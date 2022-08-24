Read full article on original website
Arizona Supreme Court rejects business groups' challenges to 2 of 3 voter initiatives set for November ballot
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Supreme Court rejects business groups' challenges to 2 of 3 voter initiatives set for November ballot. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Johnson gets on ballot
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon election officials notified unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson on Thursday that she has qualified for the November ballot. That puts Johnson, a former legislator, officially in a three-way race against the Democratic and Republican nominees. Democratic nominee Tina Kotek is a former Oregon House Speaker and Republican nominee Christine Drazan is a former leader of the minority GOP in the House.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's chief of staff resigns
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's chief of staff has announced his resignation, according to the governor. Stitt announced Wednesday that Chief of Staff Bond Payne would resign effective Friday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
Turbulence on Florida to Utah flight injures 3 passengers
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Three passengers on a Delta Airlines flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence, the airline said. Delta spokesman Anthony Black said Flight 394 was transporting 143 passengers and six crew members when it experienced mild turbulence Friday afternoon.
Ex-legislative candidate dies in Delaware crash this week
HARTLY, Del. (AP) — A woman who died in a two-car collision this week at a Delaware intersection was a former General Assembly candidate. Delaware State Police announced on Friday that Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, died from Wednesday's accident after she was taken to a local hospital. Samardza ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in 2012 as an independent candidate, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.
Dinosaur tracks appear after drought in Texas state park
A summer of drought has dried up large parts of the Paluxy River in Texas, leading to the discovery of triangle-shaped tracks made by dinosaurs millions of years ago in the aptly named Dinosaur Valley State Park.
Tentative deal to end Ohio teachers strike
The school board and union representing teachers and other employees in Ohio's largest school district early Thursday reached a "conceptual agreement," tentatively ending a strike, which began Monday. The Columbus Board of Education and the Columbus Education Association did not disclose terms of the deal. The district's 47,000 students, who began the school year remotely on Wednesday, will continue with virtual learning for the rest of the week.
Watch Now: Tennessee flood victims pay it forward to Kentucky survivors
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Humphreys County school leaders travel cross-state to offer KY support and expertise to help with the rebuilding process.
