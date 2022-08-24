ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AL.com

Read the document the FBI used to search Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home

Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained documents with classification markings, including at the top secret level, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday explaining the justification for this month’s search of the property. “The government is conducting...
AL.com

Guest opinion: Women celebrate right to vote post Roe vs Wade

Women are celebrating the August anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment when women in 1920 won the right to vote. A crucial issue, women’s health, is before us now and we can make a difference, again. The repeal of Roe vs Wade has left women vulnerable to legislative action restricting...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Guest Opinion: Alabama Veterans and the PACT Act of 2022

I write this letter with the hope of reaching as many Northern and Central Alabama Veterans and their family members as possible. New, ground-breaking legislation now allows us to better care for those Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. The PACT Act is a historic new law...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces grants to expand broadband access

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced this morning $26.6 million in grants to help deliver access to high-speed internet to communities in 10 counties. The grants will help fund the work to make broadband available to almost 15,000 homes, businesses, schools and other public facilities. The expansion will include links to make future expansion more feasible, the governor’s office said.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

MTV cancels ‘Floribama Shore,’ per report

“Floribama Shore,” the MTV reality show along the Florida Panhandle, has been canceled, TMZ reports. According to the report, citing sources, the cast was told about the show’s cancelation Friday, but they weren’t given a reason why. Many of the show’s cast filmed in November at Nilsa Prowant’s wedding. TMZ reports the cast was told the wedding would appear at the beginning of season 5, and they’d pick up filming in February.
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Veterans suicide awareness: Alabama to remember 152 who died in 2020

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs today announced a partnership with the Alabama Department of Mental Health and seven state colleges to establish a veterans suicide prevention awareness campaign. Operation We Remember will feature displays of 152 American flags on the campuses of the participating colleges to honor and remember...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama mother loses 2 sons, ages 2 and 4, to fire; saves baby boy

A woman found out her south Alabama home was on fire and ran home to rescue one child from the burning structure, but two other children were killed, authorities said. The woman, whose name was not released immediately, was next door to her own mobile home when she was alerted to the fact the structure was on fire Thursday night, Sgt. Mark Bailey of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WALA-TV.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Coastal Alabama utilities grapple with sewer overflows during rainy August

Utilities throughout South Alabama have been reporting sanitary sewer overflows amid heavy rainfall that has happened throughout the past couple of weeks. The latest report came on Saturday in Foley, after approximately 4 inches of rain during a six-hour period – in addition to previous rainfalls – led to SSOs at the following sites:
FOLEY, AL
AL.com

Search underway for missing boater on Lake Martin

A search is underway for a missing boater on Lake Martin. Alabama State Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said the person departed on a boat from the Wind Creek State Park about 2 p.m. Wednesday. Two hours later, Burkett said, boaters reported an unoccupied boat near the state park. ALEA’s Marine...
ACCIDENTS
