Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
Related
University of Cincinnati News Record
Opinion | UC still needs to take COVID-19 seriously
After a long two-and-a-half years of the life-altering COVID-19 pandemic, it's tempting to subscribe to the belief that we should finally go back to normal – no masks, no lockdowns and no immediate concern for the lives of those in your social circle. Certainly, it seems the temptation was a factor in the University of Cincinnati's (UC) policy decisions surrounding the pandemic.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Live in a dorm? This is the new way to receive packages
Thousands of students living on the University of Cincinnati's (UC) uptown campus can no longer pick up packages at their dorm. Instead, students living on campus must do so in the newly established Bearcats Package Center. The package center is located on the 200 level of Tangeman University Center (TUC),...
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati students celebrate student loan forgiveness plan while economics professor worries
CINCINNATI — Ask a college student about the cost of higher education and you'll get an earful about how expensive it's become. "College prices are at an all-time high right now," said Mason Hamsher, a freshman at the University of Cincinnati. "You kind of have to go to college...
wyso.org
What the federal student loan forgiveness plan means for borrowers in Ohio
Kalesha Scott, of Dayton, said the student loan forgiveness plan is good news. She knows firsthand how difficult it can be to pay back student loans. The Central State University graduate is paying back loans of her own while working with other borrowers as part of her job at the Ohio Student Association, a statewide organization that advocates for students.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
UC Health, CityLink launch new Patient Care Assistants training program
CINCINNATI — As the job market continues to rebound from the pandemic, one area seeing a strong need for filled positions is health care. One potential solution to helping bridge the job gap can be found at the Daniel Drake Center for Post-Acute Care in Hartwell. A group of newly-hired Patient Care Assistants can be found busily learning and continuing their on-the-job training.
University of Cincinnati News Record
UC Self-Improvement Club strives to create Bearcats with better habits
In his first year on campus, Dean Haynes, a music education major at the University of Cincinnati (UC), made the decision to start journaling, meditating and going to bed before 11 p.m. Beginning college in the fall of 2020, the first semester fully affected by the pandemic, Haynes found adjusting to life in Clifton to be difficult, citing the lack of social interaction. In order to combat this isolation, Haynes began focusing on improving his daily habits to protect his mental health.
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati Public Schools parents voice concerns around bus delays
CINCINNATI — As the school year resumes across Ohio, some school districts said they are still struggling to find enough bus drivers. For Cincinnati Public Schools, the shortage is leading to late starts and possibly missed days of class. What You Need To Know. Parents of Cincinnati Public School...
WLWT 5
'We wish we would have communicated better': Hundreds of UC students face housing headaches
CINCINNATI — While the start of a school year on the University of Cincinnati's campus is filled with excitement for some, for others it's been full of unexpected headaches due to housing troubles. Currently, there are more students than university-provided housing options. U.C. said 7,500 students are currently in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Cincinnati rental assistance program pauses new applications due to funding
CINCINNATI — A program offering rental assistance to residents in Hamilton County has put a pause on accepting new applications. The Community Action Agency (CAA) said the program is pausing due to a lack of available funding. The program has been in effect since Feb. 2021 and has provided...
WKRC
Rental relief program stops taking new applications as funding dwindles
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dwindling funding has forced a popular rental assistance program to hit pause on accepting new applications. The Community Action Agency launched its rental assistance program in February 2021 to cut down on evictions in Hamilton County. The program, which pays rent and utilities, started with $42 million...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mayor announces recommendation for next city manager
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has announced his recommendation for the next city manager. The announcement comes after the search was narrowed down to two finalists, John Curp, who is the current interim city manager, and Sheryl Long, who has been serving as Assistant City Manager for the city of Cincinnati since April 7, 2019.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Cincinnati athletics announce NIL tool ‘Bearcats Exchange’
The University of Cincinnati (UC) Athletics Department has announced its partnership with the company INFLCR in creating Bearcats Exchange, a new way for student-athletes and businesses to collaborate and execute NIL deals. "Bearcats Exchange will streamline the brand partnership process for our student-athletes and businesses that want to be involved...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvxu.org
Millions still available for mortgage help as Hamilton County pushes out stimulus programs
More than $4 million is still available for mortgage, utility and property tax assistance in Hamilton County. The board of commissioners launched a $5 million program for that purpose last October, using federal stimulus funds. Assistant County Administrator Holly Christmann says it’s not getting out the door as quickly as...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Campus crime log | Aug. 14-20
The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 17 incidents during the University of Cincinnati (UC) Welcome Week, from Aug. 14– 20, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log. Sunday, Aug. 14. Trespassing in the Calhoun St. Garage was reported to UCPD....
freightwaves.com
DHL Express boosts hourly wages by double digits at Cincinnati hub
DHL Express, the international air express arm of German transport and logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL, said Tuesday it has raised wages 15% to 18% for hourly workers at its main U.S. hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The increase means, for example, that the starting pay for hub operations...
WKRC
Hamilton Co. allocates $3 million to prevent families from ending up in a homeless shelter
CINCINNATI (WKRC)- Millions of dollars are being spent to keep families out of homeless shelters in Hamilton County. The county is going to spend $3 million of American Rescue Plan money over the next three years on shelter diversion. This money will mean 500 families in Hamilton County, maybe more,...
WLWT 5
Churches heighten security in midst of prayer
CINCINNATI — Security is no longer an optional discussion, even in the sanctuary of a church. “We're watching and we are praying. It's now to the point where we have to have trained individuals inside the facility,” Bishop Bobby Hilton said. Hilton is the senior pastor at the...
Fox 19
Northside residents warn of fake Duke Energy contractors going door to door
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating claims from some Northside residents who said they were approached by people saying they worked for Duke Energy, but that was not the case. On Sunday, some Northside residents went to Facebook with concerns after their run-ins with the proclaimed Duke...
dayton.com
Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park
The fifth annual Hamilpalooza on Saturday will have a new feature designed to help some of the bricks-and-mortar businesses around Marcum Park. The event, which is presented by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, will add a biergarten. Dan Bates, chamber president and CEO, said will make the already business-friendly event “a little more friendly to those businesses along Riverfront.”
linknky.com
Inside LINK: Changes are coming
Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. This week, LINK caused a stir in our Covington neighborhood. Such a stir, in fact, that city officials were stopping in our office, asking what was going on.
Comments / 0