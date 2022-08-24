ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colusa, CA

Colusa tightens budget while hosting several summer events

By Lynzie Lowe llowe@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 3 days ago

After spending more than $158,000 last year to sponsor several local entertainment events, the city of Colusa reduced its summer events budget this year and utilized donations to further cut costs.

According to a budget report released by city officials, the city had slated $116,000 for summer events in 2022, which were to include the annual concerts in the park series, Fourth of July festivities, the second annual Taco Festival and a Country in Colusa music festival.

Colusa, CA
