U.S. Representative Sean Patrick Maloney holds on to Democratic nomination in New York, AP projects

Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=385qvD_0hSnCjzK00

Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Sean Patrick Maloney, the head of the Democratic caucus's fundraising arm in the House of Representatives, has held off a progressive challenger for the party nomination in a New York congressional race, AP projected on Tuesday.

Maloney beat Alessandra Biaggi, a left-leaning New York state senator endorsed by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and will run in the general election on Nov. 8 for New York's 17th congressional district.

Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver; Editing by Scott Malone

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 5

trucker Rob 802
3d ago

Democrats are SURGING nationwide -- and now have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to FLIP Republican seats to EXPAND the Senate Majority.– Tim Ryan is WINNING in Ohio– Mandela Barnes is WINNING in Wisconsin– John Fetterman is WINNING in Pennsylvania– Val Demings is WINNING in Florida– Cheri Beasley is WINNING in North Carolina

Reply
6
Reuters

