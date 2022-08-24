Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Step Forward works to lower unemployment rate in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND — In July, the Ohio Labor Market Information department stated that Cuyahoga County’s unemployment rate was 5.5%, which is 2% higher than the national average. Step Forward, a Cleveland organization, has stepped in to help decrease that percentage. What You Need To Know. Step Forward is an...
Time for City Hall to cut ties to consultants, foundations and nonprofits
The big question is: Why does the city of Cleveland continue to waste taxpayers’ money on consultant, foundation and nonprofit organizations to help run Cleveland city government? It doesn’t make sense when the city has high-paid city officials whose job is to improve the quality of life of Clevelanders.
Cleveland apartment to fill void for young adults experiencing homelessness
The 50-unit apartment building in Cleveland’s St. Clair - Superior neighborhood is designed for transition age youth (TAY) between 18-24 years old who have been experiencing homelessness.
Ohio's largest Head Start program, Cleveland's 'Step Forward,' urgently needs teachers
CLEVELAND — Labor shortages have affected nearly every industry you can think of. Early childhood education is no exception. Ohio’s largest Head Start program, Cleveland-based “Step Forward” is in desperate need of staff. They are hoping to fill 100 positions as soon as possible, nearly 90% of which are teachers. And there's a good chance you may qualify.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland teachers union hoping substitute teacher problem is solved
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Teachers in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District are excited to be starting a new school year but the hope is that at some aspects of last year, as the district readjusted to in person classes once again, will be left behind. Shari Obrenski, is the Cleveland...
CVS Health invests $10.5 million in Cleveland housing for young adults experiencing homelessness
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired in an unrelated story on Aug. 1, 2022. CVS Health has announced a $10.5 million investment in housing for young adults who are experiencing homelessness in Cleveland. A groundbreaking ceremony took place at 11 a.m. at 1418 East 47th Street...
wksu.org
Apply now: ARPA funds available for Cleveland artists and businesses
Cleveland-based Assembly for the Arts has opened applications for American Rescue Plan Act funds. The money comes from a pool of $3.3 million granted last month by Cuyahoga County Council to arts groups. Assembly for the Arts Community Relations Manager Meg Matko said they will hold workshops about the application process beginning next week.
Nearly half of Cleveland income tax refunds processed
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Four months after Tax Day, the city of Cleveland is nearing the halfway mark in issuing income tax refunds to an estimated 5,000 people who requested them for 2021. Cleveland’s Central Collection Agency has now paid out 2,330 refunds to individuals, totaling $3.4 million, Income Tax...
USPS Akron hiring for multiple positions with pay up to $27.52 per hour: How to apply
AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on July 26, 2022. The United States Postal Service (USPS) in Akron is looking to fill positions that range in pay from $17.32 per hour to $27.52 per hour. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to...
Cuyahoga, Lorain among 10 Northeast Ohio counties at CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — For the fifth straight week, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 207.44 per 100,000 residents, which is down slightly from last week. The county also posted a rate of 14.9 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
newsnet5
Ohio College Comeback program offers former students second chance at finishing degree, debt forgiveness
CLEVELAND — It's being called an unprecedented opportunity for roughly 15,000 former students across the Northeast Ohio region. “We really are looking for an opportunity to re-engage with these students," said Jonathan Wehner, Cleveland State University Vice President and Dean of Admissions Enrollment Management and Student Success. Eight Northeast...
Northeast Ohio reacts to Biden's student loan debt forgiveness proposal
Northeast Ohio students and residents had mixed reactions to President Biden's proposal Wednesday to forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt.
More than 100 men attend fatherhood initiative event at Shaw High School in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Parent, Teacher, Student Association (PTSA) of Shaw High School, in East Cleveland, called on more than 100 men to help welcome students back to school this year, a news release said. The event this morning is unique in that the PTSA is made up...
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2
Broken StreetCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - Following a contentious month of he say she say and individual wants, Maple Heights council members voted 5 to 1 to pass the emergency road re-pavement program. As Council President Ron Jackson called the meeting to order, residents were ready to grab the microphone for their three-minute presentations. First, Jackson had to remind the residents of the 220 rules, which state that council will not tolerate the use of profanity, inflammatory gestures, or threats.
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Public Health offers $100 rebate to trade gas-powered lawnmower for electric
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Public Health is offering a rebate program to Cuyahoga County residents who scrap a gas lawnmower to get an electric one. Cleveland's Division of Public Health is offering a rebate program for Cuyahoga County residents to scrap a gas lawnmower and purchase an electric one.
The Verge
University can’t scan students’ rooms during remote tests, judge rules
An Ohio judge has ruled that a Cleveland State University’s virtual scan of a student’s room prior to an online test was unconstitutional. The ruling marks a victory for digital privacy advocates around the country, who have spoken loudly against the practices of online test proctoring for many years.
cleveland19.com
Mother begs for change as her son, other children live in county office building with no where to go
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood mother said she is at a loss for how to help her son and several other at-risk children who are currently living downtown inside a county office building. We first uncovered children staying overnight in the Jane Edna Hunter building in 2020 as a...
A year after being found at Northeast Ohio bus stop, RTA 'Baby Doe' in care of relatives who seek to adopt her
CLEVELAND — She was found on July 19, 2021, laying on the bench at a RTA bus stop at East 105th and Superior, wrapped in a blanket. Witnesses saw her dropped off by an elderly man. Today, that baby girl – who’s about 18 months old now - is...
Ohio Department of Transportation grants Greater Cleveland RTA $11.5 million in funding
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired in an unrelated story on Aug. 23, 2022. The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) received two grants totaling $11.5 million in funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports 23,436 new COVID-19 cases this week
The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 25 reported 124,151 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 604 from a week prior. A total of 14,055 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 36 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
