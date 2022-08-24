Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
spotonidaho.com
7 Best Places for Burgers in the Boise Area
Alright y'all... it's National Burger Day! Naturally, we've gotta share with you the best burger spots around here. Keep scrolling for a list of the 7 Best... Continue reading...
spotonidaho.com
Man found dead in Lucky Peak Reservoir identified (Video)
The coroner confirmed the man was Jose Nunez, 46, of Nampa, Idaho. On July 31, he jumped in the lake to swim, went underwater and never resurfaced. More:...
spotonidaho.com
Stabbing, accidental shooting at Western Idaho Fair being investigated
The Ada County Sheriff's Office is working to determine the cause of an 18-year-old being stabbed and a 16-year-old accidentally shooting himself at the Western Idaho Fair on Friday, according to a press release. Police believe a group of people the 18-year-old was with may be related...
spotonidaho.com
Autonomous Zones Have No Place in Idaho
July 20, 2022 Boise, ID - Last night, the radical Democrat leaders of the City of Boise unilaterally decided to undermine duly-enacted Idaho law by ignoring the protections passed by the Idaho Legislature to value and protect life. Let us be clear that this resolution, if acted upon,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonidaho.com
Idaho woman arrested, to face murder charge. Caldwell police say she shot her grandfather
A woman was arrested Friday in the fatal shooting of her 81-year-old grandfather Thursday night, according to a Caldwell Police Department news release. Esmeralda Ahumada, 34, of Caldwell, was taken ...
spotonidaho.com
Boise State sought $700 for Tromp's emails - then backpedaled
Before sending us 1,160 pages of emails, Boise State University sent us a bill. The state's largest public university, with a $274.6 million annual budget, threatened to charge Idaho Education News more than $700 for public records: emails mentioning polarizing political science professor... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 17:17. 16:59. 15:36.
