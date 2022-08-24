ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Danville cancels elections in unopposed races; analysts see disturbing trend

By John Ramos
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hTz9a_0hSnLnGl00

Danville cancels elections in unopposed races; analysts see disturbing trend 02:56

DANVILLE -- People often talk about the importance of voting, but what if there is only one choice on the ballot? That's what many local governments are facing as fewer and fewer people seem willing to run for office.

Danville is a patriotic town that believes in the American Way. But come November, no one will be heading to the polls to select their local leaders.

"The Town Council met today to decide whether to cancel the election and save the town up to $96,000," said Danville City Clerk Marie Sunseri after a special meeting on Tuesday.

The city canceled the November election because no one signed up to challenge the two incumbents running.

"I met with three other individuals and provided them information on this election, and they chose not to submit their nomination papers," said Sunseri.

Elections were also canceled in 2010 and 2016. And the same thing is happening in nearby Lafayette, where they will likely forego a pointless election of councilmembers who are all running unopposed.

"It's changing. We're going to have to step in and do something about this. Nobody wants to do the job anymore," said Mary Jo Rossi, an East Bay political strategist who thinks something serious is happening here.

"I think it's a huge trend and I think it has to do with the younger generation. We're just not getting the younger people engaged," she said. "I think politics has become a very dirty business. Maybe they don't want any part of it. But it also may be that they don't see any benefit from it."

Serving in local government is generally a thankless, low-paying job, but everyone we spoke to Tuesday cited the lack of civility as a reason why people would not want to run for office.

"Things get really ugly," said Danville resident Lisa Gross. "And people have a lot of really strong opinions and there's a group of people that, on social media, will decimate anybody who doesn't agree with them and treat them really, really poorly. So, yeah, that would scare me away."

Another factor affecting participation is the court-mandated switch to district, rather than at-large, elections. It was intended to ensure greater representation for minority communities, but political strategists say many small districts have a hard time generating enough candidates, so many races go uncontested.

"So, what this whole 'district process' has done, in reality, is limited the process, limited access, limited people running for office," said Rossi. "It's actually done the opposite of what it's supposed to do."

The effects of that can be profound. Across the Bay Area, more than 100 school board candidates are running unopposed. Until recently, that included a man in Morgan Hill who believes the purpose of public schools is to teach "the Word of God." Several people stepped up at the last minute to oppose him. But Rossi thinks it's not a trend society can just ignore.

"It has to change," she said. "If we don't have people engaged in problem-solving at the local, regional, state and national levels, we're in for a world of hurt."

Comments / 1

Queen of Sarcasmidia
3d ago

Wow! The DemonRATs in California are running scared. They are no longer trying to their real voter suppression. 1. The article is from San Francisco, but my Illinois local alerts. 2. It doesn't give a state of where "Danville" is located so that means any state will have this come across their alert. 3. Local city elections are not the only thing on the ballot. There will be state & national elections.

Reply
2
Related
dailyeasternnews.com

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker: ‘Hate is on the ballot’

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker visited Charleston on Thursday at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library on his way down to the DuQuoin State Fair. While Pritzker was at the library, an event hosted by the Coles County Democrats, Pritzker urged Democrats in Coles County to vote in the upcoming general election because of what the future may look like for Democrats following the election.
COLES COUNTY, IL
smilepolitely.com

The Republican County Clerk Candidate won’t admit Trump lost

ICYMI: In a recent interview with The News-Gazette, Republican candidate for County Clerk Terrence Stuber was asked whether or not Trump won the 2020 election:. 2020 did a number on everyone’s faith in the election process, no matter what side of the aisle you’re on. If there are questions like that, something’s wrong,” he said.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Former Danville Residents Miller, Lewis, Sutton Receive Sentences

THE FOLLOWING ARE VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY RELEASES. Pierre Miller, formerly of Danville, Illinois, was sentenced to six and a half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Domestic Battery – Subsequent Offense, a class two felony. The sentence shall be followed by four years of Mandatory Supervised Release (i.e., Parole). Miller was sentenced as a class two felon because he had at least four prior Domestic Battery convictions.
DANVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
City
Danville, IL
Danville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Danville, IL
Elections
WAND TV

Angel Alley in Downtown Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An alley in downtown Danville is being renovated, hoping to draw more residents downtown. The city recently received a three million dollar grant through Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program, and with that they plan to beautify a downtown alley. Mayor, Rickey Williams Jr....
DANVILLE, IL
Journal Review

The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville

I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Duke Energy customers – have you seen your bill double?

