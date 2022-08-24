Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Football: Jackson County gets first win; beats Duluth, 22-7
BRASELTON, Ga. — Jackson County combined its defense, special teams and offense to push past Duluth, 22-7, at home on Friday. The Panthers (1-0)got one touchdown on a 45-yard Pick 6 from Markel Oliver, two field goals from Brice Rogers and one offensive touchdown to pick up their first win of the season.
wrwh.com
First Female Principal At White County High School Glenda Brooks Has Died
(Cleveland)- One of the premier educators to serve in the White County School System, Glenda Brooks, has passed away. Brooks died Thursday at the age of 80. Brooks is remembered as a great teacher and administrator. She began her education career as a Business Education teacher in 1965. She was named principal at White County High School in 1988, serving as the first female principal hired for White County High School. Brooks retired in 1997.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Old Homer Baptist Church, Banks County
This was identified as the “Old Homer Baptist Church” in the nomination forms for designation of the Homer Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places. It has subsequently served other congregations, the Alliance Church being the most recent I could find. Homer Historic District, National Register...
accesswdun.com
Football: GHS rolls Bears, start 2-0 for 1st time since 2009
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — It sounds innocent enough on the surface, but Josh Niblett’s declaration that his Gainesville squad “isn’t anywhere close to where we want to be” should send nervous shockwaves to the rest of the teams on the Red Elephants’ schedule. Despite amassing...
accesswdun.com
Football: Wildcats face stiff challenge from bigger Stephens County
TIGER, Ga. — Rabun County head coach Michael Davis says Stephens County is good everywhere. In the aftermath of Week 1, where Rabun County rolled over Haralson like a freight train and Stephens County stopped Habersham Central in its tracks, most might think this contest is the Indians' defense versus the Rabun County offense.
A Forsyth County bakery beats the odds of opening during pandemic, tastes sweet success
(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Looking for a taste of Europe in Forsyth County? Try Amore Mio, a European bakery and coffee shop located off exit 13 at 5955 Bethelview Road, suite 106. Amore Mio's French-inspired pastries are unique sweet treats.(Photo/Kimberly Bond)
accesswdun.com
Cumming Farmers Market to move after end of summer season
Since 1978, the Cumming Farmers Market has offered a summer market in the Cumming Fairgrounds Parking lot #3, but this fall, this decades-long tradition will begin a new chapter of its life. After the final day of the summer market on September 28th, the market will be permanently relocated to the Cumming City Center, where it will now be open year-round.
nowhabersham.com
Hannah Diane Cheek
Hannah Diane Cheek, age 36 of Clayton, Georgia, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Georgia. Hannah was born March 21, 1986, in Gainesville, Georgia. In her professional career, she had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Hannah was a Christian and was of the Methodist faith. She attended Macedonia United Methodist Church. Hannah loved painting, and gardening and had a special love for all animals. She enjoyed preparing home-cooked meals and seeing the pleasure that it gave others. She had a special gift of caring for those in need. She had a heart of a saint. She found joy in the simplest of things and left an impression on everyone she met.
nowhabersham.com
Tractor-trailer wreck blocks scenic highway north of Helen
One of Northeast Georgia’s most scenic highways is back open to traffic after a late-night wreck Tuesday shut down a portion of it for several hours. A tractor-trailer loaded with building supplies wrecked on Richard B. Russell Highway just north of Helen around 10:19 p.m. on August 23. The cab ran into a ditch, spilling the supplies onto the highway, and blocking both lanes of travel.
Georgia mourns passing of former first lady Sandra Deal
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — In the Memorial Garden of First Baptist Church of Gainesville, Pastor Mark Green has a scrapbook he’ll never part with. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Oh it was just fantastic,” Green said. He was talking about the time when...
nowhabersham.com
Veterans to gather Saturday in Cornelia to discuss proposed VA clinic in Habersham
A town hall meeting is set for Saturday for Northeast Georgia veterans to learn more about efforts to bring a VA clinic to Habersham. The meeting will take place at 11 a.m. on August 27 at the Grant-Reeves Veteran Center in Cornelia. All area veterans and their families are invited to attend.
wuga.org
COVID-19 Cases Rise in the Clarke County School District
Clarke County School District has reported a total of 576 COVID-19 cases this month- the second highest case count the district has recorded in a 30-day time span since they started tracking cases in November 2020. This makes up 3.3% of the district’s staff and student body, with 1% of...
Teen arrested after 17-year-old shot near UGA campus, police say
ATHENS, Ga. — A teenager was shot just a block away from the University of Georgia, Athens-Clarke County police say. Officers were called to Clayton Street near Jackson Street, which is a block from UGA’s famed arch, at 11 p.m. on Thursday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Red and Black
Man dies in car accident on US Route 29
A 52-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a car accident at around 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. 29 Highway North and Harve Mathis Road, the release said. Initial investigation...
wrwh.com
White County Purchases Additional Property In Cleveland
(Cleveland)-White County has agreed to purchase some additional property in the city of Cleveland that could be promising for White County Tax Commissioner Cindy Cannon in getting a new building that she has been seeking for years. During their meeting Tuesday the commissioners announced they entered into a contract back...
ACCPD makes arrest in deadly hit-and-run wreck, victim identified
Athens-Clarke County Police make an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run wreck: police say a Madison County man, 36 year-old Antonio Reyes-Velasquez of Hull, abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene of a Monday night at Highway 29 North and Harve Mathis Road in Athens. A 52 year-old man identified as Marvin Morton of Kings Circle in Athens was killed in the two-vehicle collision. Valesquez was arrested Tuesday and faces charges that include vehicular homicide and hit-and-run.
WATCH: Tate Ratledge Talks Dabo Swinney Attempting to Flip Him From Georgia
Tate Ratledge was a long-time commit to the University of Georgia. He was all but ready to move to Athens and early enroll in the University of Georgia. That was until Sam Pittman, then offensive line coach at Georgia, announced he'd taken the head coaching job at the University of Arkansas. ...
nowhabersham.com
Authorities arrest missing man’s brother after finding human remains
Authorities in North Georgia have made an arrest with possible ties to last year’s disappearance of a Lumpkin County man. Charles Edward Cates Jr., 55, of Dahlonega is charged with murder following the discovery of human remains. The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office and GBI, along with the Department of...
nowhabersham.com
Nan Augusta Moyer Hurley
Nan Augusta Moyer Hurley, age 90 of Clarkesville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Born in True, West Virginia on November 27, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Walter H. & Ethel Mae Tickle Moyer. Nan was a graduate of Van High School, Class of 1949. She furthered her education at Morris Harvey College studying science and also studied nursing at Kanawha Valley Hospital, School of Nursing. Nan was a 1993 graduate of Southern Utah University where she majored in history, minored in English literature and also taught as a professor with the college for over 2 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, knitting, and crocheting. Nan also wrote an autobiography. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
