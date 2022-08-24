Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Harbor, port operations continue to grow
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Positivity was in the air at North Marginal Road in Cleveland. Will Friedman, the president of Port Cleveland, told 19 News about the progress the port operations and Cleveland Harbor are making. “We are growing in the harbor more cargo is coming in, we are diversifying...
cleveland19.com
Doctors see rise in cervical cancer cases throughout Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cervical cancer cases, both early and advanced stages, are rising in Northeast Ohio. That’s according to the director of gynecologic oncology at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Robert DeBernardo. “We have seen a huge uptick in cervix cancer,” said Dr. DeBernardo. According to the Ohio...
Heading to Cleveland’s garlic festival? We peeled off the details
It's probably the stinkiest thing happening in Cleveland this weekend, and it's filling Shaker Square with some of the city's top chefs, Ohio craft beers, live music and plenty of fun that's ripe for the picking for families and children. The Cleveland Garlic Festival is happening from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the North Union Farmers Market, 13111 Shaker Square.
WKYC
100 kids in Lorain County receive new beds: Show us something good
Nordson workers in Amherst partnered with Good Knights to build 100 beds for children in Lorain County. They were delivered Friday.
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
Cleveland Jewish News
Blue Angels pilot with Cleveland ties to fly at Labor Day air show at Burke
As part of the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels team, Lt. Cmdr. Cary Rickoff is excited to perform with his team at the Cleveland International Air Show from Sept. 3 through Sept. 5 at Burke Lakefront Airport. While he enjoys each city the team performs in every year, Cleveland has...
The cost of installing solar panels on homes and businesses just got cheaper, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The cost of putting solar panels on your home or business just dropped with the signing of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which increases and extends federal investment tax credits that had been scheduled to be phased out or reduced. The legislation that Congress passed earlier...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Gates Mills estate called Oz offers serenity, privacy for $1.2M: House of the Week
GATES MILLS, Ohio -- You may have driven past the “Oz” sign at 7200 Mayfield Rd. just east of I-271 and wondered what’s behind all those trees. Follow the (not yellow) brick road and you’ll find an estate named after the magical setting of L. Frank Baum’s series of novels.
rejournals.com
Friedman Real Estate sells fully occupied strip center in Cleveland market
Friedman Real Estate recently sold the Lyndhurst Plaza, a fully occupied strip center in Lyndhurst, Ohio. Lyndhurst is in the Cleveland market. Friedman’s Steven Silverman and Ryan Wilner advised both parties in the transaction.
Lake Co. pharmacy that gives free medication to those in need loses funding
The nonprofit pharmacy lost its funding a few months ago and the president has exhausted all options to secure more funding. He said it is heartbreaking and is hoping someone, somewhere can help.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Cleveland
Small furry pets available for adoption in Cleveland. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Cleveland, Ohio on Petfinder.
PHOTOS: Waterspout spotted on Lake Erie
A waterspout was spotted off the shores of Lake Erie late Friday morning.
Cleveland Scene
27 of the Best Spots for Lunch in Downtown Cleveland
As workers continue return to downtown Cleveland, they'll find a lunch landscape with many familiar spots, a host of newcomers that have opened since the pandemic began, and, sadly, some favorites that have since shuttered. There are plenty of great options whether you're in need of something quick or a sit-down affair, with sushi, tacos, subs, bowls, wraps and more to get you through your workday. Here are some of our favorites.
8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar
Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
We called the press policies of J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis fascist, and readers thanked us: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stumped for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio last week, cleveland.com reporters were not there because of ridiculous restrictions that DeSantis and Vance placed on anyone covering the event. We’re talking about the attempt to restrict the press on Today in Ohio....
Cleveland, brace yourself for another unreasonably cold and snowy winter
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The new Farmers’ Almanac just dropped, and if the predictions are to be believed, it’s going to be a cold winter here by Lake Erie. The Midwest is expected to range from having an unreasonably cold and snowy winter around the Great Lakes to a glacial, snow-filled winter in the western states prompting a “hibernation zone.” According to the Almanac, the North Central States can experience extremely cold temperatures down to 40 degrees below zero during mid-January.
cleveland19.com
Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