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTWO/WAWV) — As the summer months start to wind down, many Duke Energy customers are also hoping the end is near for high electric bills. A 16% increase went into effect for Duke Energy customers starting in July, but some customers said they have seen a much more significant increase. “We’re seeing […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

U of I removing parking meters from campus

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s out with the old on the campus of the University of Illinois. The University’s parking Department is in the process of removing parking meters from the campus streets. The removal of the meters means that coins will no longer be needed nor allowed to pay for parking on campus. Payment […]
URBANA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board Election#Election Local#American
WCIA

6 years for Danville man for Domestic Battery

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A Danville man was sentenced last week to 6 years for domestic battery. On February 24, officials said the court heard evidence that ultimately convicted Timothy Sutton. According to officials, he violently attacked two people with a hammer. He attacked them as they were returning to their homes. Officials said, “The victims […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Marching Illini not taking field because of COVID

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Marching Illini will not be taking to the field for Saturday’s game. The University of Illinois Director of the Marching Illini Barry L. Houser took to social media to let people know they will be playing, but not on the field. “We want you to know that at the game, the Marching […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WSPY NEWS

Jelani Day: One year later, yet no arrests

One year ago today, Jelani Day disappeared. Eleven days went by before his body was found, three weeks before the identity was confirmed. The 25-year-old Illinois State graduate student from Danville was located in the Illinois River near the Route 251 bridge in Peru. That set off a protest in that town and the family taking issue over the slow multi-agency police investigation.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WTHI

Person killed in Rt. 40 crash in Illinois

CLARK County, Ill. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a motorcycle and a car crashed Friday night. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in Clark County, Il. Illinois State Police said they responded to the call of a car versus motorcycle on U.S. Route 40 at Baystown Road. They...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
smilepolitely.com

The inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is ready for takeoff

The inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is just under one month away. The charity event will take place at Dodds Park, with proceeds going to local children’s services like Crisis Nursery, Cunningham Children’s Home, and more. Patrons of all ages are welcome to watch up to 15 hot air balloons take flight, enjoy carnival rides and games, food vendors and even take a tethered balloon ride. Stick around past sundown and watch the balloons glow light up the night. For more details, check out their website.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Students react: Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Millions of students are now affected by a new plan President Biden announced on Wednesday. It’s aiming to help people with student loans.  President Biden is forgiving up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for individuals who make less than $125,000 a year, or couples earning less than $250,000 a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers helps solve 6 cases

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is recognizing a successful month to achieve victory over violence. Board members say $10,500 will be awarded to anonymous tipsters, who came forward with information to help authorities track down wanted criminals. Crime Stoppers recently raised reward amounts for tipsters, and that has created more of an […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Kindergartener left to walk several blocks after bus drops her off early

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. One Champaign mother said her five-year-old was left to walk alone several blocks away from her home. She said her school bus dropped her off thirty minutes early without notice. The kindergartener walked three blocks and through an intersection to get home. Misty Lewis said she […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

4 people charged in 2014 Champaign murder

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — On December 22, 2014, at approximately 1:10 A.M., Champaign Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 400-block of Brookwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting and two victims. One of the victims at the scene was 40-year-old Rashidi Overstreet of Champaign, who was found to be deceased. The second victim received non-life-threatening wounds and made a full recovery.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTHI

Paris man dead following mowing accident

EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Paris, Illinois, man has died after a farm-mowing accident. The Edgar County coroner says it happened just after midnight Thursday morning in Chrisman. Dispatchers received a 911 call from a dad saying his son, later identified as Joshua Blue, 24, was trapped under a...
PARIS, IL
smilepolitely.com

Five places in Champaign-Urbana for a solid Italian beef sandwich

When I moved to Illinois, a thing I noticed was that people here love an Italian beef sandwich. I did not know the greatness of the Italian beef sandwich until I tried my first Italian beef at Portillo's (dipped beef with hot peppers) outside a mall in Chicago years ago, and it was everything. I was hooked on the Chicago sandwich.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
70K+
Followers
24K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy