ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Why A Whistleblower Says Twitter Is A Threat To Personal And National Security

Twitter has been in the news a great deal lately; Elon Musk made a big show of planning to buy it, said he would reinstate former President Trump's banned account, and then ruffled legal feathers when trying to back out of the $44 billion deal (via New York Times). But now, Twitter is in the headlines for an even more shocking reason; an insider and whistleblower has reported to the United States government that the social media network is not only a threat to users' personal privacy and security, but also to the national security of the United States (via CNN).
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Security#Computer Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'

Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

CNN Staff Fears Right-Wing Billionaire Will Turn It Into a Dumpster Fire

This reporting appears in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.The fallout from the firing of Brian Stelter and the cancellation of Reliable Sources continues this week. CNN insiders tell Confider that staffers cannot shake the feeling the shocking move was made to appease John Malone, a right-leaning billionaire, close friend of the Murdoch family, and key Warner Bros. Discovery board member who has made it well-known that he would like CNN to be more “centrist”—whatever that means. While Malone has denied he...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

White House Press Secretary Tells Reporter To “Respect Your Colleagues” As She Protests Not Being Called On During Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that she had been “asking you for a question for a long time.” As Veras interrupted while Johnson spoke, Jean-Pierre said, “You are not being respectful. To your own colleagues.” As Veras continued, Jean-Pierre said, “Respect your colleagues.” Veras complained earlier this month when Jean-Pierre did not call on...
POTUS
CBS News

Couple accused by Black firefighter say their Juneteenth party wasn't racist — but wife admits to "blatantly racist" tweets

A Rochester, N.Y., couple who a Black firefighter accused of throwing a racist pool party this summer mocking the Juneteenth holiday said Tuesday that the party was intended to ridicule liberal politicians but wasn't bigoted. The couple, dentist Nicholas Nicosia and real estate agent Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia, said their July 7 party had been mischaracterized, but Znidarsic-Nicosia confessed to running a racist Twitter account.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rolling Stone

Twitter, Facebook Take Down ‘Pro-Western’ Accounts Over ‘Deceptive Tactics’

Twitter and Facebook were among the social networks to suspend a series of pro-U.S. accounts that targeted Asian and Middle Eastern users, an action believed to be the first time the social media companies have blocked accounts for promoting pro-Western interests. The joint study by Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory found that, over the past five years, the suspected accounts — which were active on eight different social media platforms — heavily criticized the authoritarian regimes in Russia, China, and Iran to social media users in those countries. “Our joint investigation found an interconnected web of accounts on Twitter, Facebook,...
INTERNET
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy