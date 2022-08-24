ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
University of Cincinnati News Record

Opinion | UC still needs to take COVID-19 seriously

After a long two-and-a-half years of the life-altering COVID-19 pandemic, it's tempting to subscribe to the belief that we should finally go back to normal – no masks, no lockdowns and no immediate concern for the lives of those in your social circle. Certainly, it seems the temptation was a factor in the University of Cincinnati's (UC) policy decisions surrounding the pandemic.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati mayor announces recommendation for next city manager

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has announced his recommendation for the next city manager. The announcement comes after the search was narrowed down to two finalists, John Curp, who is the current interim city manager, and Sheryl Long, who has been serving as Assistant City Manager for the city of Cincinnati since April 7, 2019.
CINCINNATI, OH
msn.com

Hearings end for Blue Ash murder case retrial

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man returns to death row Friday after a bid to get a new trial. Elwood Jones was convicted of beating a woman to death in Blue Ash in 1994. His attorneys claim there is new evidence. The prosecutor said the right person was convicted. It...
BLUE ASH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Campus crime log | Aug. 14-20

The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 17 incidents during the University of Cincinnati (UC) Welcome Week, from Aug. 14– 20, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log. Sunday, Aug. 14. Trespassing in the Calhoun St. Garage was reported to UCPD....
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Search group says remains found near Xavier University identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office says it has not scientifically identified remains found in North Avondale but a search group says it knows who they belong to. The remains were found in the woods behind a house on Dana Avenue between Marion and Burton avenues, coroner’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Uc Health#Columbia Sussex Hotels#Uc Medical Center#The Business Courier#Dinsmore Shohl
Fox 19

Police investigate College Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating an overnight shooting in College Hill. A man was found with a gunshot wound to one of his legs in the 6100 block of Hempwood Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. A FOX19 NOW crew observed a silver Nissan Ultimata that appeared to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight

HAMILTON — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Hamilton. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Man dead after officer-involved shooting near Cincinnati. Crews...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
dayton.com

Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park

The fifth annual Hamilpalooza on Saturday will have a new feature designed to help some of the bricks-and-mortar businesses around Marcum Park. The event, which is presented by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, will add a biergarten. Dan Bates, chamber president and CEO, said will make the already business-friendly event “a little more friendly to those businesses along Riverfront.”
HAMILTON, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Live in a dorm? This is the new way to receive packages

Thousands of students living on the University of Cincinnati's (UC) uptown campus can no longer pick up packages at their dorm. Instead, students living on campus must do so in the newly established Bearcats Package Center. The package center is located on the 200 level of Tangeman University Center (TUC),...
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

‘This is exactly where I need to be’: Meet CCM’s new technical director

On the average day, Troy Brizius spends hours trying to transport audiences to a brand-new setting, bringing them to places near and far. To do this, he and students of technical direction at the College Conservatory of Music (CCM) work with several technological systems for countless hours throughout the semester. Sometimes these systems are as simple as a sandbag and weight. Other times, it includes more complicated systems like projectors and motors, all in hopes of helping to bring CCM productions to life.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Baby goes home with family after nearly 2 years in the hospital

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - In June, Local 12 introduced you to a local mom trying to bring her son home from the hospital after nearly two years. Because of the nursing shortage, she could not find anyone to provide the home care her son needed, so she enrolled in nursing school herself. The family's prayers have finally been answered and little Amir is home.
MASON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy