Lindon, UT

KSLTV

One man wounded in Salt Lake drive-by shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — A 25-year-old man was shot outside a home early Saturday. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. near 700 North and 900 West. Police said someone in a slow-moving car fired several shots and at least one bullet hit the man. Police did not release the victim’s name.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Following death of man restrained by police, body-cam footage released

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police released body camera footage Friday of a man who restrained by police and died less than an hour later. Body-worn camera footage from nine officers involved in the confrontation has been released to the public while police continue to investigate the death. The man was identified as Nykon Brandon, 35.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah family pleads for help in 40-year-old cold case

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Davis County family is pleading for help in a 40-year-old cold case. It was today, back in 1982, when 3-year-old Rachael Runyan disappeared from a playground behind her family’s home. “It was only minutes as I prepared their lunch,” said Elaine Runyan.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Body camera footage reveals encounter between officers and shooting suspect

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Body camera footage shows the encounter between a shooting suspect and police, leading to an officer shooting him on Aug 7. In a press release from West Valley City police, dispatchers were called about a man shooting another man at the Carl’s Jr. parking lot at 3468 S. Redwood Road at approximately 1 p.m.
Utah State
KSLTV

Man arrested for setting his motorhome on fire, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A 40-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly lighting his motorhome on fire Thursday morning. According to Salt Lake City police, dispatchers received a call from a woman that a man was having a “mental health crisis” near 6050 West 700 South at 11:08 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Teen charged with killing two students could utilize new self-defense law

Today a judge ruled the case against the accused teen gunman will move forward. But it might not ever go to trial because of a new Utah law. A new self-defense law was created last year which shifts the burden of proof to prosecutors, which makes it much harder to convict someone of a crime. In a preliminary hearing Wednesday, the boy’s defense team said they don’t dispute charges, but say they want to use the new law.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Man urges driver to come forward after Bluffdale hit-and-run

BLUFFDALE, Utah — A man was pleading Wednesday for a driver to come forward and confess following a hit-and-run crash in his neighborhood that left him injured. Lyman Ward, 83, said just before 8 a.m. Monday he was walking south of his home along 3200 West when a dark suburban-type SUV struck him near the entrance of a gated community close to 14500 South.
BLUFFDALE, UT
KSLTV

Family of 20-year-old burn victim says he is ‘staying positive’ while in the hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan man is recovering in the hospital with second- and third-degree burns to the right side of his body after an accident at a construction site. Colton Brasier, 20, while working as a plumber at a job in the Avenues last Tuesday, caught fire when he went to fill an air compressor with gasoline from a metal gas can in the back of this trailer.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

New Porter Rockwell bridge to connect I-15 and Redwood Rd in Bluffdale

A new bridge and stretch of road is expected to open to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists in Bluffdale Friday afternoon, offering residents a faster and more convenient commute between the west and east sides of the city. Before crews took down the signs and barriers on Porter Rockwell Boulevard, 14600...
BLUFFDALE, UT
KSLTV

3 injured by turbulence onboard flight to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Three passengers were injured Friday after experiencing some turbulence on a Delta flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City. Anthony Black, spokesperson with Delta Airlines, said the extent of the passengers’ injuries are unknown at this time, adding that they were evaluated by airport paramedics upon landing at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

American Fork High cheerleader paralyzed in ATV accident is honored at football game

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Emily Traveller is usually the one cheering, but Friday night, the crowd cheered for her at American Fork High School’s football game. Traveller just got back to Utah after spending months at a physical therapy clinic in Colorado. She was injured in an ATV accident while having fun with friends at Little Sahara Recreation Area in April. The 17-year-old broke her neck and initially lost movement in her arms and legs.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
KSLTV

Gravel spill closes three lanes on I-15, creates large dust cloud

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Drivers on Interstate 15 encountered a giant dust cloud on their commute Friday morning after a semi lost a load of gravel near Park Lane. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi spilled a load of gravel into three lanes on northbound I-15 around 7:25 a.m. UHP closed the right lanes of I-15 and the onramp from Legacy Parkway to clean up the gravel.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Help your child ease into new routines by communicating what’s to come

MURRAY, Utah – We all know change can be difficult, but it can be especially challenging for our little ones. Lisa Newman, a mother of five, is well aware of how the end of summer and beginning of fall impacts her youngest children. She said although they may not be old enough to know exactly what will change in the months ahead, they can sense something is different.
MURRAY, UT

