ISU/UNLV preview: Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Alex Wright shares insight on Rebels

As Idaho State game week begins, as the Charlie Ragle era draws closer to beginning, the Bengals’ team has zoomed into focus. Their Week 1 opponent has not, at least not in this newspaper.

So we reached out to Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Alex Wright for the scoop on UNLV, which hosts Idaho State at 12:30 p.m. PT Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Here are our questions and his answers.

Idaho State Journal: Give us a general scouting report on UNLV.

Alex Wright: The Rebels are entering their third season under Marcus Arroyo. They finished 2-10 last season after going winless in 2020. On paper, this is the deepest and most talented team Arroyo will have.

For the first time in a while, even before Arroyo was the coach, the Rebels are at least two-deep at every position. UNLV had over 100 players on its roster at the beginning of fall camp, with a mix of over 30 transfers, players from Arroyo’s first three recruiting classes, and some holdovers from before Arroyo took over. One of his goals was to get “bigger, stronger, and faster,” and it appears they have done that with the new players they brought in and the player development with the returners.

For Arroyo, this is a crucial year, the program needs to turn the wins they’ve made in the recruiting process, transfer portal, and the weight room into wins in the standings. If they can’t and fare like they did last year, Arroyo’s job could come into question.

ISJ: Last season, UNLV also kicked off the season with a home matchup against a Big Sky team, dropping a close decision to Eastern Washington. Could this Rebels team susceptible to a similar outcome?

Wright: Without having seen this group play a game, there are some questions about how they will fare against Idaho State. As I previously mentioned, I feel confident in the Rebels’ depth that enough players will contribute to helping them towards a win. But, if the quarterback commits too many turnovers, the offensive line struggles, or the defense is susceptible, the Rebels could find themselves in a close game again.

ISJ: On the UNLV two-deep, it’s an “or” between signal-callers Doug Brumfield and Harrison Bailey. What should we expect from the Rebels’ quarterback spot on Saturday?

Wright: Marcus Arroyo didn’t give us an answer during his weekly Monday media availability, so it looks like we will all find out together when the Rebels come onto the field Saturday afternoon.

If I had to guess, I would expect Doug Brumfield to start. In the portion of practice the media is allowed to watch, Brumfield led most of the drills and got the most reps with the starting offense when they went 11-on-11. In practice, it was clear Brumfield was taking more deep shots and trying to push the ball down the field more, which the Rebels are looking to do this year, especially with the wide receiver depth they have.

From a passing perspective, I don’t think there is a huge difference between Brumfield or Bailey, from what I’ve seen in practice, but where Brumfield does have an advantage is as a runner. His ability to run adds a dynamic to the offense that Bailey doesn’t have. Even though Brumfield played in only three games, he finished as the team’s second-leading rusher. And if the game gets one-sided, expect Bailey to get some reps too on Saturday.

ISJ: Outside of the two quarterbacks, who are some UNLV players to keep an eye on on Saturday?

Wright: Aside from the quarterbacks, the biggest question for the Rebels was who would replace Charles Williams at running back? Williams finished as the school’s all-time leading rusher and was responsible for most of UNLV’s production on offense last year.

Replacing him, as the top running back, is Louisville transfer Aidan Robbins. At 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Robbins has showcased his speed, breaking off several big runs in practice. Arroyo sounds pleased with Robbins’ ability to generate explosive plays and be an asset in the passing game. And at his size, he should be able to shake off any defender.

The Rebels are their deepest in the wide receiver room. They have 2020 Mountain West Freshman of the Year Kyle Williams, Michigan State transfer Ricky White, and other junior college transfers who have made an immediate impact like Jeff Weimer and Senika McKie, and plenty more. Whoever is throwing to those receivers will have plenty of options to help the Rebels be dynamic in the passing game.

ISJ: Idaho State’s offense projects to be run-first. How well-suited is UNLV to defend that?

Wright: The Rebels’ defense has had its issues with stopping the run. And the pass. They lost their best player on defense, edge rusher Jacoby Windmon, who transferred to Michigan State. But the Rebels have pieces in their front seven that could help them stop the run. Adam Plant Jr. emerged at the end of last season as a player capable of getting in the backfield. Missouri State transfer Isaiah Sayles also had an impressive camp and will back up Plant Jr. The Rebels also have a lot of depth at the linebacker position with Elijah Shelton, Austin Ajiake, and Kyle Beaudry, with some other transfers and young recruits that can help them stop the run.

ISJ: Last year, UNLV had trouble in close games. If Saturday’s contest goes down to the wire, how prepared will the Rebels be?

Wright: They will have to be better prepared than they were last season. Six losses were decided by one score or less last season, so the Rebels have a lot of tape to look at and fix what they could in those close games. Similar to my previous responses, I feel the Rebels are deep and experienced enough that if the game is close, they will pull through for a better result compared to their close games last season.