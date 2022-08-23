Read full article on original website
Herald and News
Klamath Tribes Youth Summit at Oregon Tech highlights empowering Klamath, Modoc and Yahooskin youth
Klamath, Modoc and Yahooskin tribal youth ages 12 to 24 years old participated in the sixth annual Klamath Tribes Youth Summit from Aug. 9-11, for a residential camp at the Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech). The event is a partnership between the Klamath Tribes and Oregon Tech and provides youth an opportunity to participate in workshops and activities meant to encourage leadership and educational opportunities.
Herald and News
Oregon Community Foundation partners with Klamath Crisis Center
The Klamath Crisis Center has recently been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation to support an upgrade of the backyard to include new landscaping with multiple play areas. “One way our shelter can help children is by creating an environment that is safe and predictable," the Crisis...
sunset.com
Our Guide to the Heart of the Rogue Valley: Medford, Oregon
In fall, Oregon beckons travelers with promises of rich hues of red, orange, and gold that signal the arrival of crisp air. It’s the perfect time to visit its diverse landscape of evergreen forests, dramatic coastline, and high desert. It’s also home to Medford, the beating heart of Southern Oregon’s Rogue River Valley, where I spent several days immersed in its undulating vineyards, ambling along the bustling Rogue River, and exploring its geological marvels.
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Dean Creek Fire in Central Point now fully lined
Jackson County, Ore. — Updated August 28 at 9:07 pm:. The Central Point police have cancelled the Level 1 evacuation notice for the area of: Old Upton Subdivision: North and West of Upton Road. East of Bear Creek. Updated August 28 at 8:34 pm:. The Dean Creek Fire is...
theashlandchronicle.com
Do Not Enter the Wading Area in Lithia Park
According to Ashland Parks and Rec, high bacteria levels have been detected at the wading area in Ashland Creek near the children’s playground in Lithia Park as of Thursday, August 25, 2022. It is advised that you not get in the water (The Swim Reservoir in Lithia Park is safe to swim in).
jacksoncountyor.org
Monday morning Firefighter Funeral Procession Street Closures (Photo)
MEDFORD, Ore. - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Medford Police Department, and Oregon State Police will escort the funeral procession on Monday morning for ODF contract firefighter Logan Taylor, 25, of Talent, Ore. Taylor died while fighting the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County. The procession will begin at 9 a.m. and traffic will be affected along the route.
Klamath Falls News
$22 Million in black market pot destroyed
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) served a search warrant at a property in the 7000 block of Wood Duck Dr, near Bonanza, Ore. The property was believed to be a producer of black market marijuana.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 140W IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (August 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 140W near milepost 58. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac...
Klamath Falls man killed in Mva, car submerged into Klamath Lake
On August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Justin Vanscoyk (35) of Klamath Falls, crossed over the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway, into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged.
KDRV
More than 4,000,000 gallons of water estimated used at illegal Klamath Co. grow site
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- A search warrant in Klamath County is stopping more than 4,000 marijuana plants and more than 4,000,000 gallons of water usage. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says its deputies and Basin InterAgency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) served a search warrant today at a property along Wood Duck Drive near Bonanza where deputies oversaw the destruction of an illegal marijuana production operation.
Klamath Falls News
Commentary: Organized Crime in Klamath County
Commentary by, Chris Kaber, Klamath County Sheriff. Organized Crime; that is what we are up against. The laws of Oregon are specific when they define that term and it includes two or more individuals conspiring to engage in criminal activity as a significant source of income or to aid or abet the violation of criminal laws; to include cannabis production and distribution.
KTVL
Klamath Falls man dead after single vehicle crash
Klamath County, Ore. — One person is dead following a single vehicle crash on Friday morning in Klamath County. At approximately 8:11 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. A preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver...
Lake County News
California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father
PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
Illegal grow site found near Bonanza
On Thursday, August 25, 2022 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Basin Inter- Agency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) served a search warrant at a property in the 7000 block of Wood Duck Dr, near Bonanza, OR. Deputies executing the search warrant oversaw the destruction of an illegal marijuana production operation.
Klamath Falls News
OHA Awards Cascade Health Alliance 'System of Care' grant
The following is a press release from Cascade Health Alliance. KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath Falls youth and families will get even better care thanks to a recent grant awarded to Cascade Health Alliance (CHA) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). The “System of Care” award is an initiative of the OHA System of Care Advisory Council (SOCAC) to specifically support the “local systems of care governance and for carrying out the recommendations in the Council’s plan.” This means youth and families with complex health needs (both mental and physical) will have greater access to high-quality care, and a greater voice in how that care is coordinated and delivered.
KDRV
Jackson County search for woman missing since December
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person missing from the White City area for about eight months. It says Rosanna Christine Marquis was last seen December of 2021. It describes her as 42 years old, 5'6", weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown...
KTVL
Medford man forced to walk alongside traffic due to no wheelchair-accessible ramp
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A 57-year-old Medford man is sharing his frustrations after being forced to walk alongside traffic in his stand-up wheelchair because there is no accessible ramp on Owen Drive and Lear Avenue behind the North Walmart, where his bus stop to get home is located. Marvin...
mybasin.com
Fire breaks out behind apartments on Klamath Falls
Yesterday around 4:00 pm, a fire broke out in Klamath Falls behind the Florence Apartments along the canal off California Avenue near highway 97. Fire crews were able to reach it quickly, only allowing it to spread to a little over an acre, before they had the fire under control around 4:30 pm. The Southbound US97 ramp was temporarily closed, but has reopened. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
KDRV
Medford Police update fatal fentanyl case involving four arrests and 11,000 pills
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police today are updating information from a fatal summer fentanyl overdose by a teenager. His death led to discovery of more than 11,000 fentanyl pills. Medford Police Department (MPD) says today a 21-year-old drug dealer sold fake oxycodone to a family member of the 15-year-old boy...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 234 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 24
On Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 9:59 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 234 near milepost 16. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon Hensley (24) of Medford, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Subaru Forrester, operated by Feliz McGonagle (67) of Trail. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Hensley and his passenger, Maria Regalado (24) of Medford, were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. McGonagle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 234 was closed for approximately 5 hours while the scene was investigated by OSP’s Collision Reconstruction Unit. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire Department, AMR, Lifeflight and ODOT.
