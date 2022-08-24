Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
laprensanewspaper.com
Van Gogh in America tickets go on sale to public August 30
Van Gogh in America will feature 70+ works by the famed Dutch artist in a “once-in-a-generation” exhibition from October 2, 2022 – January 22, 2023 only at the DIA. Detroit: Beginning August 30, 2022 tickets to the Detroit Institute of Arts’ (DIA) Van Gogh in America exhibition will be available for purchase. The exhibition, which will run from October 2, 2022 to January 22, 2023 is exclusively at the DIA. Featuring more than 70 works by the famed artist, the groundbreaking exhibition is the first ever devoted to Van Gogh’s introduction and early reception in America. Tickets range from $7-29, with discounted tickets for residents of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. Tickets and additional information are available at www.dia.org/vangoghinamerica.
laprensanewspaper.com
Ofrendas return to Detroit Institute of Arts
Detroit, August 10, 2022: August and September at the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) bring a wide range of entertainment for people of all ages In celebration of Dia de Muertos, the Detroit Institute of Arts welcomes guests to explore a community exhibition of ofrenda altars during its 10th annual Ofrendas: Celebrating Día de Muertos.
bgfalconmedia.com
A legacy fell for another to be built
Bowling Green State University has been constructing the Alumni Gateway, off Thurstin Ave. and Court St., with hopes of strengthening the connection between the school and city. The university was once formatted for vehicles to drive up into the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle, providing community members easy access to the campus. The...
The ultimate guide to German-American Festival 2022
OREGON, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is regarding the history of the German-American Festival from a story that aired on Aug. 22, 2022. The German-American Festival (GAF) is a time-honored northwest Ohio tradition. Here's what you need to know to make this weekend "wunderbar." Location. Event. Oak...
toledocitypaper.com
TolHouse elevates cocktail scene in Toledo
To most, cocktails are synonymous with mixed drinks. For TolHouse, however, cocktails are a craft. While the simple description remains constant, the process and attention are markedly different. This attention to detail has elevated TolHouse’s cocktails to become some of the most unique and well-regarded in the city. What...
13abc.com
German American Festival returns to Toledo this weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The German American Festival is returning to the area this weekend. The German American Festival will take place on Aug. 26 through Aug. 28 at Oak Shade Grove located at 3624 Seaman Road. GAF is Toledo’s oldest and largest ethnic festival. It offers authentic German music,...
laprensanewspaper.com
Lorain’s Latin Jazz Players to perform at Glass City JazzFest
Glass City JazzFest is a free festival held from noon to sunset on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Glass City Metropark located at 983 Front Street in Toledo, Ohio. Latin Jazz Players is a group from Lorain, OH that started back in 2009 playing smooth Latin jazz music from musicians like Peter White, Marc Antoine, Jeff Lorber, Carlos Santana and many others. Their music will give you the sensation of being on a Caribbean island dancing your heart away or just sitting on a beach and enjoying your favorite drink! With the combination of an acoustic & electric guitar, their music gives you a smooth jazz with a little Latin flavor.
laprensanewspaper.com
56th Annual German-American Festival, August 26 – 28
Join us for Toledo’s oldest, largest and greatest ethnic festival! Savor delicious German food and import beer. Experience authentic German music, folk dancing and entertainment. Participate in traditional German contests and feats. And enjoy lots of fun activities and rides for the kids. GAF Location: Oak Shade Grove, 3624...
toledocitypaper.com
Sensational Spirits: Breweries and Wineries in NWO
Northwest Ohio features a plethora of breweries and wineries available for beer and wine-connoisseurs to indulge in. With a list of a dozen top places to follow, be sure to check out the beer and wine in the area. Breweries. 4KD Crick Brewery (Defiance) A staple brewery of Defiance, 4KD...
Mom attends Bowling Green State University alongside daughter
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Tiffany and Marlee Eckert hold the distinction of being a mother-daughter duo attending Bowling Green State University at the same time. Marlee is setting foot on campus this fall as a freshman, while Tiffany is beginning her second year majoring in Human Development and Family Studies. Tiffany is scheduled to graduate in the spring 2023.
