Related
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
IAEA chief says mission to big Ukraine nuclear plant on way
BERLIN (AP) — The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday that the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s long-awaited expert mission to the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine “is now on its way.” IAEA director general Rafael Grossi has for months sought access to the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe’s biggest, which has been occupied by Russian forces and run by Ukrainian workers since the early days of the 6-month-old war. The urgency has been heightened in recent days as Russia and Ukraine have traded claims of strikes at or near the plant, intensifying fears that the fighting could cause a massive radiation leak. Last week, the facility was temporarily knocked offline. “The day has come,” Grossi wrote on Twitter, adding that the Vienna-based IAEA’s “Support and Assistance Mission ... is now on its way.”
Amazon activists mourn death of ‘man of the hole’, last of his tribe
An unidentified and charismatic Indigenous man thought to have been the last of his tribe has died in the Brazilian Amazon, causing consternation among activists lamenting the loss of another ethnic language and culture. The solitary and mysterious man was known only as the Índio do Buraco, or the “Indigenous...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Why APA, Centennial Resource Development, and Obsidian Energy Were Rising by Double Digits This Week
Shares of North American oil and gas producers APA (NASDAQ: APA), Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV), and Obsidian Energy (NYSEMKT: OBE) were surging this week, up 10.9%, 12.6%, and 11.1%, respectively as of noon ET on Friday. Each of these companies is a North American shale producer, although APA has...
Not like udder milk: 'synthetic milk' made without cows may be coming to supermarket shelves near you
The global dairy industry is changing. Among the disruptions is competition from food alternatives not produced using animals – including potential challenges posed by synthetic milk. Synthetic milk does not require cows or other animals. It can have the same biochemical make up as animal milk, but is grown using an emerging biotechnology technique know as “precision fermentation” that produces biomass cultured from cells. More than 80% of the world’s population regularly consume dairy products. There have been increasing calls to move beyond animal-based food systems to more sustainable forms of food production. Synthetic milks offer dairy milk without concerns such as methane...
Pakistan floods: plea for help amid fears monsoon could put a third of country underwater
Pakistan’s government has appealed for international help to tackle a flooding emergency that has killed more than 1,000 people and threatens to leave a third of the country – an area roughly the size of Britain – underwater. Foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Sunday night that...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks extend slide, dollar climbs on rate hubbub
SYDNEY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Asian shares slid on Monday as the mounting risk of more aggressive rate hikes in the United States and Europe shoved bond yields and the dollar sharply higher, and tested equity and earnings valuations. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's promise of policy "pain" to contain...
