The following is a press release from Cascade Health Alliance. KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath Falls youth and families will get even better care thanks to a recent grant awarded to Cascade Health Alliance (CHA) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). The “System of Care” award is an initiative of the OHA System of Care Advisory Council (SOCAC) to specifically support the “local systems of care governance and for carrying out the recommendations in the Council’s plan.” This means youth and families with complex health needs (both mental and physical) will have greater access to high-quality care, and a greater voice in how that care is coordinated and delivered.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO