When it comes to geography, the gubernatorial teams are now very similar: Pinellas and Miami-Dade
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrat Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernández-Mats, a Miami-Dade teacher union president, has set the tone for what will be very similar gubernatorial teams — in the way of geography. Both Crist and Ron DeSantis, who both have been elected governors, grew up in Pinellas County on the Gulf side of the peninsula. They both […] The post When it comes to geography, the gubernatorial teams are now very similar: Pinellas and Miami-Dade appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
click orlando
‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
floridapolitics.com
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney says he could be back in office in weeks
Andrew Warren is asking for supporters' help in fighting Ron DeSantis' 'illegal' order that took him out of office. Hillsborough County could have its elected State Attorney back in a matter of weeks the suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday in a release asking for supporters’ help and announcing an “expedited timeline” for resolving his suspension.
wogx.com
Crist blasts DeSantis during first campaign event in Florida governor's race
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Let the campaigning begin! U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in a position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall. He's hitting the ground running one day after the Florida Primaries by holding his first campaign event in St. Petersburg, Florida.
fox4now.com
UPCOMING: DeSantis, transportation secretary to speak in Orlando
The video player above will display weather information until closer to the scheduled event time. The feed is outside the control of Fox 4 and its quality may fluctuate from time to time. A recorded version of this event will replace the live player later. Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold...
Referendum recount of 228,000 ballots underway in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. — Ballot counting machines were working overtime at the Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Office in Tampa, where an automatic recount is underway. It comes after voters narrowly rejected a property tax increase to pay for teacher raises in the Hillsborough school district. The difference in that election...
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
MAGA School Board Candidates Celebrated Victory with Proud Boys Flashing White Power Signs
A trio of “anti-woke” GOP candidates claimed victory in elections for the Sarasota school board this week, boosted by endorsements from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and support from a far-right group founded by members of the Proud Boys. During celebrations on Tuesday night, two of the newly-elected board...
Click10.com
‘An existential dilemma’: Florida homeowners scramble as another major insurer exits
MIAMI – One of Florida’s largest home insurers is exiting the market, leaving thousands of homeowners scrambling to find new coverage as options continue to dwindle in the Sunshine State. United Property & Casualty Insurance Company, based in St. Petersburg, announced Thursday that it filed a plan of...
wogx.com
Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
Click10.com
Gov. DeSantis announces SunPass savings for thousands of Florida commuters
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced toll relief for thousands of commuters on Thursday. During a news conference in Orlando, DeSantis said that drivers on Florida’s Turnpike, Sawgrass Expressway and the Alligator Alley will be eligible for a SunPass credit. The credit will also apply to...
businessobserverfl.com
St. Petersburg dispensary to reopen following acquisition
A St. Petersburg medical cannabis dispensary formerly owned and operated by MedMen reopened on Friday under new management. Fort Lauderdale-based Green Sentry Holdings, according to a news release, has acquired the entirety of MedMen’s Florida assets for $63 million and launched the Sunburn Cannabis brand. The all-cash deal also includes 13 other MedMen retail locations in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee, as well as a 30,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Eustis.
Florida Primary Results: Governor, Senate, And Attorney General
The Rubio for Senate campaign released the following statement after Val Demings officially became the Democratic nominee: “Marco Rubio has consistently delivered huge wins for Florida families, working across the aisle to improve the lives of people throughout the state. Meanwhile, Pelosi Puppet Val Demings
fox4now.com
Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The judge presiding over a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is wading into a fight over whether Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has to testify before the panel. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney scheduled...
WMNF
A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis
Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
stpetecatalyst.com
Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary
Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
Hillsborough County sued by right wing group to stop vote on transportation tax
The lawsuit focuses on language that the county crafted for a November ballot.
WESH
One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
Florida’s homeowner’s insurance crisis hits The Villages
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — For the last two decades Steve and Alice Smith have enjoyed their quiet retiree life in “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown”, better known as The Villages. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It’s nice here, everyone gets to know each other, we’ve...
fox4now.com
Billboards referencing Uvalde school shooting warning Californians not to move to Texas
LOS ANGELES — Several controversial billboards that reference a Texas school mass shooting have popped up throughout California and they are getting a lot of attention. The billboards, which have been spotted in San Francisco and Los Angeles, are discouraging Californians from moving to Texas. According to the Houston...