Girl Named Tom returning to Ohio for six concerts after COVID-19 cancellation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio trio Girl Named Tom is returning to the Buckeye State after canceling performances in June because of COVID-19. The group has been touring nearly nonstop since winning Season 21 of “The Voice” in December 2021, and beginning Tuesday, Aug. 30, siblings Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty will be crisscrossing their […]
Sylvania stakeholders' meeting poses ideas for downtown improvement
SYLVANIA, Ohio — The city of Sylvania held its first shareholders' meeting to talk about improving the downtown area. "Everything's very new," Inside the Five Brewing Company owner Katie Fields said. "It's the very first meeting. I'm sure everyone has a lot of ideas, all different ideas, hopefully some of the same ideas. It's something exciting to look forward to, but it's just the beginning."
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Sip & Brew
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new place in the former Ahmed’s Steakhouse on Alexis Rd. and it’s called “Sip & Brew: Coffee, Crepes, and More.”. We’re going to try out a crepe that’s red, white, and blue. “The Alexis Rd. strip really doesn’t...
themirrornewspaper.com
DEWESoft Breaks Ground On Whitehouse Expansion
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When finished next year, the two-story orange and gray building will undoubtedly be the most modern building in Whitehouse. DEWESoft, the North American branch of a worldwide data acquisition company, held a groundbreaking ceremony on August 17 to more than triple its headquarters at 10730 Logan St.
toledo.com
Bassett's Market to Host Food Drive to Benefit Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank
Charles Bassett, President and CEO of Ottawa County based Bassett’s Market announced today that the Bassett’s Market’s Port Clinton store located at the Knoll Crest Shopping Center 3994 East Harbor Road Port Clinton will host a Food Drive to benefit the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, Friday August 26, 2022 from 12PM-4PM. Mr. Bassett stated, “We are very pleased to be the host of this Food Drive to help end hunger in Ottawa County. We have been working with the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank for several months with all three of our locations and are grateful to see the commitment of both our customers and employees to making a difference in the lives of our neighbors on Ottawa County”.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: House on Tracy Street stockpiling tires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Tracy Street are fed up with a house that has a stockpile of tires in both the front and back yard. It isn’t the first, as it was just last year that the tenant was ordered to remove a different tire stockpile. According to the neighbors it took two semi-trucks to haul all of the tires away and the current stockpile is even larger.
swantonenterprise.com
Groundbreaking held at Birchwood Meadow
A groundbreaking was held in Swanton Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the Birchwood Meadow Barn & Event Venue. Owners Pam and David Mills were joined by Swanton Councilwoman Sam Disbrow, State Representative James Hoops, Village Administrator Shannon Shulters, Councilman David Pilliod, and Mayor Neil Toeppe as they ceremonially broke ground on the project located in Turtle Creek off of Airport Highway. Birchwood Meadow is an 8,000 square-foot facility designed after a popular wedding barn in Oklahoma. The “Big Timber” barn will feature a 40-foot vaulted ceiling in the main hall with arched big timber trusses that span the entire main hall and three open air copulas. It is expected to open in 2023.
13abc.com
Wood County farm helping abused, neglected horses sees greater need for help
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are plenty of small animal rescues doing great work around our region, but not as many that focus on bigger animals, like horses. The Healing Barn in Wood County has been helping horses for decades. It is one of only a few horse rescues around...
Engineering report of Riverview Terrace Apartments shows cracks in floorboards, improperly restrained walls
ADRIAN, Mich. — According to an engineering report for the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan, a wall appeared to not be properly attached to the floor, causing weight-bearing issues and light was seen shining from a unit below one with cracked planks. The "clear break through the precast...
13abc.com
Inflation leaves a local pantry to host a food drive for resources
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The cost of living is quite inflated these days and as a result groceries, utilities and gas are costing people more. However, consumers are not the only ones impacted by inflation. In fact, the resources that people rely on in troubling times are struggling a bit too.
