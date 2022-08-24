Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSLTV
One man wounded in Salt Lake drive-by shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — A 25-year-old man was shot outside a home early Saturday. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. near 700 North and 900 West. Police said someone in a slow-moving car fired several shots and at least one bullet hit the man. Police did not release the victim’s name.
KSLTV
Following death of man restrained by police, body-cam footage released
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police released body camera footage Friday of a man who restrained by police and died less than an hour later. Body-worn camera footage from nine officers involved in the confrontation has been released to the public while police continue to investigate the death. The man was identified as Nykon Brandon, 35.
KSLTV
Utah family pleads for help in 40-year-old cold case
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Davis County family is pleading for help in a 40-year-old cold case. It was today, back in 1982, when 3-year-old Rachael Runyan disappeared from a playground behind her family’s home. “It was only minutes as I prepared their lunch,” said Elaine Runyan.
KSLTV
Body camera footage reveals encounter between officers and shooting suspect
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Body camera footage shows the encounter between a shooting suspect and police, leading to an officer shooting him on Aug 7. In a press release from West Valley City police, dispatchers were called about a man shooting another man at the Carl’s Jr. parking lot at 3468 S. Redwood Road at approximately 1 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Man arrested for setting his motorhome on fire, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A 40-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly lighting his motorhome on fire Thursday morning. According to Salt Lake City police, dispatchers received a call from a woman that a man was having a “mental health crisis” near 6050 West 700 South at 11:08 a.m.
KSLTV
Teen charged with killing two students could utilize new self-defense law
Today a judge ruled the case against the accused teen gunman will move forward. But it might not ever go to trial because of a new Utah law. A new self-defense law was created last year which shifts the burden of proof to prosecutors, which makes it much harder to convict someone of a crime. In a preliminary hearing Wednesday, the boy’s defense team said they don’t dispute charges, but say they want to use the new law.
KSLTV
Man urges driver to come forward after Bluffdale hit-and-run
BLUFFDALE, Utah — A man was pleading Wednesday for a driver to come forward and confess following a hit-and-run crash in his neighborhood that left him injured. Lyman Ward, 83, said just before 8 a.m. Monday he was walking south of his home along 3200 West when a dark suburban-type SUV struck him near the entrance of a gated community close to 14500 South.
KSLTV
Family of 20-year-old burn victim says he is ‘staying positive’ while in the hospital
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan man is recovering in the hospital with second- and third-degree burns to the right side of his body after an accident at a construction site. Colton Brasier, 20, while working as a plumber at a job in the Avenues last Tuesday, caught fire when he went to fill an air compressor with gasoline from a metal gas can in the back of this trailer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Surveillance camera shows bear trying to get into trash cans at Park City home
PARK CITY, Utah — One man’s trash is a bear’s next meal. Morgan Lemaitre said she and her husband returned to their home near the Canyons Ski Resort Thursday night and noticed someone had moved their trash cans. She checked the security camera and she couldn’t believe...
KSLTV
New Porter Rockwell bridge to connect I-15 and Redwood Rd in Bluffdale
A new bridge and stretch of road is expected to open to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists in Bluffdale Friday afternoon, offering residents a faster and more convenient commute between the west and east sides of the city. Before crews took down the signs and barriers on Porter Rockwell Boulevard, 14600...
KSLTV
3 injured by turbulence onboard flight to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Three passengers were injured Friday after experiencing some turbulence on a Delta flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City. Anthony Black, spokesperson with Delta Airlines, said the extent of the passengers’ injuries are unknown at this time, adding that they were evaluated by airport paramedics upon landing at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
KSLTV
American Fork High cheerleader paralyzed in ATV accident is honored at football game
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Emily Traveller is usually the one cheering, but Friday night, the crowd cheered for her at American Fork High School’s football game. Traveller just got back to Utah after spending months at a physical therapy clinic in Colorado. She was injured in an ATV accident while having fun with friends at Little Sahara Recreation Area in April. The 17-year-old broke her neck and initially lost movement in her arms and legs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
Gravel spill closes three lanes on I-15, creates large dust cloud
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Drivers on Interstate 15 encountered a giant dust cloud on their commute Friday morning after a semi lost a load of gravel near Park Lane. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi spilled a load of gravel into three lanes on northbound I-15 around 7:25 a.m. UHP closed the right lanes of I-15 and the onramp from Legacy Parkway to clean up the gravel.
KSLTV
Local dentist gives backpacks to kids to help with the cost of school supplies
WEST JORDAN, Utah — With the cost of nearly everything rising, one local dentist wanted to help with the cost of back-to-school supplies by giving free backpacks to kids. Apple Blossom Dental in West Jordan gave away 250 backpacks Friday for anyone in the community that needed one for school.
KSLTV
Work Activity Center gives adults with disabilities a chance to create
In order to get good at something, you have to practice. “I started when I was a little girl,” Katelyn Pugmire said as she was putting the finishing touches on a horse painting. “I start with one line.”. The artwork Pugmire has painted through the years shows she...
KSLTV
Help your child ease into new routines by communicating what’s to come
MURRAY, Utah – We all know change can be difficult, but it can be especially challenging for our little ones. Lisa Newman, a mother of five, is well aware of how the end of summer and beginning of fall impacts her youngest children. She said although they may not be old enough to know exactly what will change in the months ahead, they can sense something is different.
KSLTV
Stockton residents face costly solution to fix water treatment plant
STOCKTON, Utah — An emergency meeting was held in Stockton Thursday night to discuss some of the problems the small city is having with water. For now, residents are being advised to boil their water. However, the bigger problem might cost millions of dollars to fix, and with as...
KSLTV
Large crowd expected for emergency water meeting in Stockton Thursday night
STOCKTON, Utah — The town of Stockton in Tooele County is up against several critical water issues heading into an emergency meeting with the town council and mayor Thursday. Right now, residents must boil their water, as the town considers costly repairs or replacement of its water treatment plant.
KSLTV
Salt Lake City sells out of grass blend that uses 30% less water
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City has innovated a way for its water users to enjoy a green lawn and save water this summer. It’s a blend of grass seeds that uses 30% less water than bluegrass. Based on its immediate popularity, this conservation concept could catch on across Utah.
KSLTV
SLC introduces new park ranger program for parks and public spaces
SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall introduced a new park ranger program for the city. Uniformed park rangers will now serve visitors to SLC parks and public spaces. “Park rangers are iconic additions to parks the world over and I’ve felt for a long time...
Comments / 0