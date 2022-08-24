Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former local attorney, judge loses battle against acute leukemia
DAYTON — A.J. Wagner, well known for his decades of compassionate service to the Greater Dayton community, passed away last night after a four month battle with acute leukemia. An attorney by profession, Wagner served as Montgomery County Auditor and as a Common Pleas Court judge. He also ran...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Opinion | UC still needs to take COVID-19 seriously
After a long two-and-a-half years of the life-altering COVID-19 pandemic, it's tempting to subscribe to the belief that we should finally go back to normal – no masks, no lockdowns and no immediate concern for the lives of those in your social circle. Certainly, it seems the temptation was a factor in the University of Cincinnati's (UC) policy decisions surrounding the pandemic.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mayor announces recommendation for next city manager
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has announced his recommendation for the next city manager. The announcement comes after the search was narrowed down to two finalists, John Curp, who is the current interim city manager, and Sheryl Long, who has been serving as Assistant City Manager for the city of Cincinnati since April 7, 2019.
msn.com
Hearings end for Blue Ash murder case retrial
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man returns to death row Friday after a bid to get a new trial. Elwood Jones was convicted of beating a woman to death in Blue Ash in 1994. His attorneys claim there is new evidence. The prosecutor said the right person was convicted. It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University of Cincinnati News Record
Campus crime log | Aug. 14-20
The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 17 incidents during the University of Cincinnati (UC) Welcome Week, from Aug. 14– 20, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log. Sunday, Aug. 14. Trespassing in the Calhoun St. Garage was reported to UCPD....
msn.com
Sheryl Long: Mayor's pick for city manager pledges to make City Hall 'accessible to all citizens'
A who's who of Cincinnati and Hamilton County turned out for a Friday afternoon press conference by Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval to see him introduce Assistant City Manager Sheryl Long as his pick to be Cincinnati's next city manager. Spotted in the crowd: City department heads, owners of sports teams,...
Fox 19
Homicide victim identified after being shot, crashing car near Cincinnati State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man who had been shot crashed his car near Cincinnati State’s campus Friday morning, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham. Police were called to the scene on Central Parkway around 9:30 a.m. The man’s car hit a pole and officers say he’d been shot...
Fox 19
Search group says remains found near Xavier University identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office says it has not scientifically identified remains found in North Avondale but a search group says it knows who they belong to. The remains were found in the woods behind a house on Dana Avenue between Marion and Burton avenues, coroner’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elderly neighbors in Roselawn feel thefts are targeting their community
Some of the victims are on a fixed income and unable to afford the insurance deductibles required to secure replacements. The thefts leave them unable to get around.
Fox 19
Police investigate College Hill shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating an overnight shooting in College Hill. A man was found with a gunshot wound to one of his legs in the 6100 block of Hempwood Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. A FOX19 NOW crew observed a silver Nissan Ultimata that appeared to...
Dayton-area entrepreneur, philanthropist Roger Glass, 80, has died
DAYTON — Dayton-area entrepreneur and philanthropist Roger Glass, the president and CEO of Marion’s Piazza, died Wednesday at hospice. He was 80 years old. News Center 7 anchor James Brown was able to confirm word of Glass’s death through one of the restaurants and two other sources who were close to Glass,
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight
HAMILTON — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Hamilton. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Man dead after officer-involved shooting near Cincinnati. Crews...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton.com
Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park
The fifth annual Hamilpalooza on Saturday will have a new feature designed to help some of the bricks-and-mortar businesses around Marcum Park. The event, which is presented by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, will add a biergarten. Dan Bates, chamber president and CEO, said will make the already business-friendly event “a little more friendly to those businesses along Riverfront.”
University of Cincinnati News Record
Live in a dorm? This is the new way to receive packages
Thousands of students living on the University of Cincinnati's (UC) uptown campus can no longer pick up packages at their dorm. Instead, students living on campus must do so in the newly established Bearcats Package Center. The package center is located on the 200 level of Tangeman University Center (TUC),...
WLWT 5
An overnight shooting leaves 1 person dead on Galbraith Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — One man has died following an overnight shooting on Galbraith Road. Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Cincinnati police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of W. Galbraith Road. Upon arrival, officials located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According...
Police: Man found dead in crashed car on Central Parkway in Clifton
A man is dead after police discovered him shot in the chest inside of a vehicle on Central Parkway in Clifton on Friday morning.
Hearing set for Brooke Skylar Richardson’s motion to seal 2019 conviction
WARREN COUNTY — A woman previously convicted of abusing her baby’s corpse is requesting a Warren County judge seal her 2019 conviction. An attorney for Brooke Skylar Richardson, 23, filed the motion in Warren County Common Pleas court Aug. 12. The filing came 19 months after Judge Donald Oda II granted a request to terminate Richardson’s probation early.
University of Cincinnati News Record
‘This is exactly where I need to be’: Meet CCM’s new technical director
On the average day, Troy Brizius spends hours trying to transport audiences to a brand-new setting, bringing them to places near and far. To do this, he and students of technical direction at the College Conservatory of Music (CCM) work with several technological systems for countless hours throughout the semester. Sometimes these systems are as simple as a sandbag and weight. Other times, it includes more complicated systems like projectors and motors, all in hopes of helping to bring CCM productions to life.
WKRC
Baby goes home with family after nearly 2 years in the hospital
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - In June, Local 12 introduced you to a local mom trying to bring her son home from the hospital after nearly two years. Because of the nursing shortage, she could not find anyone to provide the home care her son needed, so she enrolled in nursing school herself. The family's prayers have finally been answered and little Amir is home.
WLWT 5
'We wish we would have communicated better': Hundreds of UC students face housing headaches
CINCINNATI — While the start of a school year on the University of Cincinnati's campus is filled with excitement for some, for others it's been full of unexpected headaches due to housing troubles. Currently, there are more students than university-provided housing options. U.C. said 7,500 students are currently in...
Comments / 0