Gov. Kathy Hochul to make announcement on Women’s Equality Day
NEW YORK – Gov. Kathy Hochul is planning an announcement on Women’s Equality Day. The announcement will take place Friday at the University of Albany. The day was recognized by Congress in 1973. It commemorates the earlier passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote.
Exclusive: NYC officials claim Gov. Abbott bar-coding migrants sent on buses from Texas
NEW YORK — City officials claim new video shows the latest indignity to asylum seekers sent to New York by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The footage shows migrants arriving in the city on Wednesday morning wearing wristbands that appear to be intended to keep track of them. It’s the latest accusation in the border war between Abbott and Mayor Eric Adams, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.
Georgia, Atlanta NAACP demand the FBI investigate the Atlanta Police Department
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta Now News at 10) — The state and local NAACP branches are demanding federal law enforcement investigate the Atlanta Police Department, saying APD has demonstrated racist patterns and practices of killing Black men. Four months after Atlanta police shot and killed Nygil Cullins, 22, his family...
Timeline: Deadly mass shootings in Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Before Uvalde, there was White Settlement. Before that, there was El Paso, Sutherland Springs and Killeen. Since 1966, Texas has been the site of more than 20 deadly mass shootings. From church to the workplace, these events have claimed the lives of more than 200 Texans.
Report blames Playpen boat accident that severed woman’s feet on ‘improper lookout;’ captain says it was all horrible
CHICAGO (CBS) — A boating tragedy on Lake Michigan’s popular Playpen area sent two women to the hospital recently – and one of them had to have her feet amputated. We obtained an accident report that not only reveals what went wrong, but also who was at the controls of the boat at the time. For the first time Thursday, CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza got in touch with the captain of the boat involved that day.
California musician and wife found dead in Mojave desert
Longtime California musician and his wife were found dead on a desert dirt road in the middle of the Mojave Desert. The bodies of Larry and Betty Petree were discovered Sunday afternoon east of California City, according to KGET. Larry Petree’s body was in the driver’s seat while Betty was found outside the couple’s car, leaning against the rear tire.
6 hurt after boat catches fire on Long Island
BABYLON, N.Y. — Six people are recovering after a boat caught fire on Long Island on Friday. Video shows the sunken and burned boat being towed in a canal in Babylon. Suffolk County Police say the fire started just before 5 p.m. near Sumpwams and Shorewood avenues. Six men...
Shedd Aquarium offering free admission days for Illinois residents throughout September
CHICAGO(CBS)— The Shedd Aquarium is helping kick start the fall season by offering free admission days to Illinois residents. Starting Sept. 6, guests will be able to attend the aquarium, located at 1200 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout the month with free general admission.
Two Tennessee officers killed in chopper crash
WHITESIDE, Tenn. — Two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when their helicopter hit power lines and crashed in a wooded area. The lines fell across an interstate and lanes of the highway were shut down as first responders looked for the crash site, officials said. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt....
