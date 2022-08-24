ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

University of Cincinnati News Record

Opinion | UC still needs to take COVID-19 seriously

After a long two-and-a-half years of the life-altering COVID-19 pandemic, it's tempting to subscribe to the belief that we should finally go back to normal – no masks, no lockdowns and no immediate concern for the lives of those in your social circle. Certainly, it seems the temptation was a factor in the University of Cincinnati's (UC) policy decisions surrounding the pandemic.
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Live in a dorm? This is the new way to receive packages

Thousands of students living on the University of Cincinnati's (UC) uptown campus can no longer pick up packages at their dorm. Instead, students living on campus must do so in the newly established Bearcats Package Center. The package center is located on the 200 level of Tangeman University Center (TUC),...
CINCINNATI, OH
wyso.org

What the federal student loan forgiveness plan means for borrowers in Ohio

Kalesha Scott, of Dayton, said the student loan forgiveness plan is good news. She knows firsthand how difficult it can be to pay back student loans. The Central State University graduate is paying back loans of her own while working with other borrowers as part of her job at the Ohio Student Association, a statewide organization that advocates for students.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

UC Health, CityLink launch new Patient Care Assistants training program

CINCINNATI — As the job market continues to rebound from the pandemic, one area seeing a strong need for filled positions is health care. One potential solution to helping bridge the job gap can be found at the Daniel Drake Center for Post-Acute Care in Hartwell. A group of newly-hired Patient Care Assistants can be found busily learning and continuing their on-the-job training.
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

UC Self-Improvement Club strives to create Bearcats with better habits

In his first year on campus, Dean Haynes, a music education major at the University of Cincinnati (UC), made the decision to start journaling, meditating and going to bed before 11 p.m. Beginning college in the fall of 2020, the first semester fully affected by the pandemic, Haynes found adjusting to life in Clifton to be difficult, citing the lack of social interaction. In order to combat this isolation, Haynes began focusing on improving his daily habits to protect his mental health.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cincinnati Public Schools parents voice concerns around bus delays

CINCINNATI — As the school year resumes across Ohio, some school districts said they are still struggling to find enough bus drivers. For Cincinnati Public Schools, the shortage is leading to late starts and possibly missed days of class. What You Need To Know. Parents of Cincinnati Public School...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati mayor announces recommendation for next city manager

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has announced his recommendation for the next city manager. The announcement comes after the search was narrowed down to two finalists, John Curp, who is the current interim city manager, and Sheryl Long, who has been serving as Assistant City Manager for the city of Cincinnati since April 7, 2019.
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Cincinnati athletics announce NIL tool ‘Bearcats Exchange’

The University of Cincinnati (UC) Athletics Department has announced its partnership with the company INFLCR in creating Bearcats Exchange, a new way for student-athletes and businesses to collaborate and execute NIL deals. "Bearcats Exchange will streamline the brand partnership process for our student-athletes and businesses that want to be involved...
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Campus crime log | Aug. 14-20

The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 17 incidents during the University of Cincinnati (UC) Welcome Week, from Aug. 14– 20, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log. Sunday, Aug. 14. Trespassing in the Calhoun St. Garage was reported to UCPD....
CINCINNATI, OH
freightwaves.com

DHL Express boosts hourly wages by double digits at Cincinnati hub

DHL Express, the international air express arm of German transport and logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL, said Tuesday it has raised wages 15% to 18% for hourly workers at its main U.S. hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The increase means, for example, that the starting pay for hub operations...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Churches heighten security in midst of prayer

CINCINNATI — Security is no longer an optional discussion, even in the sanctuary of a church. “We're watching and we are praying. It's now to the point where we have to have trained individuals inside the facility,” Bishop Bobby Hilton said. Hilton is the senior pastor at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park

The fifth annual Hamilpalooza on Saturday will have a new feature designed to help some of the bricks-and-mortar businesses around Marcum Park. The event, which is presented by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, will add a biergarten. Dan Bates, chamber president and CEO, said will make the already business-friendly event “a little more friendly to those businesses along Riverfront.”
HAMILTON, OH
linknky.com

Inside LINK: Changes are coming

Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. This week, LINK caused a stir in our Covington neighborhood. Such a stir, in fact, that city officials were stopping in our office, asking what was going on.
COVINGTON, KY

