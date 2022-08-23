Read full article on original website
Reddit Airdrops Free NFTs To Its Most Loyal Users
Reddit, the social media/community app, are airdropping free Polygon blockchain NFTs to its most loyal users. They launched the ‘Collectible Avatars’ last month, and also sell them to those who don’t qualify for the airdrop. This move comes in a series of Reddit getting further into the blockchain, crypto and NFT spaces.
Polygon Founder Raises $50M For Early-Stage Web3 Fund
Blockchain infrastructure provider Polygon’s founder, Sandeep Nailwal has raised $50 million to launch a new venture fund for early-stage Web3 startups. The firm, Symbolic Capital, is headed by Nailwal and Cere Network founder Kenzi Wang. Reportedly, the company is backed by several undisclosed venture capitalists as well as venture verticals of crypto exchanges.
Top 15 Web3 Companies in 2022
While still a work in progress, Web3 became a buzzword in 2021 and continues to be widely discussed this year. With the growing adoption of NFTs, DeFi, crypto, and other blockchain-based applications, more and more brands, companies, and individuals are venturing into the Web3 space. So what are some of the top Web3 companies at the forefront of the Web3 revolution?
