WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON. THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING... ...ELEVATED CONDITIONS ALSO POSSIBLE IN WESTERN NEBRASKA... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT. THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR...
WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Campbell County in northeastern Wyoming... Northwestern Crook County in northeastern Wyoming... * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 510 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along...
Weekend Weather Conditions
Saturday you can anticipate afternoon and evening thunderstorms with the main threats being lightning, and gusty winds. Localized heavy rainfall and small hail will also be possible. Sunday, best chance for lingering showers will be northeastern Montana as the eastern two thirds of the state look at breezy to gusty winds. Temperatures will be the hottest Saturday, with cooler temperatures expected Sunday and Monday.
MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Deer Lodge,. southeastern Granite, northwestern Silver Bow and south central. Powell Counties through 830 PM MDT... At 732 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Philipsburg...
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Mosquito Samples, Horse in Two Montana Counties
Press release from the Montana Department of Heath and Human Services. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. The first horse infected with WNV this season was also confirmed...
Two Brothers from Montana Plead Guilty to Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
WASHINGTON – Two Montana men, who are brothers, pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
