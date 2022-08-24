CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is investigating a package theft and ask the public for help in identifying the person who may have taken it. Wednesday, around 2:30 p.m., Carmel police said the package was taken from a home in the 1000 block of Sedona Pass, just north of I-465 and west of Westfield Boulevard.

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO