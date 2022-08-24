Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
IndyGo’s Blue Line cost estimate more than doubles
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IndyGo’s cost estimate for the Blue Line rapid transit bus line has more than doubled from the original estimate presented in 2019. When the Blue Line was at 30% design, the cost was $220 million but the latest estimation is $520 million. IndyGo cited the main reasons for the increase as inflation, change in standards for stormwater drainage and a change in which buses IndyGo can purchase.
cbs4indy.com
High School Football: August 26
INDIANAPOLIS – Week two of the high school football season saw ideal weather conditions. Several matchups among perennial state championship contenders highlighted Friday’s schedule. Back-to-back state 6A champion Center Grove put its 29-game winning streak on the line against Carmel in the 25th “Copper Kettle” game, while 6A...
cbs4indy.com
Fun-filled weekend events in the Indianapolis area
INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you’re looking for an excuse to act like a child, look at cars or build new friends through sport, there are plenty of ways to scratch your itch in central Indiana this weekend. Catch the cars in Carmel. The fun rolls out Saturday morning in...
cbs4indy.com
Expect a mainly dry weekend; rain and thunderstorms are likely early next week
High pressure is building into the Great Lakes and will control our weather pattern this weekend. After a cloudy start, skies cleared during the day and the weather looks great for high school football this evening. It will stay rather warm at first with temperatures turning noticeably cooler after sunset.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
1 dead, 2 injured in I-465 crash on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were seriously injured in a crash on an I-465 ramp on Indy’s west side Thursday morning. The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. on the ramp from southbound I-465 to Washington Street. Indiana State Police said a preliminary investigation found...
cbs4indy.com
Police K-9’s take explosive-detection test at IMS
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — You might never see a group more eager to be tested. With tails wagging, 22 explosive-sniffing police K-9s took part in the ATF’s National Odor Recognition Test this week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “It’s a standardized test that we use to validate that explosive detective...
cbs4indy.com
19-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in Hancock County
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after being hit on her bicycle in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department says Haylee Scott of McCordsville was riding her bike on County Road 800 North at around 9:11 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a Nissan Altima.
cbs4indy.com
“2 Teams, 1 Cause” Rival volleyball teams honor Richmond police officer
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — The inside of the New Castle Fieldhouse was filled with the sound of school spirit. “Richmond and New Castle used to be in the same conference. So it was a big rivalry,” said Jason Williams, New Castle parent. “It’s like chills because it’s just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
Hamilton Southeastern Schools select local attorney to investigate Fishers High School poster incident
FISHERS, Ind. — Hamilton Southeastern Schools have selected local attorney Daniel Henke to lead an independent investigation surrounding a recent poster incident at Fishers High School. A group met earlier this week to plan the course of action regarding the discovery of the ‘Defund the Police?’ poster that had...
cbs4indy.com
2 injured in separate overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Two males were inured in separate overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched Montcalm Street just north of 16th Street for a person shot. They found a man at the scene and was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police say...
cbs4indy.com
Woman dies after being struck by a tractor in Brownsburg
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Roads 500 E and 800 N. Preliminary investigation suggests that a 1930’s model Ford passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 500 E when a...
cbs4indy.com
Tenants voice concerns after learning JPC Affordable Housing owes $1.8M to Citizens Energy
INDIANAPOLIS — Renters at four Indianapolis apartment complexes are speaking out and demanding answers after being told their utilities could be shut off soon. The property owners, JPC Affordable Housing, owe more than $1.8 million to Citizens Energy Group and the utility company has threatened to shut off service if an agreement is not made by September 30.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
3 Dutch soldiers shot downtown, 2 in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS – Two men are in critical condition after a shooting occurred downtown early Saturday morning. Police responded to the Hampton Inn in the area of S. Meridian Street and W. Maryland Street at around 3:30 a.m. Police found three men with gunshot wounds and they were later taken...
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana commission calls for support to open more school-based health centers
MUNCIE, Ind. – A state-level commission wants to see more health care services offered in Indiana schools. The Governor’s Public Health Commission is calling on the state to support the development of school-based health centers, which offer more services than a nurse’s office typically does. The goal is to give more kids access to health care.
cbs4indy.com
Record low temperature over 100 years old today
INDIANAPOLIS – Our records for today go back 60+ years! We will not break any records for this date. Record high temperature: 96° (1948) Record low temperature: 49° (1887) Record rainfall: 1.41″ (1962) August 25, 2018, severe weather in Rush County. On this day just four...
cbs4indy.com
Man in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At about 11:45 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of E. 21st St. and N. Ritter Ave. Officers arrived to find a man...
cbs4indy.com
Two people wanted in Carmel for defacing skate park equipment
CARMEL, Ind. — Two people are wanted in Carmel for defacing equipment at a local park earlier this month. The Carmel Police Department said they are persons of interest in an ongoing investigation of criminal mischief at Carmel Skate Park. According to police, equipment at the park was defaced...
cbs4indy.com
Muncie Community Schools offering $210 per day to qualified substitute teachers
MUNCIE, Ind. — The issue facing too many schools in the district in Indiana: too few substitutes teachers. In effort to change that, Muncie Community Schools has changed their substitute pay rate from $105 per day to $210 for qualified candidates. In order to qualify for the higher pay...
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Indianapolis man pointed gun at people inside beauty school
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man faces multiple charges after police said he pointed a gun at people inside a Speedway beauty school after an argument with his girlfriend. In a probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Gregory Duncan, an officer with the Speedway Police Department said...
Comments / 0