Over the summer, The defending National Champion Ole Miss baseball team had seven players drafted in the 2022 MLB Draft. It tied the sixth most Rebels drafted in program history. However, despite winning it all, the highest Ole Miss player taken was right-handed pitcher Derek Diamond, in the sixth round. Now that Jacob Gonzalez is available in the next draft cycle. Many eyes will be on the stud shortstop from Glendora, California.

OXFORD, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO