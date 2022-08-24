Read full article on original website
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
'This isn't like him': Grisham on Trump's scattered messaging
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham joins CNN’s Jim Acosta to discuss Trump’s messaging around the search of Trump’s residence in his Mar-a-Lago resort and the classified documents the FBI found there.
CNN analyst: 25 'top secret' documents could 'cause exceptionally grave damage to national security' if released
CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams explains how the storage of 25 ‘top secret’ and other ‘secret’ documents found at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort could threaten US national security.
At least 21 'filtration' sites identified in Russian-controlled territory, say Yale researchers
Researchers at Yale University say they have uncovered 21 "filtration" sites in the Russian-controlled territory of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
John Dean: Trump is going to be very unhappy about this document
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean says that former President Donald Trump will not be happy about the contents of the redacted affidavit supporting the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home.
Opinion: Trump supporters who clamored for the release of the affidavit should be careful what they wish for
If acting in good faith, those who so vociferously called for the release of the affidavit before should now accept this damning showing as the evidence they were asking for, write Norm Eisen and Shan Wu. Yes, there is probable cause that Trump committed multiple crimes in his handling of US government documents.
Inside Trump's public bravado and private resistance over Mar-a-Lago documents
Not long after the National Archives acknowledged in February that it had retrieved 15 boxes of presidential records from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Trump began fielding calls from Tom Fitton, a prominent conservative activist.
Some conservatives fear Trump could face real legal jeopardy. Here's why
CNN’s Kristen Holmes and Gabby Orr break down their new reporting inside Trump world, where some are growing increasingly concerned about Trump’s legal representation following the Mar-a-Lago search.
John Dean on DOJ memo: No question Barr let Trump off the hook
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean reacts to former Attorney General Bill Barr’s conclusion as to why then-President Donald Trump couldn’t be charged with obstructing the Russia probe, which broke with special counsel Robert Mueller’s view on the matter, according to a newly unredacted memo released by the Justice Department.
'Give me an f-ing break': Commentators debate Biden's student debt forgiveness plan
Republican commentator Scott Jennings and Democratic strategist Maria Cardona debate whether President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive federal student debt for any borrower making under $125,000 a year is good for the country.
The attorney Trump failed to recruit for his defense shares his advice for Trump in Florida
Florida attorney Jon Sale tells CNN’s Kate Bolduan what he thinks is missing from Trump’s legal team as it deals with the fallout of the Mar-a-Lago search.
Archives says documents were not returned even though White House counsel said Trump should hand them over
Trump-era records were not returned to the government during the waning days of Donald Trump's presidency despite a determination by his White House counsel that they should be, according to an email that National Archives and Records Administration chief counsel Gary Stern sent to Trump's lawyers in May 2021.
Justice Department releases unredacted Barr memo detailing decision not to charge Trump with obstructing Russia probe
Former Attorney General Bill Barr concluded that then-President Donald Trump couldn't be charged with obstructing the Russia probe because there wasn't an underlying conspiracy between his campaign and Russia, breaking with special counsel Robert Mueller's view on the matter, according to a newly unredacted memo released by the Justice Department.
'They never found out': Fake heiress accessed Mar-a-Lago for over a year
A Russian-speaking immigrant from Ukraine accessed former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate for over a year by claiming to be an heiress to a family fortune, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. CNN’s Kate Bolduan speaks with the Post-Gazette’s Michael Sallah about his report and the poor security at Trump’s Florida compound.
Biden signs executive order kick-starting implementation of sweeping US chip manufacturing law
President Joe Biden is planning to kick-start the implementation process of the sweeping $280 billion law to boost US domestic chip-making and scientific research, according to a copy of an executive order obtained by CNN.
