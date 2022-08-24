ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

KULR8

WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON. THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING... ...ELEVATED CONDITIONS ALSO POSSIBLE IN WESTERN NEBRASKA... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT. THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR...
WYOMING STATE
KULR8

WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Campbell County in northeastern Wyoming... Northwestern Crook County in northeastern Wyoming... * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 510 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along...
WYOMING STATE
KULR8

Weekend Weather Conditions

Saturday you can anticipate afternoon and evening thunderstorms with the main threats being lightning, and gusty winds. Localized heavy rainfall and small hail will also be possible. Sunday, best chance for lingering showers will be northeastern Montana as the eastern two thirds of the state look at breezy to gusty winds. Temperatures will be the hottest Saturday, with cooler temperatures expected Sunday and Monday.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Deer Lodge,. southeastern Granite, northwestern Silver Bow and south central. Powell Counties through 830 PM MDT... At 732 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Philipsburg...
MISSOULA, MT
Shelby, MT
Montana State
Great Falls, MT
KULR8

Montana brothers plead guilty in Jan. 6 US Capitol attack

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana brothers whom authorities said were among the first people to breach the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection have pleaded guilty to obstructing official proceedings under a plea deal with prosecutors. Jerod and Joshua Hughes of East Helena climbed through a broken...
EAST HELENA, MT

