ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Florida Phoenix

When it comes to geography, the gubernatorial teams are now very similar: Pinellas and Miami-Dade

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrat Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernández-Mats, a Miami-Dade teacher union president, has set the tone for what will be very similar gubernatorial teams — in the way of geography. Both Crist and Ron DeSantis, who both have been elected governors, grew up in Pinellas County on the Gulf side of the peninsula. They both […] The post When it comes to geography, the gubernatorial teams are now very similar: Pinellas and Miami-Dade appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney says he could be back in office in weeks

Andrew Warren is asking for supporters' help in fighting Ron DeSantis' 'illegal' order that took him out of office. Hillsborough County could have its elected State Attorney back in a matter of weeks the suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday in a release asking for supporters’ help and announcing an “expedited timeline” for resolving his suspension.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Crist blasts DeSantis during first campaign event in Florida governor's race

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Let the campaigning begin! U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in a position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall. He's hitting the ground running one day after the Florida Primaries by holding his first campaign event in St. Petersburg, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
fox4now.com

UPCOMING: DeSantis, transportation secretary to speak in Orlando

The video player above will display weather information until closer to the scheduled event time. The feed is outside the control of Fox 4 and its quality may fluctuate from time to time. A recorded version of this event will replace the live player later. Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ron Desantis
wogx.com

Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

St. Petersburg dispensary to reopen following acquisition

A St. Petersburg medical cannabis dispensary formerly owned and operated by MedMen reopened on Friday under new management. Fort Lauderdale-based Green Sentry Holdings, according to a news release, has acquired the entirety of MedMen’s Florida assets for $63 million and launched the Sunburn Cannabis brand. The all-cash deal also includes 13 other MedMen retail locations in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee, as well as a 30,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Eustis.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#State Of Florida#Tampa Bay Area#Democrats#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Republican#The Republican Party
fox4now.com

Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — The judge presiding over a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is wading into a fight over whether Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has to testify before the panel. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney scheduled...
GEORGIA STATE
WMNF

A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis

Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
stpetecatalyst.com

Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary

Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WESH

One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy