Twitter has been in the news a great deal lately; Elon Musk made a big show of planning to buy it, said he would reinstate former President Trump's banned account, and then ruffled legal feathers when trying to back out of the $44 billion deal (via New York Times). But now, Twitter is in the headlines for an even more shocking reason; an insider and whistleblower has reported to the United States government that the social media network is not only a threat to users' personal privacy and security, but also to the national security of the United States (via CNN).

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO