ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
University of Cincinnati News Record

Live in a dorm? This is the new way to receive packages

Thousands of students living on the University of Cincinnati's (UC) uptown campus can no longer pick up packages at their dorm. Instead, students living on campus must do so in the newly established Bearcats Package Center. The package center is located on the 200 level of Tangeman University Center (TUC),...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Cincinnati, OH
Education
Cincinnati, OH
Business
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Mount Vernon News

Groups join court fight over Ohio’s municipal income tax collections

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Business groups, trade associations and one city joined a policy group’s challenge of Ohio cities taxing nonresidents despite not working in those cities. The groups filed amicus briefs with the Ohio Supreme Court in support of the Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit for a Blue Ash...
OHIO STATE
moversmakers.org

Another week, another merger

Two United Way education nonprofit agencies, one dating back to 1875, will combine operations. A neighborhood-based resource center currently for four schools, Families Forward, will become a division of Learning Grove, which operates 16 top-rated child-care centers and a career readiness program for middle and high schoolers. The boards of...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#University Of Cincinnati#Uc
WLWT 5

Churches heighten security in midst of prayer

CINCINNATI — Security is no longer an optional discussion, even in the sanctuary of a church. “We're watching and we are praying. It's now to the point where we have to have trained individuals inside the facility,” Bishop Bobby Hilton said. Hilton is the senior pastor at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Inside LINK: Changes are coming

Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. This week, LINK caused a stir in our Covington neighborhood. Such a stir, in fact, that city officials were stopping in our office, asking what was going on.
COVINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
99.9 The Point

Not Many Fans of Loveland’s Proposed Plan to Deal With Its Homeless Problem

If the City of Loveland was looking for an easy way to light up its citizens, they certainly found it with their latest plan for dealing with its homeless. Like many cities, Loveland has had problems with people who live on the streets. Recently, they began to clear out encampments along the southern portion Highway 287 along the Big Thompson river. Now, they've announced a new plan to shelter the homeless.
LOVELAND, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Campus crime log | Aug. 14-20

The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 17 incidents during the University of Cincinnati (UC) Welcome Week, from Aug. 14– 20, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log. Sunday, Aug. 14. Trespassing in the Calhoun St. Garage was reported to UCPD....
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park

The fifth annual Hamilpalooza on Saturday will have a new feature designed to help some of the bricks-and-mortar businesses around Marcum Park. The event, which is presented by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, will add a biergarten. Dan Bates, chamber president and CEO, said will make the already business-friendly event “a little more friendly to those businesses along Riverfront.”
HAMILTON, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Cincinnati athletics announce NIL tool ‘Bearcats Exchange’

The University of Cincinnati (UC) Athletics Department has announced its partnership with the company INFLCR in creating Bearcats Exchange, a new way for student-athletes and businesses to collaborate and execute NIL deals. "Bearcats Exchange will streamline the brand partnership process for our student-athletes and businesses that want to be involved...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

East Side brewery unveils major outdoor expansion

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A craft brewery on Cincinnati's East Side is doubling the number of people it can serve with a new expansion. Columbia Tusculum's Streetside Brewery at 4003 Eastern Ave. just debuted a $500,000 overhaul of its outdoor space that adds a new patio, outdoor taproom, TVs, bathrooms and a new home for its in-house food truck.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy