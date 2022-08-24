INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IndyGo’s cost estimate for the Blue Line rapid transit bus line has more than doubled from the original estimate presented in 2019. When the Blue Line was at 30% design, the cost was $220 million but the latest estimation is $520 million. IndyGo cited the main reasons for the increase as inflation, change in standards for stormwater drainage and a change in which buses IndyGo can purchase.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO