts Here’ Month
Olympia has joined with other governing bodies, organizations, and community groups to strengthen stewardship of the watershed. They encourage community members to take action to improve the health of Puget Sound and the Salish Sea. The Olympia City Council signed a proclamation designating September 2022 as “Puget Sound Starts Here”...
thejoltnews.com
Thurston Board of Health expanding, screening applicants
The Thurston Board of Health (BOH) discussed the screening process of applicants for the “citizen seats” of the board during its special meeting yesterday, August 24. Commissioner Tye Menser disclosed that seven applicants are vying for the three remaining healthcare and community members' posts. The current four members...
Community pushes back against commission over Tacoma Narrows Bridge toll plan
The Washington State Transportation Commission has decided to move forward with its plan to reduce tolls over the Tacoma Narrows Bridge by 75 cents, with a higher reduction for vehicles with more than three axels despite pushback from the community. At the previous commission meeting in July, the committee unveiled...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia School District approves 2022-23 budget
The Olympia School Board approved yesterday a $175,646,680 budget for 2022-23. The most significant chunk of the funds will go towards teaching activities and teaching support at $110.45 million and $18.10 million, respectively. School administrations will be allocated $9.68 million, while the central administration will be given $12.81 million. Additional support activities will be allocated $24.60 million.
Brush fire shuts down I-5 near SR-12 in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Both directions of Interstate 5 near state Route 12 in Thurston County were shut down due to a brush fire, according to the Washington State Patrol. However, since WSP’s first tweet at 7 p.m., the northbound lanes were reopened at around 7:30 p.m. The...
parentmap.com
Spooner Farms Sunflower Festival
Add some sun into your day and join us for our Sunflower Festival!. Bring your family, friends, loved ones, and neighbors. or come by yourself. Take in the beauty of the sunflowers. Before you head home stop by the Spooner Farm store right down the road and pick up some blueberries. blackberries, Puyallup valley corn, or all three. There is no limit.
KXRO.com
More changes to Westport salmon fishery
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fishery managers announced that salmon anglers at Westport (Marine Area 2) will be allowed to retain all coho beginning Aug. 27. The recreational fishery is open for coho only from Aug. 27 through Sept. 30 or until the quota is achieved, whichever comes first, from the Queets River to Leadbetter Point (Westport subarea).
thejoltnews.com
Olympia, Tumwater city managers on proposed merger of fire departments
City managers Jay Burney of Olympia and John Doan of Tumwater sat with The JOLT last Friday to answer questions about the proposed Regional Fire Authority, the accompanying Fire Benefit Charge, and the level of services expected if two fire departments merged. According to Doan, the conversation started in 2018...
southsoundmag.com
All-Access: Street Fair, Block Party, and Blues Fest
The 7th annual Hilltop Street Fair in Tacoma’s Hilltop Neighborhood is being held this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be live performances, family-friendly activities, a book giveaway, and more than 100 vendors. Learn more here. South Sound Block Party. Enjoy a series of outdoor concerts...
