Petersburg Borough Election Ballot Taking Shape
The candidate filing deadline for the Petersburg Municipal Election is today. All forms and petitions must be turned in to the borough clerk’s office by 4:30pm. As of 4pm Monday (yesterday), three have filed to run for mayor: Mark Jensen, Bob Lynn and Jeff Meucci. The mayor’s seat is a three year term, the incumbent Mark Jensen is seeking reelection and will face challenges from sitting assembly members Bob Lynn and Jeff Meucci. Lynn and Meucci DO NOT FORFEIT their seats on the assembly to run for mayor.
Meet Petersburg’s new K-2 special education teacher
In Petersburg’s elementary school, a new special education teacher plans to integrate movement and music with reading instruction. Lee Ann Jenkins just moved here from Tennessee, and is excited to get to know the Petersburg community. She’ll be teaching kindergarten through second grade special education. She spoke with Katherine Monahan about her teaching philosophy and her plans for the upcoming school year.
School activity fees to increase for some students
Petersburg School District is increasing some of the student activity fees for the upcoming year. For high school students, fees will increase from $150 per activity to $175 – except for cheerleading fees, which will stay at $150 because cheerleading doesn’t involve as much travel. For middle school...
Petersburg has a new music teacher
Petersburg schools will have a new music teacher this year. Chelsea Corrao has been teaching in Southeast for twelve years, and spending many of her summers in Petersburg. Katherine Monahan spoke with her about her background and her passion for music.
KFSK weather weekly
KFSK has a weekly radio segment on the past week’s weather and what’s coming up for the weekend. It’s with forecasters from the National Weather Service in Juneau. Weather weekly airs on Wednesday during the Midday Magazine news at noon and these updates are archived here. Observing...
