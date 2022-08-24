Read full article on original website
2 injured in separate overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Two males were inured in separate overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched Montcalm Street just north of 16th Street for a person shot. They found a man at the scene and was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police say...
‘It took my heart away from me’: Mother of slain Whiteland student reacts to shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. – To Temario Stokes Jr., family was everything. The 16-year-old Whiteland Community High School student died after being shot at his bus stop Thursday morning near Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive. His mother, Tiera Ervin, talked to reporters just hours after her son was killed and identified...
Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m.
Police arrest 2 suspects in Kokomo drive-by shooting
Two men are in police custody in connection with a July drive-by shooting that left a man dead. https://cbs4indy.com/news/police-arrest-2-suspects-in-kokomo-drive-by-shooting/
‘You gonna make me kill you’: Indy man sentenced after February domestic battery
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been convicted months after he beat his girlfriend and put a loaded gun in her mouth. In a probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Curtis Patterson, a detective with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they were contacted by Patterson’s girlfriend, who said she was beaten by him.
19-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in Hancock County
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after being hit on her bicycle in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department says Haylee Scott of McCordsville was riding her bike on County Road 800 North at around 9:11 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a Nissan Altima.
Greenwood 18-year-old arrested for shooting, killing high school student at bus stop
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police have announced the arrest of 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El in connection to the deadly shooting of a Whiteland Community High School sophomore who was shot and killed while at a bus stop on Thursday morning. Radford El was arrested by the Greenwood Police Department...
3 Dutch soldiers shot downtown, 2 in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS – Two Dutch men are in critical condition and another is in stable condition after a shooting occurred early Saturday morning in downtown Indianapolis. Police responded to the Hampton Inn in the area of S. Meridian Street and W. Maryland Street at around 3:30 a.m. Police found three...
Carmel PD releases image to find package thief
CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is investigating a package theft and ask the public for help in identifying the person who may have taken it. Wednesday, around 2:30 p.m., Carmel police said the package was taken from a home in the 1000 block of Sedona Pass, just north of I-465 and west of Westfield Boulevard.
80 years for Indy man found guilty of Broad Ripple pub murder
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who earlier this month was found guilty of murder will serve 80 years in prison for shooting and killing Alfred Hayes Jr. in a Broad Ripple pub in 2019. Curtis Baker was found guilty after a two-day trial on Aug. 9 and sentenced on...
Man fires gun at, around officers on city’s southwest side, suspect in custody
INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, IMPD responded to the 5500 block of Dollar Hide Dr. on a welfare check on the city’s southwest side. When officers arrived, they located an adult male outside the residence with a weapon. According to police, shots were fired by the...
Court docs: Indianapolis man pointed gun at people inside beauty school
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man faces multiple charges after police said he pointed a gun at people inside a Speedway beauty school after an argument with his girlfriend. In a probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Gregory Duncan, an officer with the Speedway Police Department said...
Court docs: Discarded guns, blood, surveillance video led to murder charge in Indianapolis motel shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – The blood was on the suspect’s hands. That evidence, along with two 911 calls, discarded guns and surveillance video, led police to arrest 30-year-old Timothy Gardner in connection with a deadly shooting at an Indianapolis motel. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded to the Red Roof Inn at...
Man in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At about 11:45 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of E. 21st St. and N. Ritter Ave. Officers arrived to find a man...
1 dead, 2 injured in I-465 crash on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were seriously injured in a crash on an I-465 ramp on Indy’s west side Thursday morning. The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. on the ramp from southbound I-465 to Washington Street. Indiana State Police said a preliminary investigation found...
VIDEOS: 3 injured in reported disturbance at Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Police are investigating a reported disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a reported disturbance broke out in the crowd in section 5 of the lawn section. Warning: This video...
Sheriff’s brother shot and killed by Muncie Police during SWAT standoff
MUNCIE, Ind. – The brother of the Delaware County sheriff was killed in a police shooting involving the Muncie Police Department early Thursday morning. The man who died in the incident was identified as 45-year-old Richard Skinner, the brother of Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner. Sgt. Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police confirmed the information.
Police K-9's take explosive-detection test at IMS
With tails wagging, 22 explosive-sniffing police K-9s took part in the ATF’s National Odor Recognition Test this week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/police-k-9s-take-explosive-detection-test-at-ims/
Two people wanted in Carmel for defacing skate park equipment
CARMEL, Ind. — Two people are wanted in Carmel for defacing equipment at a local park earlier this month. The Carmel Police Department said they are persons of interest in an ongoing investigation of criminal mischief at Carmel Skate Park. According to police, equipment at the park was defaced...
“2 Teams, 1 Cause” Rival volleyball teams honor Richmond police officer
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — The inside of the New Castle Fieldhouse was filled with the sound of school spirit. “Richmond and New Castle used to be in the same conference. So it was a big rivalry,” said Jason Williams, New Castle parent. “It’s like chills because it’s just...
