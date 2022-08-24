Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer man found guilty on murder, robbery, firearm charges related partly to 2016 double homicide
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job. Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they hit the children, fell asleep on the job and called kids derogatory names. The investigation centered around the Southcentral Foundation Employee Family Center located at 4145 Tudor Centre Drive in Anchorage. It’s staffed by KinderCare, a national company composed of providers who pride themselves on providing exceptional children services.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job
Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair. This is the seventh time John Baum has come to Alaska to show off his vintage collection with the other members of the Antique Power Club of Alaska. In tow with him this year is his 1939 Sears Roebuck - but that’s not his only tractor.
alaskasnewssource.com
Officer-involved shooting shuts down Lake Otis
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An officer-involved shooting has closed both lanes of Lake Otis Parkway Friday morning between Tudor Road and East 42nd Avenue. The Anchorage Police Department is currently on scene and said in an online alert that the investigation will involve a heavy police presence for several hours.
alaskapublic.org
Palmer man convicted of murder in drug robberies won’t face death penalty after all
A Palmer man has been convicted of murder after killing two people in 2016 during a series of robberies in the Wasilla area that targeted locations he believed were used for drug trafficking. But 36-year-old John Pearl Smith II will not face the death penalty at his sentencing, as federal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kinyradio.com
Military man charged in fiery Anchorage crash that killed 2
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A member of the military charged with manslaughter in a fiery crash that killed two people in Alaska told authorities he was so drunk, he didn’t remember driving. That's according to charging documents filed in the case against 23-year-old Matthew Davis. The Anchorage Daily...
People
Disgraced Former Alaska State Representative Dead, Son Charged With His Killing
The son of Dean Westlake, a former member of the Alaska House of Representatives, has been arrested and stands accused in his father's fatal bludgeoning. Police in Anchorage have charged Tallon Westlake, 36, with manslaughter and evidence tampering in connection with the death of his 62-year-old father. Westlake's son called...
alaskasnewssource.com
Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job. Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they hit the children, fell asleep on the job and called kids derogatory names. The investigation centered around the Southcentral Foundation Employee Family Center located at 4145 Tudor Centre Drive in Anchorage. It’s staffed by KinderCare, a national company composed of providers who pride themselves on providing exceptional children services.
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers searching for missing kayaker in Knik River
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Wildlife Troopers are searching for a man missing since Tuesday night in the Knik River. State troopers wrote in a dispatch that 46-year-old Brian Lizer was in a kayak trying to “retrieve a boat that had drifted across the river,” when witnesses described his kayak overturning shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. A troopers spokesperson said the airboat became unsecured from the shore and had no one on board when it began drifting across the river.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
An Anchorage man is accused of drunk driving and killing a young couple
Nowak and Duerr died near the intersection early Sunday morning in a fiery crash police say was caused by 23-year-old Mathew Davis. According to police, Davis was responsible for a string of crashes including the one that killed the young couple.
kinyradio.com
Anchorage man indicted on federal stolen firearms charges
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging an Anchorage man with being a felon in possession of firearms and for the sale of stolen firearms. According to court documents, Max Reder, 37, knowingly sold at least nine stolen firearms in October 2020. He...
alaskasnewssource.com
Driver accused of killing young couple told investigators he was so drunk he didn’t remember driving
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A memorial at the intersection of 15th Avenue and Cordova Street is strewn with mementos of the sport Amelia Nowak and her boyfriend Derek Duerr loved to play. Pictures of Nowak in her South Anchorage High School basketball uniform were left at the scene of the crash that killed them, and balls with messages of love and remembrance scribbled on them.
Government Technology
Groups Demand Progress on Anchorage Police Body Cams
(TNS) — Alaska civil rights organizations are demanding action on long-delayed body cameras for Anchorage police officers, a voter-approved priority that still lacks an official start date. Anchorage residents approved the technology during an April 2021 election with the expectation that police would likely be wearing cameras by the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskasnewssource.com
Headstone for Anchorage ‘Jane Doe’ murdered by Robert Hansen replaced with one of her name
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People go missing in the United States every day. Current DNA technology is helping to solve some of the mysteries left by those who disappear or are found with no identity. There are about 40 unidentified human remains stored at the Alaska State Crime Lab in...
alaskasnewssource.com
Police say July kidnapping allegations unfounded
Black Caucus threatens APD with legal action for not buying body cams. The Alaska Black Caucus and other civil rights groups are threatening legal action against the Anchorage Police Department for not buying body cameras, even though residents voted to pay for them more than a year ago. Voters wanted police to begin wearing these cameras to protect both them and the officers, but that’s not happening. At this point, wary residents wonder when, or if, these cameras will even show up.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI in fatal downtown crash
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police arrested and charged 23-year-old Matthew Davis with manslaughter and driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a series of car crashes early Sunday morning that left two dead. At 1:49 a.m. Sunday, medics and firefighters with the Anchorage Fire Department responded to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Airlines plane damage
Black Caucus threatens APD with legal action for not buying body cams. The Alaska Black Caucus and other civil rights groups are threatening legal action against the Anchorage Police Department for not buying body cameras, even though residents voted to pay for them more than a year ago. Voters wanted police to begin wearing these cameras to protect both them and the officers, but that’s not happening. At this point, wary residents wonder when, or if, these cameras will even show up.
alaskasnewssource.com
Legal action threatened over voter-approved body cams Anchorage police didn’t buy
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Black Caucus and other civil rights groups are threatening legal action against the Anchorage Police Department for not buying body cameras, even though residents voted to pay for them more than a year ago. Voters wanted police to begin wearing these cameras to protect...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police are investigating suspicious death
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a death of a male that “warranted a closer look at the circumstances” near 7500 Rovenna Street, according to an online dispatch. At 6:51 a.m. on Saturday, medics with the Anchorage Fire Department and the Anchorage Police Department responded to...
americanmilitarynews.com
Alaska National Guard says it can’t help with Anchorage’s school bus driver shortage
The Alaska National Guard said Friday that it won’t be able to assist with the severe bus driver shortage experienced by the Anchorage School District due to legal constraints. ASD has previously said it was exploring the possibility of using National Guard resources to alleviate the driver shortage, which...
alaskasnewssource.com
Fast Cast, August 23, 2022
Black Caucus threatens APD with legal action for not buying body cams. The Alaska Black Caucus and other civil rights groups are threatening legal action against the Anchorage Police Department for not buying body cameras, even though residents voted to pay for them more than a year ago. Voters wanted police to begin wearing these cameras to protect both them and the officers, but that’s not happening. At this point, wary residents wonder when, or if, these cameras will even show up.
Comments / 1