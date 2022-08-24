Read full article on original website
Stacey Abrams, Georgia Democrats look to prove 2020 wasn’t ‘fluke’
Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party’s old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state. That previewed 2020, when...
Alabama secretary of state candidate Wes Allen’s campaign, League of Women Voters spar over debate
A campaign consultant for Republican secretary of state hopeful Wes Allen says the League of Women Voters waited too long to begin scheduling a general election candidates’ debate, which he cannot attend. The president of the Alabama LWV, a non-partisan political organization, says it is willing to work with...
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago search affidavit has been released to a Florida court with redactions
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained documents with classification markings, including at the top secret level, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday explaining the justification for this month’s search of the property. The 32-page affidavit, even...
Read the document the FBI used to search Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained documents with classification markings, including at the top secret level, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday explaining the justification for this month’s search of the property. “The government is conducting...
Guest opinion: Women celebrate right to vote post Roe vs Wade
Women are celebrating the August anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment when women in 1920 won the right to vote. A crucial issue, women’s health, is before us now and we can make a difference, again. The repeal of Roe vs Wade has left women vulnerable to legislative action restricting...
Guest Opinion: Alabama Veterans and the PACT Act of 2022
I write this letter with the hope of reaching as many Northern and Central Alabama Veterans and their family members as possible. New, ground-breaking legislation now allows us to better care for those Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. The PACT Act is a historic new law...
Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was swatting victim over her view on transgender rights
Georgia police were lured to right-wing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s house early Wednesday morning by a fake 911 call. Officers responded to an emergency call at 1:03 a.m. that claimed someone had been shot multiple times at Greene’s house, according to the Rome Police Department. When they arrived,...
Alan Eugene Miller seeks execution by nitrogen hypoxia, says Alabama lost necessary form
An Alabama man set to die by lethal injection next month claims the correctional officer who was tasked with allowing him to change his execution method four years ago didn’t turn in his form. Alan Eugene Miller is set to be executed Sept. 22 at William C. Holman Correctional...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces grants to expand broadband access
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced this morning $26.6 million in grants to help deliver access to high-speed internet to communities in 10 counties. The grants will help fund the work to make broadband available to almost 15,000 homes, businesses, schools and other public facilities. The expansion will include links to make future expansion more feasible, the governor’s office said.
MTV cancels ‘Floribama Shore,’ per report
“Floribama Shore,” the MTV reality show along the Florida Panhandle, has been canceled, TMZ reports. According to the report, citing sources, the cast was told about the show’s cancelation Friday, but they weren’t given a reason why. Many of the show’s cast filmed in November at Nilsa Prowant’s wedding. TMZ reports the cast was told the wedding would appear at the beginning of season 5, and they’d pick up filming in February.
Alabama woman whose husband sang to her through nursing home window during COVID dies at 83
An Alabama woman who garnered national attention when her husband sang to her through the window of her nursing home in the early days of the pandemic has died, her family said. She was 83. Ann Kline suffered from Alzheimer’s and was a patient at the John Knox Nursing Home...
Veterans suicide awareness: Alabama to remember 152 who died in 2020
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs today announced a partnership with the Alabama Department of Mental Health and seven state colleges to establish a veterans suicide prevention awareness campaign. Operation We Remember will feature displays of 152 American flags on the campuses of the participating colleges to honor and remember...
Alabama man shot to death in Tennessee road rage case, authorities say
An investigation is ongoing into a fatal shooting Tuesday night on Interstate 24 that happened in the hours following a deadly Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter crash that claimed two lives including a local officer, redoubling a day of tragedy in Marion County, Tennessee. Investigators told Marion County Sheriff Ronnie “Bo”...
P-EBT food money now available for some Alabama students: Who qualifies?
Families with children who receive free or reduced meals through the National School Lunch Program are to receive Summer Pandemic EBT benefits this week. Alabama is among the first states in the country to start issuing Summer P-EBT benefits for 2022. The benefits, $391 for each participating student within a...
Alabama mother loses 2 sons, ages 2 and 4, to fire; saves baby boy
A woman found out her south Alabama home was on fire and ran home to rescue one child from the burning structure, but two other children were killed, authorities said. The woman, whose name was not released immediately, was next door to her own mobile home when she was alerted to the fact the structure was on fire Thursday night, Sgt. Mark Bailey of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WALA-TV.
Coastal Alabama utilities grapple with sewer overflows during rainy August
Utilities throughout South Alabama have been reporting sanitary sewer overflows amid heavy rainfall that has happened throughout the past couple of weeks. The latest report came on Saturday in Foley, after approximately 4 inches of rain during a six-hour period – in addition to previous rainfalls – led to SSOs at the following sites:
Search underway for missing boater on Lake Martin
A search is underway for a missing boater on Lake Martin. Alabama State Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said the person departed on a boat from the Wind Creek State Park about 2 p.m. Wednesday. Two hours later, Burkett said, boaters reported an unoccupied boat near the state park. ALEA’s Marine...
Check out all the scores from Friday’s Week 2 high school football games
Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season included blowouts and upsets across the state. Here is the complete scorelist from Friday’s games as compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. FRIDAY’S SCORES. Addison 69, Vina 0. Albertville 41, Boaz 30. Alma Bryant 35, Holtville 29. American...
Football High Live: Check out scores, highlights, photos from Friday’s Week 2 slate
Week 2 of the Alabama High School football season is already off to a stunning start. On Thursday, a pair of No. 2-ranked teams and reigning state champs (Vigor in 5A and Clarke County in 2A) were both upset victims. What will happen tonight? Check back consistently to find out and see all the final scores.
2-year-old girl seriously injured in Tarrant shooting; mother and boyfriend sought
A woman and her boyfriend are sought after a child was shot in Tarrant earlier this week. Chief Wendell Major on Saturday announced police are looking for Taneil Lovette Bolden, the child’s mother, and Bolden’s boyfriend, Antonio Dequan Hasberry. Major said Tarrant police responded to Children’s of Alabama...
