Philadelphia, PA

3 quotes from Tyrese Maxey's appearance at the Phillies game

By Austin Krell
 3 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers third-year guard Tyrese Maxey made an appearance at the Philadelphia Phillie vs. Cincinnati Reds game on Tuesday night. His presence drew much attention from a crowd that had seemingly been hiding a thirst for anything related to the Sixers.

Maxey’s energy and smile also drew attention away from the fact that the Phillies (67-55) were being no-hit by the lowly Reds (48-72) through 5 innings. While making an appearance on the television broadcast with NBC Sports Philadelphia, the promising young guard delivered a number of quotes about Philadelphia, its local teams, and the fans.

Here are 3 of the best quotes from Maxey’s appearance next to Tom McCarthy, John Kruk, Ben Davis, and Rubén Amaro Jr.

On the fans

“The fanbase in Philadelphia is amazing. It’s second to none. Just the hard-working people that are always at the Wells Fargo Center, work extremely hard to get there. It just makes me feel real comfortable and feel like it’s (Philadelphia) home.”

On the excitement surrounding the current team

“It’s really fun to be out there with guys that really care about winning and care about getting better. You know, James (Harden) coming to the team, he kind of fit right in; it was really amazing. And now we have guys like PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I just can’t wait to get started.”

On his joy for basketball

“One thing I really say is I’m blessed to be able to play the game that I love every single day. We were just talking about it. The good Lord, he really blessed me with talents and he blessed me with a work ethic that I don’t want to go to waste. I go out here every single day during the offseason and during the normal season and work extremely hard to be the best I can possibly be. Once the ball stops bouncing and I have to move on and do something else and have to retire, I don’t want to have any ‘what-if’s. I want to be able to say, ‘I put my all into this’.

IN THIS ARTICLE
