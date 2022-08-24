Read full article on original website
KMAland Triangle Week 1 (8/26): Shenandoah, Red Oak pick up Week 1 wins
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Red Oak were both winners while Clarinda fell to Creston in KMAland triangle football action on Friday. Cole Scamman had 250 yards passing and two touchdowns while Brody Cullin finished with two catches for 85 yards and a score. Blake Herold pitched in three grabs for 96 yards, and Jade Spangler had one catch for a 53-yard touchdown. Beau Gardner rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown, and Jayden Dickerson tallied 81 yards on the ground and scored once.
Hayes, Panthers handle Clarinda in season opener
(Creston) -- Every team wants a 1-0 start, but few expect to be firing on all cylinders in the season opener. Creston (1-0) did just that and then some Friday with a 28-12 win over Clarinda (0-1). “I think our kids had all the respect for Clarinda,” Creston head coach...
KMAland 8-Player Week 1 (8/26): CAM holds off F-M, Exira/EHK's Flathers gets POTN
(KMAland) -- CAM held off Fremont-Mills in a classic, Exira/EHK’s Aiden Flathers won some KMA hardware & East Mills, Stanton-Essex, Bedford, Lenox, SE Warren, East Union, Boyer Valley, West Harrison and Mormon Trail all picked up wins in KMAland 8-Player on Friday. CAM 26 Fremont-Mills 25. Collin Bower secured...
2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 1
(KMAland) -- The football season is officially back!. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
Shenandoah at Missouri Valley Varsity Football
Talking With Tom (Week 1): Glenwood & Stanton-Essex
(KMAland) -- As another football season kicks off, so does another year of KMA Sports reporter and former Griswold coach Tom Moore hitting the road to shop with KMAland football coaches. This week, Coach Moore made stops in Glenwood and Stanton-Essex to talk with Cory Faust and Jeff Grebin. The...
KMAland Football (8/25): LC, SC North, Johnson-Brock, Sterling, Gretna all winners
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Sioux City North, Johnson-Brock, Sterling and Gretna were all winners in KMAland high school football action on Thursday. Lewis Central won a thriller, scoring the final 14 points in the final minutes of the game. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
KMAland Missouri Week 1 (8/26): East Atchison, Rock Port roll to 1-0 starts
(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Rock Port, Platte Valley, Worth County and North Andrew were KMAland Missouri winners in football action on Friday. Jarrett Spinnato had four touchdowns, including two rushing scores, a pick-six and a 20-yard scoop and score. Rock Port 74 DeKalb 20. Micah Makings had 102 yards rushing...
KMAland Softball (8/26): Nebraska City claims Omaha South championship
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City claimed the Omaha South Tournament championship while Platte Valley went 1-1 at the Cameron Tournament on Friday in KMAland softball. Nebraska City 10 Omaha Central 3 (Omaha South Tournament Championship) Emilee Marth had a hit, two walks, two RBI and a run scored to lead Nebraska...
Clarinda at Creston Varsity Football
KMAland Volleyball (8/25): Sidney posts three-win night, Glenwood, EM, Griswold, Falls City pick up two wins apiece
(KMAland) -- Sidney had a three-win night, Glenwood, East Mills, Griswold and Falls City took two wins each and Stanton, T-C, Mt Ayr, Bedford, SW Valley, Audubon, AL, Melcher, JCC, A-G, J-B, Palmyra, Auburn & Sacred Heart were also winners in KMAland volleyball on Thursday. CORNER CONFERENCE. Stanton 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills...
KMAland Nebraska Week 1 (8/26): Ashland-Greenwood nabs statement win
(KMAlandd) -- Ashland-Greenwood picked up a statement win while Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Syracuse, Elmwood-Murdock and Palmyra were other KMAland Nebraska winners on Friday. Nathan Upton had 120 yards rushing and a touchdowns, and Dane Jacobsen completed 14 of 17 passes for 146 yards and had two offensive touchdowns. Thomas Spears led the receivers with 48 yards and posted eight tackles.
Southwest Valley holds off Central Decatur in defensive dandy
(Corning) -- It wasn't pretty, but the only thing Southwest Valley football cares about is their 1-0 start. The Timberwolves use their traditional recipe of an efficient ground game and sound defense to escape with a 17-11 win over Central Decatur in their 2022 opener. "We win ugly," Coach Anthony...
Eichhorn, Sonderman dominate individually, Glenwood sweeps team titles on home course
(Glenwood) -- The 2022 cross country season got underway as 13 area boys and girls teams descended on Glenwood Saturday. Glenwood took both team titles on its home course. The girls finished with 42 points to edge out Atlantic (58) and Harlan (74), while it was a two-team fight for first in the boys race, where Glenwood (46) took the win over Lewis Central (59).
KMAland XC (8/25): Auburn, MSTM girls, Palmyra boys among winners
(KMAland) -- Championships for the Auburn, Heelan and MSTM girls, SC North and Palmyra boys & Crotty, Houghton, Jordan, Nash and Patton in KMAland XC on Thursday. The Auburn girls won their home meet on Thursday. The Bulldogs had 20 points in the girls meet while Nebraska City had 43 in third place. In the boy's race, Nebraska City put up 41 points in second place while Auburn had 52 in third and Louisville put up 62 in fourth.
Lewis Central comes back, reigns supreme in 'Night of Champions'
(Council Bluffs) -- A matchup between two defending state champions lived up to the hype on Thursday night. Three hundred sixty-three days after surrendering a double-digit lead to Harlan, the Lewis Central football team staged a memorable comeback with two touchdowns in the final three minutes for a thrilling 30-27 win.
Nodaway Valley/O-M eager to defend The Rock
(Greenfield) -- One of the most unique trophies in KMAland has resided in Greenfield for the last year. If Coach Seth Comly has it his way, The Rock will return home with the Nodaway Valley/O-M football team Friday night after their game with Mount Ayr. The two Pride of Iowa...
Smith, Keller leading No. 4 Glenwood into 2022
(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood boys cross country team comes into 2022 highly-ranked, experienced and ready to defend their Hawkeye Ten Conference crown. "The guys trained hard this summer," Coach Todd Peverill said. "They came in conditionally close to where they were at the end of the season last year. They're going to start off fast this year, so we're excited about that."
Clarinda primed for big season with returning talent, offensive firepower
(Clarinda) -- Offensive starpower will be abundant for the Clarinda Cardinals as they head into the new football season. Clarinda returns a host of assets to a squad that found its groove during the latter half of last season. The Cardinals opened 2021 with three straight losses before winning four of their last five regular season games and earning themselves a spot in the Class 2A playoffs.
Trevor's Take: A look at the Harlan/Lewis Central 'Night of Champions'
(Council Bluffs) -- You may or may not have heard, but there's a pretty big football game in Council Bluffs tonight. I've had Harlan/Lewis Central penciled on my calendar since the clock hit triple zeroes in Harlan's state championship game last year. Two KMAland state champions is rare in itself....
