Anchorage, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

Palmer man found guilty on murder, robbery, firearm charges related partly to 2016 double homicide

Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job. Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they hit the children, fell asleep on the job and called kids derogatory names. The investigation centered around the Southcentral Foundation Employee Family Center located at 4145 Tudor Centre Drive in Anchorage. It’s staffed by KinderCare, a national company composed of providers who pride themselves on providing exceptional children services.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Officer-involved shooting shuts down Lake Otis

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An officer-involved shooting has closed both lanes of Lake Otis Parkway Friday morning between Tudor Road and East 42nd Avenue. The Anchorage Police Department is currently on scene and said in an online alert that the investigation will involve a heavy police presence for several hours.
ANCHORAGE, AK
City
Anchorage, AK
Anchorage, AK
Crime & Safety
State
Alaska State
City
Eagle River, AK
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
kinyradio.com

Military man charged in fiery Anchorage crash that killed 2

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A member of the military charged with manslaughter in a fiery crash that killed two people in Alaska told authorities he was so drunk, he didn’t remember driving. That's according to charging documents filed in the case against 23-year-old Matthew Davis. The Anchorage Daily...
alaskasnewssource.com

Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair

ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Troopers searching for missing kayaker in Knik River

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Wildlife Troopers are searching for a man missing since Tuesday night in the Knik River. State troopers wrote in a dispatch that 46-year-old Brian Lizer was in a kayak trying to “retrieve a boat that had drifted across the river,” when witnesses described his kayak overturning shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. A troopers spokesperson said the airboat became unsecured from the shore and had no one on board when it began drifting across the river.
PALMER, AK
kinyradio.com

Anchorage man indicted on federal stolen firearms charges

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging an Anchorage man with being a felon in possession of firearms and for the sale of stolen firearms. According to court documents, Max Reder, 37, knowingly sold at least nine stolen firearms in October 2020. He...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Driver accused of killing young couple told investigators he was so drunk he didn’t remember driving

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A memorial at the intersection of 15th Avenue and Cordova Street is strewn with mementos of the sport Amelia Nowak and her boyfriend Derek Duerr loved to play. Pictures of Nowak in her South Anchorage High School basketball uniform were left at the scene of the crash that killed them, and balls with messages of love and remembrance scribbled on them.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Government Technology

Groups Demand Progress on Anchorage Police Body Cams

(TNS) — Alaska civil rights organizations are demanding action on long-delayed body cameras for Anchorage police officers, a voter-approved priority that still lacks an official start date. Anchorage residents approved the technology during an April 2021 election with the expectation that police would likely be wearing cameras by the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Police say July kidnapping allegations unfounded

ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man charged with manslaughter, DUI in fatal downtown crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police arrested and charged 23-year-old Matthew Davis with manslaughter and driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a series of car crashes early Sunday morning that left two dead. At 1:49 a.m. Sunday, medics and firefighters with the Anchorage Fire Department responded to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Airlines plane damage

Alaska Airlines plane damage

ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police are investigating suspicious death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a death of a male that “warranted a closer look at the circumstances” near 7500 Rovenna Street, according to an online dispatch. At 6:51 a.m. on Saturday, medics with the Anchorage Fire Department and the Anchorage Police Department responded to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Fast Cast, August 23, 2022

Fast Cast, August 23, 2022

ANCHORAGE, AK

