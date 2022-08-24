The candidate filing deadline for the Petersburg Municipal Election is today. All forms and petitions must be turned in to the borough clerk’s office by 4:30pm. As of 4pm Monday (yesterday), three have filed to run for mayor: Mark Jensen, Bob Lynn and Jeff Meucci. The mayor’s seat is a three year term, the incumbent Mark Jensen is seeking reelection and will face challenges from sitting assembly members Bob Lynn and Jeff Meucci. Lynn and Meucci DO NOT FORFEIT their seats on the assembly to run for mayor.

