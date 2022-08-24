ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland Harbor, port operations continue to grow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Positivity was in the air at North Marginal Road in Cleveland. Will Friedman, the president of Port Cleveland, told 19 News about the progress the port operations and Cleveland Harbor are making. “We are growing in the harbor more cargo is coming in, we are diversifying...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Doctors see rise in cervical cancer cases throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cervical cancer cases, both early and advanced stages, are rising in Northeast Ohio. That’s according to the director of gynecologic oncology at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Robert DeBernardo. “We have seen a huge uptick in cervix cancer,” said Dr. DeBernardo. According to the Ohio...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Heading to Cleveland’s garlic festival? We peeled off the details

It's probably the stinkiest thing happening in Cleveland this weekend, and it's filling Shaker Square with some of the city's top chefs, Ohio craft beers, live music and plenty of fun that's ripe for the picking for families and children. The Cleveland Garlic Festival is happening from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the North Union Farmers Market, 13111 Shaker Square.
CLEVELAND, OH
Lorain, OH
Lorain, OH
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Cleveland

Small furry pets available for adoption in Cleveland. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Cleveland, Ohio on Petfinder.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

27 of the Best Spots for Lunch in Downtown Cleveland

As workers continue return to downtown Cleveland, they'll find a lunch landscape with many familiar spots, a host of newcomers that have opened since the pandemic began, and, sadly, some favorites that have since shuttered. There are plenty of great options whether you're in need of something quick or a sit-down affair, with sushi, tacos, subs, bowls, wraps and more to get you through your workday. Here are some of our favorites.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
OHIO STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar

Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland, brace yourself for another unreasonably cold and snowy winter

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The new Farmers’ Almanac just dropped, and if the predictions are to be believed, it’s going to be a cold winter here by Lake Erie. The Midwest is expected to range from having an unreasonably cold and snowy winter around the Great Lakes to a glacial, snow-filled winter in the western states prompting a “hibernation zone.” According to the Almanac, the North Central States can experience extremely cold temperatures down to 40 degrees below zero during mid-January.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
OHIO STATE

