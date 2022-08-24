(KMAland) -- Championships for the Auburn, Heelan and MSTM girls, SC North and Palmyra boys & Crotty, Houghton, Jordan, Nash and Patton in KMAland XC on Thursday. The Auburn girls won their home meet on Thursday. The Bulldogs had 20 points in the girls meet while Nebraska City had 43 in third place. In the boy's race, Nebraska City put up 41 points in second place while Auburn had 52 in third and Louisville put up 62 in fourth.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO