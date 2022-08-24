ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Johnson gets on ballot

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon election officials notified unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson on Thursday that she has qualified for the November ballot. That puts Johnson, a former legislator, officially in a three-way race against the Democratic and Republican nominees. Democratic nominee Tina Kotek is a former Oregon House Speaker and Republican nominee Christine Drazan is a former leader of the minority GOP in the House.
OREGON STATE
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's chief of staff resigns

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's chief of staff has announced his resignation, according to the governor. Stitt announced Wednesday that Chief of Staff Bond Payne would resign effective Friday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Turbulence on Florida to Utah flight injures 3 passengers

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Three passengers on a Delta Airlines flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence, the airline said. Delta spokesman Anthony Black said Flight 394 was transporting 143 passengers and six crew members when it experienced mild turbulence Friday afternoon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Ex-legislative candidate dies in Delaware crash this week

HARTLY, Del. (AP) — A woman who died in a two-car collision this week at a Delaware intersection was a former General Assembly candidate. Delaware State Police announced on Friday that Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, died from Wednesday's accident after she was taken to a local hospital. Samardza ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in 2012 as an independent candidate, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.
HARTLY, DE
Tentative deal to end Ohio teachers strike

The school board and union representing teachers and other employees in Ohio's largest school district early Thursday reached a "conceptual agreement," tentatively ending a strike, which began Monday. The Columbus Board of Education and the Columbus Education Association did not disclose terms of the deal. The district's 47,000 students, who began the school year remotely on Wednesday, will continue with virtual learning for the rest of the week.
COLUMBUS, OH

