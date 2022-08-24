CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The week of August 13th saw the return of our younger Central Illinois students to their classrooms. It comes after a pandemic-riddled year of restrictions, vast changes and financial strains. This week, U-of-I students began moving in. But before all of this, school supplies were a dire need for many. During […]

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO