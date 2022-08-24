Read full article on original website
Related
New Twitter Whistleblower’s Claims That Company Cares More About User Growth Than Removing Bots Could Help Elon Musk
Twitter’s former head of security claimed in a whistleblower complaint that the social media platform had major security deficiencies and that it prioritized user growth over combatting spam, The Washington Post and CNN report. Peiter Zatko — the former security chief who was previously a successful hacker known as...
Twitter whistleblower has just handed Elon Musk major ammunition in his battle over bots—and his lawyers are already on the case
A new bombshell report from a Twitter whistleblower could have big implications for the company’s coming court case with Elon Musk. Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images. Would-be Twitter buyer Elon Musk is actively trying to pull out of the $44 billion takeover deal as he...
What the Twitter whistleblower disclosure says about Elon Musk and bots
Former Twitter Head of Security Peiter “Mudge” Zatko says Twitter doesn’t know - or want to know - how many bots it has on its platform. CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan explains how that relates to Elon Musk’s attempt to kill his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter.
Why A Whistleblower Says Twitter Is A Threat To Personal And National Security
Twitter has been in the news a great deal lately; Elon Musk made a big show of planning to buy it, said he would reinstate former President Trump's banned account, and then ruffled legal feathers when trying to back out of the $44 billion deal (via New York Times). But now, Twitter is in the headlines for an even more shocking reason; an insider and whistleblower has reported to the United States government that the social media network is not only a threat to users' personal privacy and security, but also to the national security of the United States (via CNN).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Musk lawyers bring up Twitter whistleblower in court hearing on acquisition deal
Elon Musk's lawyers repeatedly referenced claims from a Twitter whistleblower in court on Wednesday, in an early preview of how the billionaire's side might use the new allegations in his legal battle with the social media company over their $44 billion acquisition agreement.
Trump complains about classified docs: “I don’t understand why I can’t have these things”
Former President Donald Trump said he doesn't understand why he can't have classified and top secret documents that were seized from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI, according to a report. A source told The Wall Street Journal that Trump wants the FBI to return about two dozen boxes that included 11...
Twitter's former security chief says Jack Dorsey suffered a 'drastic loss of focus' in final year as CEO
Dorsey attended meetings "sporadically" and was "extremely disengaged" when he did, a complaint filed by whistleblower Peiter Zatko says.
CNN's Brian Stelter flip-flops on Hunter Biden scandal by saying it’s 'not just a right-wing media story’
CNN's media correspondent Brian Stelter had an apparent epiphany about the severity of the Hunter Biden scandal, which turned out not to be a dismissable "right-wing media story" like the liberal pundit insisted in 2020. On Sunday's installment of "Reliable Sources," Stelter suggested President Biden's 2024 ambitions could be derailed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNN Let Brian Stelter Go and Canceled His Show — Here's Why
The chief media correspondent at CNN, Brian Stelter, will appear in his final broadcast on Aug. 21. CNN’s new network boss Chris Licht is making some major programming changes, beginning with cutting Reliable Sources, a show about the media and its coverage. What happened to Stelter at CNN?. Article...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'
Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
Harris' remark sparks right-wing media outrage. Hear what happened in the room
In a meeting about disabilities, Vice President Kamala Harris introduced herself by identifying her preferred pronouns and describing her clothing. The remark sparked outrage in right-wing media. CNN’s Brian Stelter speaks with Lydia X. Z. Brown who was in the room with Harris to discuss what really happened during the meeting.
'Something has changed': Stelter on Trump and Fox relationship
CNN’s Brian Stelter asks his panelists about the shifting relationship between former President Donald Trump and Fox after the cable news organization decided not to cover one of his recent speeches.
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey reveals his ‘biggest regret’ is letting the social media app become a company
The co-founder has cut a divisive figure for Twitter since his departure as CEO, notably in his support for Elon Musk.
CNN Staff Fears Right-Wing Billionaire Will Turn It Into a Dumpster Fire
This reporting appears in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.The fallout from the firing of Brian Stelter and the cancellation of Reliable Sources continues this week. CNN insiders tell Confider that staffers cannot shake the feeling the shocking move was made to appease John Malone, a right-leaning billionaire, close friend of the Murdoch family, and key Warner Bros. Discovery board member who has made it well-known that he would like CNN to be more “centrist”—whatever that means. While Malone has denied he...
White House Press Secretary Tells Reporter To “Respect Your Colleagues” As She Protests Not Being Called On During Briefing
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that she had been “asking you for a question for a long time.” As Veras interrupted while Johnson spoke, Jean-Pierre said, “You are not being respectful. To your own colleagues.” As Veras continued, Jean-Pierre said, “Respect your colleagues.” Veras complained earlier this month when Jean-Pierre did not call on...
Some conservatives fear Trump could face real legal jeopardy. Here's why
CNN’s Kristen Holmes and Gabby Orr break down their new reporting inside Trump world, where some are growing increasingly concerned about Trump’s legal representation following the Mar-a-Lago search.
Couple accused by Black firefighter say their Juneteenth party wasn't racist — but wife admits to "blatantly racist" tweets
A Rochester, N.Y., couple who a Black firefighter accused of throwing a racist pool party this summer mocking the Juneteenth holiday said Tuesday that the party was intended to ridicule liberal politicians but wasn't bigoted. The couple, dentist Nicholas Nicosia and real estate agent Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia, said their July 7 party had been mischaracterized, but Znidarsic-Nicosia confessed to running a racist Twitter account.
Twitter, Facebook Take Down ‘Pro-Western’ Accounts Over ‘Deceptive Tactics’
Twitter and Facebook were among the social networks to suspend a series of pro-U.S. accounts that targeted Asian and Middle Eastern users, an action believed to be the first time the social media companies have blocked accounts for promoting pro-Western interests. The joint study by Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory found that, over the past five years, the suspected accounts — which were active on eight different social media platforms — heavily criticized the authoritarian regimes in Russia, China, and Iran to social media users in those countries. “Our joint investigation found an interconnected web of accounts on Twitter, Facebook,...
FBI blasted after Zuckerberg revealed their warning ahead of the Hunter Biden laptop story: ‘Collusion'
Twitter exploded after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed in a Thursday podcast appearance the FBI warned Facebook about "Russian propaganda" before the Hunter Biden laptop story dropped in 2020. Speaking on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Zuckerberg explained, "The FBI, I think, basically came to us - some...
Meta Reaches $37.5M Settlement For Facebook's User Privacy Violation: Report
Meta Platforms Inc META reached a $37.5 million settlement regarding a 2018 lawsuit alleging Facebook of tracking user movements through their smartphones without permission, Reuters reports. It resolved claims that Facebook violated California law and privacy policy by gathering data from users who turned off Location Services on their mobile...
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0