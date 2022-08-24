Read full article on original website
2022 State Fair by the numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success. Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair. Many food vendors declared this year as […]
Community Counts: 6,000 More Supplies Donated at Back to School Drives
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The week of August 13th saw the return of our younger Central Illinois students to their classrooms. It comes after a pandemic-riddled year of restrictions, vast changes and financial strains. This week, U-of-I students began moving in. But before all of this, school supplies were a dire need for many. During […]
Sadie and Sukie are up for adoption at Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat, NFP
Awesome volunteers Lisa Wilson and Lisa Dunn are back with two sweet senior dogs, Sadie and Sukie, who have been waiting for a new home for months.
Ill. Attorney General: Statewide robbery ring busted
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Thursday that three people have been arrested in connection a statewide robbery ring that targets video gaming machines. A fourth suspect was already in prison and two others are wanted. Raoul said the members of this ring allegedly broke into restaurants, bars, social clubs […]
From the Farm: Topflight Co-op field survey
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many farmers are using organized crop surveys to estimate the size of this year’s corn and soybean crops. A Cornbelt-wide survey is finding surprising low yields and that is confirmed by a local grain cooperative. Topflight Grain volunteers sampled area corn and soybean fields...
Six charged with wire fraud in Sangamon County
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A federal grand jury has indicted six people from central Illinois in connection to wire fraud in Sangamon County from the Paycheck Protection Program. 51-year-old Philip Lovelace Sr., 32-year-old Philip Lovelace Jr., 43-year-old Richard Thompson, 23-year-old Iesha Mack, 48-year-old Krystal Roy and 40-year-old Alex Jennings were all charged with four counts of […]
Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
IL Secretary of State tests positive for COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Secretary of State Jesse White announced Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19. The secretary of state is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating while working from home. White is vaccinated and has received two booster shots. His office said he is following appropriate CDC and IDPH quarantine guidelines.
Illinois EPA awards grants to save money and energy
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has announced the award of $346,773.60 in grant funding to three Illinois wastewater treatment facilities as part of the Office of Energy’s Energy Efficiency at Public Water Infrastructure Program. The funded projects will reduce the amount of energy consumed by wastewater treatment operations, thereby […]
IL Treasurer elected president of national organization
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Mike Frerichs, Illinois’ state treasurer, has been elected to lead a nationwide organization. Frerichs was elected unanimously to be president of the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers, and Treasurers at their conference in Charleston, South Carolina on Wednesday. NASACT is a national bipartisan organization of state officials tasked with managing […]
Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York
Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name:...
