On the average day, Troy Brizius spends hours trying to transport audiences to a brand-new setting, bringing them to places near and far. To do this, he and students of technical direction at the College Conservatory of Music (CCM) work with several technological systems for countless hours throughout the semester. Sometimes these systems are as simple as a sandbag and weight. Other times, it includes more complicated systems like projectors and motors, all in hopes of helping to bring CCM productions to life.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO