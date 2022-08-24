Read full article on original website
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati students celebrate student loan forgiveness plan while economics professor worries
CINCINNATI — Ask a college student about the cost of higher education and you'll get an earful about how expensive it's become. "College prices are at an all-time high right now," said Mason Hamsher, a freshman at the University of Cincinnati. "You kind of have to go to college...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Live in a dorm? This is the new way to receive packages
Thousands of students living on the University of Cincinnati's (UC) uptown campus can no longer pick up packages at their dorm. Instead, students living on campus must do so in the newly established Bearcats Package Center. The package center is located on the 200 level of Tangeman University Center (TUC),...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati rental assistance program pauses new applications due to funding
CINCINNATI — A program offering rental assistance to residents in Hamilton County has put a pause on accepting new applications. The Community Action Agency (CAA) said the program is pausing due to a lack of available funding. The program has been in effect since Feb. 2021 and has provided...
Sparrow Ridge, a 55+ community offering affordable living options, celebrated grand opening this week
Sparrow Ridge, a new affordable community with 96 apartments for residents age 55 or older who earn between 30 and 80% area median income (AMI) celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting this week. Sparrow Ridge was co-developed by nonprofit Housing Services Alliance and affordable housing leader Woda Cooper Companies,...
Mount Vernon News
Groups join court fight over Ohio’s municipal income tax collections
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Business groups, trade associations and one city joined a policy group’s challenge of Ohio cities taxing nonresidents despite not working in those cities. The groups filed amicus briefs with the Ohio Supreme Court in support of the Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit for a Blue Ash...
moversmakers.org
Another week, another merger
Two United Way education nonprofit agencies, one dating back to 1875, will combine operations. A neighborhood-based resource center currently for four schools, Families Forward, will become a division of Learning Grove, which operates 16 top-rated child-care centers and a career readiness program for middle and high schoolers. The boards of...
Summit Packaging Solutions cuts ribbon on NKY operation creating 254 jobs, investing $18.4million
Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials and leaders from Summit Packaging Solutions LLC for the opening of the manufacturing packaging company’s $18.3 million operation in unincorporated Boone County, a project creating 185 contracted positions and 69 direct full-time jobs. “I am so happy to join leaders from Summit Packaging...
wvxu.org
Disputes in Cincinnati too often spiral into gun violence. What can be done?
A shooting incident on a busy part of Main Street in Over-the-Rhine wounded nine people and shocked Cincinnati earlier this month. Law enforcement officials say that incident was a lot like other instances of gun violence they've seen lately — it started as an argument and spiraled into something much more dangerous.
wvxu.org
Millions still available for mortgage help as Hamilton County pushes out stimulus programs
More than $4 million is still available for mortgage, utility and property tax assistance in Hamilton County. The board of commissioners launched a $5 million program for that purpose last October, using federal stimulus funds. Assistant County Administrator Holly Christmann says it’s not getting out the door as quickly as...
WLWT 5
Churches heighten security in midst of prayer
CINCINNATI — Security is no longer an optional discussion, even in the sanctuary of a church. “We're watching and we are praying. It's now to the point where we have to have trained individuals inside the facility,” Bishop Bobby Hilton said. Hilton is the senior pastor at the...
City of Covington, SD1 offering up to $10,000 to help homeowners address sewage backup problems
Property owners whose basement drains have backed up during heavy rain are eligible for up to $10,000 for the installation of a backup preventer valve under a joint program offered by the City of Covington and Sanitation District No. 1 of Northern Kentucky. SD1 has offered the Backup Assistance program...
linknky.com
Inside LINK: Changes are coming
Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. This week, LINK caused a stir in our Covington neighborhood. Such a stir, in fact, that city officials were stopping in our office, asking what was going on.
Not Many Fans of Loveland’s Proposed Plan to Deal With Its Homeless Problem
If the City of Loveland was looking for an easy way to light up its citizens, they certainly found it with their latest plan for dealing with its homeless. Like many cities, Loveland has had problems with people who live on the streets. Recently, they began to clear out encampments along the southern portion Highway 287 along the Big Thompson river. Now, they've announced a new plan to shelter the homeless.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Campus crime log | Aug. 14-20
The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 17 incidents during the University of Cincinnati (UC) Welcome Week, from Aug. 14– 20, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log. Sunday, Aug. 14. Trespassing in the Calhoun St. Garage was reported to UCPD....
Elderly neighbors in Roselawn feel thefts are targeting their community
Some of the victims are on a fixed income and unable to afford the insurance deductibles required to secure replacements. The thefts leave them unable to get around.
dayton.com
Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park
The fifth annual Hamilpalooza on Saturday will have a new feature designed to help some of the bricks-and-mortar businesses around Marcum Park. The event, which is presented by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, will add a biergarten. Dan Bates, chamber president and CEO, said will make the already business-friendly event “a little more friendly to those businesses along Riverfront.”
WLWT 5
Organizers face criticism over Sept. 11 event, fireworks show planned in Clermont County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — People were alternately scratching and shaking their heads in disbelief Wednesday at the First Baptist Church of Glen Este. They seemed utterly dumbfounded by the online controversy about their plan for a fireworks show on Sept. 11. The criticism sent them into a messaging meeting...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Cincinnati athletics announce NIL tool ‘Bearcats Exchange’
The University of Cincinnati (UC) Athletics Department has announced its partnership with the company INFLCR in creating Bearcats Exchange, a new way for student-athletes and businesses to collaborate and execute NIL deals. "Bearcats Exchange will streamline the brand partnership process for our student-athletes and businesses that want to be involved...
WLWT 5
An overnight shooting leaves 1 person dead on Galbraith Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — One man has died following an overnight shooting on Galbraith Road. Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Cincinnati police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of W. Galbraith Road. Upon arrival, officials located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According...
WKRC
East Side brewery unveils major outdoor expansion
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A craft brewery on Cincinnati's East Side is doubling the number of people it can serve with a new expansion. Columbia Tusculum's Streetside Brewery at 4003 Eastern Ave. just debuted a $500,000 overhaul of its outdoor space that adds a new patio, outdoor taproom, TVs, bathrooms and a new home for its in-house food truck.
