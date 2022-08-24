ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

2 injured in separate overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Two males were inured in separate overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched Montcalm Street just north of 16th Street for a person shot. They found a man at the scene and was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police say...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m.
KOKOMO, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
cbs4indy.com

19-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in Hancock County

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after being hit on her bicycle in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department says Haylee Scott of McCordsville was riding her bike on County Road 800 North at around 9:11 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a Nissan Altima.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 Dutch soldiers shot downtown, 2 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS – Two Dutch men are in critical condition and another is in stable condition after a shooting occurred early Saturday morning in downtown Indianapolis. Police responded to the Hampton Inn in the area of S. Meridian Street and W. Maryland Street at around 3:30 a.m. Police found three...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Carmel PD releases image to find package thief

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is investigating a package theft and ask the public for help in identifying the person who may have taken it. Wednesday, around 2:30 p.m., Carmel police said the package was taken from a home in the 1000 block of Sedona Pass, just north of I-465 and west of Westfield Boulevard.
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At about 11:45 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of E. 21st St. and N. Ritter Ave. Officers arrived to find a man...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead, 2 injured in I-465 crash on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were seriously injured in a crash on an I-465 ramp on Indy’s west side Thursday morning. The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. on the ramp from southbound I-465 to Washington Street. Indiana State Police said a preliminary investigation found...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

VIDEOS: 3 injured in reported disturbance at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Police are investigating a reported disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a reported disturbance broke out in the crowd in section 5 of the lawn section. Warning: This video...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Sheriff’s brother shot and killed by Muncie Police during SWAT standoff

MUNCIE, Ind. – The brother of the Delaware County sheriff was killed in a police shooting involving the Muncie Police Department early Thursday morning. The man who died in the incident was identified as 45-year-old Richard Skinner, the brother of Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner. Sgt. Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police confirmed the information.
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police K-9's take explosive-detection test at IMS

With tails wagging, 22 explosive-sniffing police K-9s took part in the ATF’s National Odor Recognition Test this week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/police-k-9s-take-explosive-detection-test-at-ims/
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Two people wanted in Carmel for defacing skate park equipment

CARMEL, Ind. — Two people are wanted in Carmel for defacing equipment at a local park earlier this month. The Carmel Police Department said they are persons of interest in an ongoing investigation of criminal mischief at Carmel Skate Park. According to police, equipment at the park was defaced...
CARMEL, IN

