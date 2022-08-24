Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Post Register
Traffic Tip Tuesday: Bicycle stop sign
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Everyone knows the rules for stop signs while driving a car, but what about while riding a bike? In this week's Traffic Tip Tuesday, CPL. Kyle Wills shows us the rules for stopping at a red light and a stop sign on a bike. Click...
spotonidaho.com
7 Best Places for Burgers in the Boise Area
Alright y'all... it's National Burger Day! Naturally, we've gotta share with you the best burger spots around here. Keep scrolling for a list of the 7 Best... Continue reading...
spotonidaho.com
Idaho delegation urged to support housing solutions; city of Boise buys mobile home park to preserve affordable housing...
The Idaho Asset Building Network is urging Idaho's congressional delegation to support solutions to the housing crisis by approving strong housing investments in the budget for the federal fiscal year 2023, writes Idaho Press reporter Emily White. Meanwhile, the city... Posted in:. Places:. 17:43. Boise Districting Commission Meeting - Aug....
There’s Only ONE City Shaped Like This in the United States and You’ll Find it in Idaho
If you look at an aerial map of the Treasure Valley, you'll notice that Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell aren't really shaped like anything. Streets and housing developments just kept branching off from the original downtown blocks. But if you continue looking at that map and head northwest from Caldwell,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonidaho.com
Boise Home in a Fabulous Location Costs Less Than Your Morning Coffee
There's a house listed on Zillow in Boise for LESS than a cup of coffee or a gallon of gas! Continue reading...
spotonidaho.com
Flights From Boise To This 'Weird' Capital Were Just Severely Slashed
One step forward, and one step back. The Boise Airport just added three nonstop flights, and now its lead air carrier is cutting back on several routes, and that includes nearly no fall or winter flights for the region's exclusive direct trip to the capital of Texas. Continue...
Is the Treasure Valley Getting a Casino?!
Currently Idahoans have to drive to Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon to find a nearby Casino to gamble in. To this day the luckiest I have ever been was coming up over $900 on a slot machine in Jackpot on a girls weekend trip. A lot of people will take a fun getaway weekend to our neighboring state casinos but what about having one right here - even closer, how about one right outside of Boise in the Mountain Home area?
Idaho’s Ultimate Forbidden Love Story Now Lingers with Hauntings
Oh yes forbidden love. Although it has been done time and time again in various stories, versions and even different characters, the most well known is iconic Romeo and Juliet. Two people who love each other but because of what they are born into are not allowed to ever be together. It leads them both to their own endings. There is a Romeo and Juliet story based right here in Idaho. This forbidden Idaho couple never seemed to 'pass over' all the way and are still said to haunt where they met their end together.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man run over by tractor in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A Weiser man was killed after being run over by his tractor in Washington County, Monday evening. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a 911 call of a tractor-related accident involving a man near Olds Ferry and Pringle Road. Once on scene, deputies located the 58-year-old man in a cultivated field.
Post Register
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic: 'People from all over the country' come to event
CBS2 News Staff — CBS2 is proud to be the official TV home of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. We're teaming up with CapEd Credit Union and Townsquare Media for the event. It's something radio host Kevin Miller says people look forward to all year. "You know, it's...
Affordable Housing Reaches Mountain Home, Idaho
An old bus rests in a field outside downtown Mountain Home, Idaho. I snapped a picture and then posted it to my personal Facebook page and suggested it was affordable housing. I got some funny replies and some were simply sad. I’m actually quite serious about affordable housing. There are...
Boise Has Extra Cops On Patrol. Here’s What They’re Looking For
One should always use caution while driving. Mostly because it keeps you and others safe on the road, and it'll prevent you from getting pulled over and possibly receiving a traffic citation (or worse). If you weren't abiding by that before, perhaps now would be a good time to start...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Things You Should Never Do or Say to People Who Love Idaho
There's only so much you can pack inside a headline, right? So before we dive in, the subject warrants context and clarity. In America, we're entitled with the inalienable right of free speech. However, while we as Americans do enjoy the fruits of the First Amendment, that isn't to say it goes entirely without consequence.
spotonidaho.com
Biz 'Bite:' St. Luke's is moving into South Nampa
St. Luke's Health System broke ground on Aug. 22 on a new community clinic near Middleton Road and Roosevelt Avenue in South Nampa. The South Nampa Community Clinic will be the first of its kind for St. Luke's and will offer primary care services including pediatrics, family and internal...
aha? Oh No! Another Major Setback For The Boise Airport
This summer has been one step forward, and one step back for the Boise Airport. We've seen exciting flights added, like Las Vegas to Boise, and some of our favorite services taken away, like the daily service from Boise to Austin, Texas. Now, we're losing something we never even had....
idaho.gov
Big game depredation actions continue into 2022 throughout southern Idaho
Consistent efforts by depredation staff from the Magic Valley Region are showing successes in parts of the region to reduce chronic big game depredation on agricultural crops. While consistent prevention tactics have been shown to change wildlife behavior, there continues to be new and ongoing incidents of big game depredating on crops, primarily corn, throughout the Magic Valley.
Finally time to buy? Home sellers in pandemic boomtowns are slashing prices as market cools - with 70% of listings in Boise and 58% in Denver cut below initial asking due to 'unrealistic expectations'
Cities that saw soaring home prices during the COVID-19 pandemic are now falling back to earth, as sellers are forced to shed their 'unrealistic expectations' about the prices they can ask. A study published by real estate brokerage Redfin on Monday found that a high share of home sellers dropped...
Fruitland Police to give update on Michael Vaughan case
BOISE, Idaho — The Fruitland Police Department is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday at 1 p.m., to discuss new details related to the case of Michael Joseph Vaughan, who has been missing since the summer of 2021. More than a year after the boy disappeared from his...
Idaho Fisherman Reels In Rare Species In Record Breaking Catch
Even the most skilled fishermen know that the sport can be a guessing game. You could spend all day on the water and strike out, and then the next day, in the same spot, in the same conditions you could break a record. You never want to give up. Take...
spotonidaho.com
Autonomous Zones Have No Place in Idaho
July 20, 2022 Boise, ID - Last night, the radical Democrat leaders of the City of Boise unilaterally decided to undermine duly-enacted Idaho law by ignoring the protections passed by the Idaho Legislature to value and protect life. Let us be clear that this resolution, if acted upon,... Posted in:
Comments / 1