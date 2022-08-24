Read full article on original website
fox40jackson.com
MDOC inmate in Rankin County who escaped found, faces additional charges
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections inmate who escaped in Rankin County Thursday evening is back in custody within hours after he was discovered missing. According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, a perimeter was set up around the area and MDOC investigators and MDOC...
actionnews5.com
Jackson Miss. inmate escaped from correctional facility, was found in a dumpster
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Jackson Miss. inmate escaped from the correctional facility and was found in a dumpster two miles away from the prison. Inmate Shunekndrick Huffman was sentenced on October 14, 2019, to seven years and three years probation for aggravated assault. Huffman is scheduled to be released from...
WLBT
Ridgeland’s mayor declares State of Emergency for areas impacted by flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland’s mayor declared a State of Emergency for low-lying areas that are subject to flooding. “Due to rising waters and the safety of our citizens, Entergy will cut power around 2 p.m.,” said Mayor McGee. “For that reason, I am declaring a mandatory evacuation for the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community.”
Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency due to Pearl River flooding
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) held a news conference on Saturday to discuss the flooding occurring across Mississippi. During the news conference, the governor declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of flooding. He said there are no mandatory evacuations at this time. “My administration, including MEMA, is monitoring this situation closely, and […]
JSU’s annual Crop Drop to be held Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) announced the university will host its annual Crop Drop service project on Saturday, August 27. This year’s event aims to increase volunteer turnout and successfully donate 10,000 sweet potatoes, 350 watermelons, and 1,000 cases of bottled water. The Crop Drop will be held at Blackburn […]
A train is derailed and roads washed away after torrential rain clobbers parts of Mississippi
Wading through thigh-high waters, dozens of nursing home residents held onto a rope stretched across a flooded parking lot Wednesday as they were evacuated from a Mississippi retirement home.
Mississippi woman charged with filing false police report that triggered statewide Amber Alert
A Mississippi woman has been arrested after officials say she filed a false police report that triggered a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday. Valerie Faye Lord, 43, was arrested and charged with filing a false police report by the Gulfport Police Department. Lord is accused of reporting a kidnapping that didn’t...
mississippifreepress.org
‘Tough Times To Sell’: Business Hurting Amid Jackson’s Ongoing Water Woes
JACKSON, Miss.—John Tierre can count the days since Jackson received a citywide boil water notice. He can count the money, too. Every day his restaurant, Johnny T’s Bistro & Blues on Farish Street, bleeds a little more profit thanks to a water crisis with no end in sight.
Couple arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi
A Clarksdale couple was arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi. Brandon Miller, 42, and Stacy Murphree, 44, both of Clarksdale, are suspects in a felony shoplifting incident in Oxford. On June 27, the Oxford Police Department took a felony shoplifting report from a business on West Jackson Avenue....
WAPT
Mayor asks Jackson residents at risk of flooding to voluntarily evacuate now
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson residents who live in areas at risk of flooding from the rising Pearl River are being asked to take action now. "We're calling on voluntary evacuations," Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said in a briefing Thursday. Are you at risk for flooding? Tap here to find...
WAPT
Ridgeland community told to evacuate ahead of cresting Pearl River
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A Ridgeland community is bracing for flooding. The Harbor Pines mobile home community flooded in 2020. Friday, some residents were preparing for rising water that could affect communities as early as Sunday evening. One family said they have loaded some of their belongings into their car,...
More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
WAPT
Witnesses report hearing gunshot, man running from scene of Jackson's latest homicide
JACKSON, Miss. — A 43-year-old man was shot to death Thursday, marking Jackson's 90th homicide of 2022. Ray Keys was found lying near an air pump in the parking lot of a gas station in the 1700 block of Ellis Avenue, according to Jackson police officials. Witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot and then seeing a man wearing all black running from the scene, Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said in a news release.
Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The rental home that Suzannah Thames owns in Mississippi’s capital city was filled with dirty, snake-infested flood water when the Pearl River overflowed its banks in 2020. On Friday, Thames pointed to a column on the front porch to show how deep the water...
Jackson Free Press
The Edison Walthall Rises Again
JACKSON — The Edison Walthall Hotel is the place of legends, bar fights between powerful men and lots of stories its walls could tell, but it has sat empty now since it closed in 2010. The hotel, named for a Confederate general and Mississippi senator, Edward Cary Walthall, that...
WLBT
Report: Mississippi’s 50 highest-paid public officials make more than America’s 50 governors
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new report reveals the public officials taking home the most money. And most aren’t elected. It’s the second year the Mississippi Center for Public Policy has published the “Fat Cat Report.”. “You might expect if you had a list of the highest...
actionnews5.com
All-Black female Mississippi football officials make history
JACKSON, Miss. — When Murrah opens the Mississippi high school football season on Friday against Cleveland Central at South Jackson Field, the matchup will feature the first all-female crew to officiate high school football in the state. It will also be an all-Black female crew. Mississippi High School Athletic...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries were...
mississippifreepress.org
MBI Will Not Release Names of Mississippi Police Who Shoot People, Negating Transparency Efforts
JACKSON, Miss.—Four officer-involved shootings occurred in Jackson, Miss., between January 2021 and July 2022, but the Mississippi Department of Public Safety redacted the names of the Jackson Police Department officers involved in the reports the department made available to the Mississippi Free Press on Aug. 8, 2022, from a public-records request on July 29, 2022. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety waived the fee associated with providing the documents for the Mississippi Free Press.
Man captured after police chase ends on Northside Drive
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested a suspect after a chase into Jackson. The chase happened on Thursday, August 25 and ended on Northside Drive. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the suspect initially rammed a patrol car and fled. He later crashed his vehicle into a tree and fled into the woods. Myers […]
