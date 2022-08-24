Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Single-A Florida State League Glance
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m. Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m. Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m. Lakeland at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Meadows, Powell testimony sought in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis...
California moves ahead with electric vehicle mandate
In its biggest move yet to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and fight climate change, California enacted Thursday the world’s first regulation to ban sales of new gas cars, which will force car buyers to switch to electric vehicles in 12 years. The new rule by the state’s Air...
Letter to the editor: A permanent solution for homelessness, not its current perpetuation
Saturday’s double-barreled analysis of the overall homeless challenge in California is an excellent revelation of how ineffectual governmental “solutions” can be. Their sincere yet reactive mode assures perpetuation of homelessness and, as Dan Walters concluded, “unless it (homelessness) changes, we’ll continue to pump billions of dollars down a rathole of failure!”
