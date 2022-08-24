Read full article on original website
Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
There’s Only ONE City Shaped Like This in the United States and You’ll Find it in Idaho
If you look at an aerial map of the Treasure Valley, you'll notice that Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell aren't really shaped like anything. Streets and housing developments just kept branching off from the original downtown blocks. But if you continue looking at that map and head northwest from Caldwell,...
spotonidaho.com
Flights From Boise To This 'Weird' Capital Were Just Severely Slashed
One step forward, and one step back. The Boise Airport just added three nonstop flights, and now its lead air carrier is cutting back on several routes, and that includes nearly no fall or winter flights for the region's exclusive direct trip to the capital of Texas. Continue...
KIVI-TV
Boise’s Airport was set to get a new airline & destination next week. The airline went bankrupt instead
BOISE, Idaho — This article was originally published by Don Day in BoiseDev. Just two months ago, the Boise Airport touted a new airline and flight. But the planes won’t actually take off. The parent company of Aha Airlines announced it filed for bankruptcy and immediately stooped all...
This Has to Be The Worst Idaho Song Ever
There have been a ton of songs about Idaho over the years, check out these 10 before I share the worst one with you... 1) We will start with the most obvious, The Idaho State Song: "Here We Have Idaho" If you have been in Idaho for any amount of real time you should know this one. It was written by Sallie Hume-Douglas and Craig Chernos arranged the piece.
KIVI-TV
City of Boise buys Sage Mobile Home Park in affordable housing move
BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has finalized its purchase of the Sage Mobile Home Park, according to a press release sent on August 25. The City of Boise said the purchase adds to its affordable housing initiative; Sage Mobile Home, a two-acre mobile home park located on the Boise Bench, has a total of 24 mobile homes on-site, according to our partners at BoiseDev.
Post Register
Idaho leads U.S. in highest number of current wildfires
Idaho leads all U.S. states with the number of current active wildfires in the National Interagency Fire Center’s database, which has recorded more than 118,000 acres that have been burned from fires across the state. The largest wildfire in Idaho is the human-caused Moose fire, which has burned over...
spotonidaho.com
7 Best Places for Burgers in the Boise Area
Alright y'all... it's National Burger Day! Naturally, we've gotta share with you the best burger spots around here. Keep scrolling for a list of the 7 Best... Continue reading...
Boise Home in a Fabulous Location Costs Less Than Your Morning Coffee
Society is weird, isn’t it? We’ll complain about how high gas prices are, but immediately turn around and go grab a fancy coffee creation from Dutch or Starbucks that costs more than a gallon of gas. Think about it. If you gave up that large daily Carmalizer for...
spotonidaho.com
Idaho Today: Natalie & Shane with The Boise Bubble podcast (Video)
Shane & Natalie Plummer from The Boise Bubble podcast share about a scary mountain encounter that Shane had & gives advice. Plus, they share about their podcast. Happy Friday! Breezy conditions will develop this afternoon & continue through Saturday. (Video) 17:07. 16:32. 15:44. Sheriff Norris public statement at Town Hall...
spotonidaho.com
Idaho delegation urged to support housing solutions; city of Boise buys mobile home park to preserve affordable housing...
The Idaho Asset Building Network is urging Idaho's congressional delegation to support solutions to the housing crisis by approving strong housing investments in the budget for the federal fiscal year 2023, writes Idaho Press reporter Emily White. Meanwhile, the city... Posted in:. Places:. 17:43. Boise Districting Commission Meeting - Aug....
Is the Treasure Valley Getting a Casino?!
Currently Idahoans have to drive to Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon to find a nearby Casino to gamble in. To this day the luckiest I have ever been was coming up over $900 on a slot machine in Jackpot on a girls weekend trip. A lot of people will take a fun getaway weekend to our neighboring state casinos but what about having one right here - even closer, how about one right outside of Boise in the Mountain Home area?
Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House
The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
idaho.gov
Southwest Idaho's mountain lakes provide anglers with opportunities to catch unique species
High mountain lakes across Idaho’s backcountry provide some fantastic fishing in some beautiful scenery, and a handful of them are the only places you can catch some of Idaho’s more unique sportfish. Idaho’s moutain lakes are primarily stocked with westslope cutthroat trout and sterile rainbow trout, but several...
Is This Really The Most Obese City in Idaho?
When I first arrived in Idaho, one of the first things I noticed was how active everyone is. It’s easy to see why too – we have access to mountains (my favorite), endless trails, and many other activities that allow us to be active. All of that being said, a new report just came out and revealed the “most obese” cities in every state, including Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
Canada-based business doing exploratory drilling for precious metals in eastern Idaho
DUBOIS – A Toronto-based company is searching for evidence of gold, silver and other precious minerals on a 17,000-acre site by Kilgore in Clark County in hopes of eventually building a mine. Excellon Idaho Gold Inc. is the company leading the search and Phil Bandy, its senior project manager,...
Things You Should Never Do or Say to People Who Love Idaho
There's only so much you can pack inside a headline, right? So before we dive in, the subject warrants context and clarity. In America, we're entitled with the inalienable right of free speech. However, while we as Americans do enjoy the fruits of the First Amendment, that isn't to say it goes entirely without consequence.
This Might be the Highest Priced Car Ever on Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace
There are a lot of ways that you can spend your money in the Magic Valley. As a father, the majority of mine goes to feeding my many children and making sure they have a house to live in. Maybe one day I’ll have extra cash and can think about buying something unnecessary and ridiculously expensive, like this most expensive car ever listed on the Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace.
Report Names Downtown Boise Bar As The Best in Idaho
In today's world, there is so much happening and while I don't condone detrimental habits, I think we would all agree that sometimes an ice-cold drink just fixes everything. Again - is it a viable solution to all of our problems? Absolutely not, but it certainly makes the sun shine a little brighter if you know what I mean.
Idaho Fish & Game Director Issues Conservation Closure for Sturgeon Fishing on Portion of CJ Strike Reservoir
BOISE - On Wednesday, Idaho Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever signed a conservation closure order for sturgeon fishing on a portion of CJ Strike Reservoir. The closure order, which is effective from August 26 - September 25, is for the portion of the Snake River arm between Canyon Creek and Rattlesnake Creek.
kmvt
Fish and Game continues to fight elk depredation throughout Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Fish and Game says due to their efforts to minimize depredation issues, they have seen less of it this summer compared to years past. The Fish and Game has worked with the private land owners to allow depredation hunts to occur on land owners property.
