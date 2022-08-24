Read full article on original website
WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL NIOBRARA AND. NORTHEASTERN CONVERSE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM MDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small. hail, gusty...
MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Deer Lodge,. southeastern Granite, northwestern Silver Bow and south central. Powell Counties through 830 PM MDT... At 732 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Philipsburg...
WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT. FOR SOUTHEASTERN CAMPBELL AND SOUTHWESTERN WESTON COUNTIES... At 713 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of. Rochelle, or 23 miles southeast of Wright, moving southeast at 15.
WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Wyoming, including the following. county, Park and the City of Cody. * WHEN...Until...
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Mosquito Samples, Horse in Two Montana Counties
Press release from the Montana Department of Heath and Human Services. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. The first horse infected with WNV this season was also confirmed...
Two Brothers from Montana Plead Guilty to Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
WASHINGTON – Two Montana men, who are brothers, pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Semi-driver arrested after allegedly driving wrong way on I-90 near Lockwood
LOCKWOOD, Mont. - A semi-truck driver was allegedly driving the wrong way on I-90 near Lockwood Monday night. MHP told Montana Right Now the semi was going eastbound in the westbound lane at around 9:40 p.m., prompting law enforcement to shut down a section of the westbound side of the interstate temporarily.
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan impacts students in Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. Early afternoon, on August 24, President Biden announced that the administration will be pushing forward with the student loan forgiveness plan that was proposed at the beginning of Biden's presidency. Currently, over 43 million Americans have federal student loan debt, a number that has only doubled in size...
