Mooney, Gentle winning primaries, but mail-in ballots remain

Incumbent State House Rep. Jim Mooney was narrowly defeating Republican challenger Rhonda Rebman Lopez by 90 votes, and Democrat candidate Adam Gentle was defeating challenger Daniel Horton-Diaz by more than 1,000 votes.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections offices were still counting mail-in ballots. It was unclear how many mail-in ballots in Miami-Dade County still needed to be counted. Miami's website only said "partially counted" when it came to mail-in ballots.

Third-place Republican challenger Robert Allen garnered 1,136 as of 10 p.m.

Lopez lost by less than 150 votes two years ago to Mooney in the Republican primary and did far better in the Florida Keys and in Miami-Dade Clounty on Tuesday.

Gentle appeared on track to face the winner of the Republican primary in the General Election on Nov. 8.

Gentle acknowledged that it has been difficult to win being new to the Keys.

"The Keys are one of few places where long-term relationships matter," Gentle said. "This has been a hill to climb. We climbed that hill by talking to people about issues that affect their lives. We spoke directly to the voters."

Rebman-Lopez worked as a flight attendant for Delta Airlines for 22 years; she and her husband now operate a family-owned electric business. She has served in various capacities on the Monroe County Republican Executive Committee and the Republican National Hispanic Assembly of Miami-Dade County.

Mooney is a former teacher and real estate agent. Since being elected to the House, Moody has served on Finance and Facilities Subcommittee, Post-Secondary Education and Lifelong Learning Subcommittee, State Affairs Subcommittee, Environmental Agriculture and the recently formed Flooding and State Legislative Redistricting Subcommittee.

Originally from Michigan, Gentle studied at Columbia University in New York and attended George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C. He previously lived in Los Angeles, where he worked with charitable organizations. As an attorney, Gentle represented tenants facing unjust evictions and worked to uncover corporate corruption.